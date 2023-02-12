Ukraine fears new military offensive from Russia
A captured Russian mercenary soldier revealed to CBS News how he fought under the threat of death. Meanwhile, Ukraine is bracing for another Russian offensive. Deborah Patta reports
Russian forces attacked Kherson hromada 20 times on Sunday, 12 February 2023 [Hromada is an administrative unit designating, in this case, the city of Kherson and its adjacent territories - ed.]. An injured man has been taken to hospital in serious condition.
Oleksandr, a defender of Mariupol, who lost an arm during the defence of Azovstal steel plant, has been fitted with a mechanical prosthesis in Lviv. A 46-year-old maritime border guard with the eloquent surname Morskyi (Naval) defended Mariupol and was held in Olenivka prison camp.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has revealed an intercepted call between a Russian occupier and his wife where he complains that he may only go on vacation in six months or maybe even a year, and says that February will be a decisive month.
The occupation "police" have opened fire to disperse pensioners who broke down the door of the post office with shots in Berdiansk city, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Berdiansk City Military Administration Quote: "People in Berdiansk are forced to take the occupiers' roubles in order to survive as they banned [the use of] hryvnia.
A border gate between long-feuding Turkey and Armenia has been opened for the first time in 35 years to allow aid for victims of the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey, state-owned Anadolu news agency and a diplomat said. Turkey's special envoy for Armenia, Serdar Kilic, tweeted photos of trucks passing through the Alican checkpoint at the Turkish side of the Aras river separating the two countries. "I will always remember the generous aid sent by the people of Armenia to help alleviate the sufferings of our people in the earthquake stricken region in Turkey," Kilic said, thanking Armenian officials.
On Sunday, 12 February, Russians launched two missile attacks and 23 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, focusing on offensive actions on 5 fronts. Source: General Staff report of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "During the day, Russians launched two missile attacks and 23 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.
Another high-altitude object was shot down on Sunday afternoon, this one over Lake Huron in Michigan, three U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News, marking the latest in a string of such incidents. The object was shot down by a U.S. military aircraft, according to one of the officials. A senior administration official said President Joe Biden directed that the object be shot down "out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of military leaders."
Russia is suffering unprecedented casualties on the battlefield, according to the UK Ministry of Defence, as Ukraine reported Russia’s deadliest day of the war so far over the weekend.
