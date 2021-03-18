Ukraine’s New Farm Chief Vows to Keep Food Exports Flowing

1 / 2

Ukraine’s New Farm Chief Vows to Keep Food Exports Flowing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Volodymyr Verbyany
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s new agriculture minister pledged not to follow neighboring crop giant Russia’s protectionist food stance, saying the key grains exporter has plenty to go around.

While Ukrainian authorities have reportedly discussed measures to cap rising prices of staples such as sunflower oil and bread, Roman Leshchenko said there are no grounds to curb any crop exports. On the contrary, he said the country expects to expand its global reach in the grains and oilseeds market.

The Black Sea region has become an increasingly dominant grains supplier in the past decade, aided by low costs and big harvests. But top wheat shipper Russia issued grain-export quotas and taxes for this year to safeguard domestic supply and tame food inflation. That echoed curbs from some nations early in the pandemic, which prompted the United Nations to urge against “beggar-thy-neighbor policies” seen during a global food crisis a decade ago.

“Ukraine plays a crucial role for the global supply chain,” Leshchenko, who became agriculture minister in December after the government restored the ministry, said in one of his first interviews since his appointment. “The last thing we should do is to play games with protectionism, as we have a potential to become a food marketplace for the whole world.”

Ukraine is the world’s fourth-largest corn exporter, the top shipper of sunflower oil and a major supplier of wheat. Prices of those crops have rallied as robust Chinese demand helps tighten global supplies.

Ukraine’s AgroPolit.com this week reported that the government is mulling price caps for sunflower oil and bread after costs surged. It said Economy Minister Ihor Petrashko has hinted that sunflower-oil exports may be limited if no price-cap solution is found.

Along with the economy minster, Leshchenko is an influential member of the Cabinet, which decides on agriculture policies. Economy ministry officials have repeatedly rejected the possibility of strict caps on crop exports, because they’re crucial to the country’s economy. Leshchenko said the only acceptable measures are export targets, which are goals rather than stringent limits.

The agriculture chief said he’d favor removing corn and wheat export targets, which are common in Ukraine, if farmers reap abundant harvests this year. More than 80% of the country’s winter crops are in good or satisfactory shape following plentiful snowfall, and total grains production may match a record 75 million tons this year if favorable conditions continue, he said.

Leshchenko declined to give a forecast for exports. By March 17, Ukraine exported 33.6 million tons of grains so far this season, down 23% from a year earlier. Going forward, the country plans to boost grain and oilseed sales to destinations including China, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, potentially grabbing market share from rivals.

“Look at neighbor Russia. Being adherent to the policy of restrictions and protectionism, they have created for us fantastic, comfortable opportunities,” Leshchenko said.

(Updates with harvest outlook, export data from eighth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dominic Raab: US must be 'robust' with EU if it undermines Northern Ireland peace process

    The United States must be "equally robust" with the EU when it threatens to compromise the Northern Ireland peace process as it is with Britain, Dominic Raab has said. In a conversation with US senators and journalists, the Foreign Secretary accused Brussels of attempting to erect a border down the Irish Sea and called on US congressmen to hold the EU to account for its "overt threat" to the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement. "Our argument has always been that it has been the EU, by trying to erect a barrier down the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, that is the one challenging both the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Good Friday Agreement," Mr Raab told the Aspen Security Forum, an annual US foreign policy conference. Asked by Brendan Boyle, a pro-Irish congressman, whether the UK remained committed to the agreement, he said: "I hope our friends on the Hill, on all sides of the House and in both Houses, are equally robust in picking up when the EU undermines the agreement, in particular the invocation of article 16. "The most overt political threat to the agreement and ultimately the Good Friday Agreement has been the politicised way the EU has gone about things. So much so that Dublin was very critical when article 16 was cited in that way." On Tuesday, the US Senate introduced a resolution underlining its support for the Good Friday Agreement and linking any new trade agreement with the UK to its conditions being met. The resolution, sponsored by Democrat Robert Menendez and Republican Susan Collins, has bipartisan support and is likely to pass when voted on next month. The Northern Ireland Protocol is an agreement between the UK and the EU to avoid checkpoints being established on the Irish border. It enables goods normally allowed to be traded between the two to travel between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic without checks. In January the EU briefly invoked Article 16, a clause that allows either side to halt exports in an emergency, in a bid to prevent the export of Covid vaccines. It quickly reversed the decision and said it had been a "mistake". On Monday, the EU said it would take legal action against Britain after it unilaterally extended the "grace period" before UK exporters to Northern Ireland are required to start providing export certificates.

  • EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer

    The European Union's executive body proposed Wednesday issuing certificates that would allow EU residents to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 or recovered from the disease. With summer looming and tourism-reliant countries anxiously waiting for the return of visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission foresees the creation of certificates aimed at facilitating travel between EU member nations. The topic of vaccine certificates has been under discussion for weeks in the EU, where it proved to be divisive.

  • UNESCO chief set for new term, eyes U.S. return: official

    The head of UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural agency, is expected to win a second term later this year after nobody else submitted their candidacy for the position by the deadline on March 16, a UNESCO official said on Wednesday. Outgoing Director General Audrey Azoulay was appointed in 2017 after a bitter campaign. The election is due in November, but without an opponent and a majority of the 58 Executive Board member states, including biggest financial contributor China, backing her, she should be elected for another four years.

  • Armenia will shortly announce snap election: Interfax

    Armenia will announce on Thursday or Friday that it is to hold a snap parliamentary election, the Interfax news agency quoted a government minister as saying, amid a political crisis that has pitted Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan against the army. Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since last November when he agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Interfax quoted Environment Minister Romanos Petrosyan, a member of Pashinyan's party, on the election decision.

  • World’s Top Real Rate Is Just Right for Egypt: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Spiking U.S. Treasury yields and a rise in global commodity prices mean Egypt is likely to leave the world’s highest real interest rate unchanged on Thursday.With investors fleeing riskier assets, Egypt’s focus will likely be on retaining the competitive edge that’s driven foreign investment in its debt to a record high. All 12 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will hold its benchmark deposit rate at 8.25% for a third consecutive meeting.Foreign holdings in local Egyptian debt hit its highest-ever level of $28.5 billion in February, reversing outflows in 2020 spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s important funding for the Middle East’s most populous nation as earnings from key sectors such as tourism await a revival.“Real rates are still high and inflation is below target,” said Simon Williams, chief economist for Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at HSBC Holdings Plc. “But with the global backdrop currently so volatile, I’d be surprised to see Egypt restart its easing cycle now.” The central bank cut a combined 850 basis points in 2019-20.Egypt’s real rate -- the difference between its inflation and policy rates -- is the highest of more than 50 economies tracked by Bloomberg. Local currency bonds have returned 1.6% since the end of 2020, in contrast to an average decline of 2.7% across emerging markets this year to date, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.Emerging-market bond funds saw their biggest outflow in almost a year in the week through March 10. Meanwhile, developing-nation currencies have weakened about 1% from a record-high reached in mid-February.Although the pound and inflows have been broadly stable in recent weeks, “we believe Egypt is not immune to these developments,” said Farouk Soussa, an economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “This is likely to put the central bank in wait-and-see mode.”Authorities will also be weighing a climb in global commodity prices. Egyptian inflation accelerated to 4.5% in February, and while that was lower than expected, higher costs for oil and food “will eventually filter into domestic prices as companies start restocking,” said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic research at EFG Hermes.Any acceleration, though, will likely see the rate remain within the central bank’s target range of 5%-9%, according to the Cairo-based investment bank. An extensive system of food subsidies and a price indexation mechanism for petroleum products are likely to limit the risk, Soussa said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Psaki: US Russia relations 'will look different'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the U.S. relationship with Moscow "will be very different" under President Joe Biden than it was under his predecessor, Donald Trump, insisting Moscow will be held accountable for their actions. (March 17)

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • As border crisis deepens, Biden official blames Trump’s ‘four years of mismanagement’

    Surge in unaccompanied children crossing the border presents ‘undoubtedly difficult’ challenges, DHS secretary Mayorkas tells Congress

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Spa shootings suspect was traveling to Florida 'perhaps to carry out additional shootings' before being arrested, Atlanta mayor says

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to the shootings on Tuesday, following a car chase south of Atlanta.

  • Covid: How ethnicity and wealth affect US vaccine rollout

    People belonging to ethnic minorities are less likely to have been vaccinated, despite being more likely to develop Covid.

  • Atlanta spa shootings: What we know about ‘religious, nerdy’ suspect Robert Aaron Long

    While motive for the Atlanta shootings is yet to be confirmed, at least six victims were Asian women at a time when hate crimes against Asian-Americans are on the rise

  • ‘85% of people love him’: Biden backs Major following biting incident at White House

    US president describes pet as ‘a sweet dog’

  • Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American Cabinet secretary after Senate confirmation

    For more than 171 years, the federal agency responsible for managing the U.S.'s relationship with tribes has never had a Native American at its helm.

  • Homeland Security head spars with Congress over border surge

    President Joe Biden’s head of Homeland Security sparred Wednesday with members of Congress over the surge of migrants at the Southwest border, refusing to concede the situation was a crisis or even much different from what the two previous administrations faced. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gave ground on two Republican points as he acknowledged the administration may not have adequately notified communities chosen to host facilities for migrant teens and children and said some people were released without being tested for COVID-19, though a new testing policy has been implemented. "We have a very serious challenge, and I don’t think the difficulty of that challenge can be overstated," Mayorkas said.

  • Sharon Osbourne said Duchess Meghan 'ain't Black' in resurfaced clip. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • 12 Republicans voted against giving medals to Capitol police officers, 2 of whom died after the insurrection

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.