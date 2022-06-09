Ukraine fighters hold out in eastern city as Russia presses assault

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region
Pavel Polityuk and Abdelaziz Boumzar
·4 min read

By Pavel Polityuk and Abdelaziz Boumzar

KYIV/SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian fighters were holding out on Thursday in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk despite relentless Russian shelling, the regional governor said, as Moscow presses an assault that both sides believe could help shape the war's course.

Russia has concentrated its troops and firepower on the small industrial city to secure the surrounding province on behalf of Moscow-backed separatists. Ukraine's forces pulled back to the city's outskirts on Wednesday but have vowed to fight there for as long as possible.

Artillery shelling has turned the city in Ukraine's Luhansk province to a bombed-out wasteland. Luhansk's regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said the centre of the town was being destroyed.

"Our fighters are hanging on in the Sievierodonetsk industrial zone. But fighting is going on not just in the industrial zone, but right in the city of Sievierodonetsk," Gaidai told Ukrainian television late on Wednesday.

Gaidai said Russia now controlled more than 98% of Luhansk, claimed by Moscow for its proxies who have held eastern parts of the region since 2014.

Moscow has been trying to encircle Ukrainian forces in the areas they still hold. Ukrainian forces still control all of Sievierodonetsk' smaller twin city Lysychansk on the west bank of the Siverskyi Donets River but Russian forces were destroying residential buildings there, Gaidai said.

Reuters could not independently verify the situation on the ground in either city.

Russia has turned its focus to Luhansk and the adjacent province Donetsk since its forces were pushed back from the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in March.

Kyiv's ambassador to the United States told CNN that Ukrainian troops were vastly outnumbered in the fighting in Luhansk and Donetsk, which collectively form a region called the Donbas.

But "as we already saw in the battle for Kyiv, we can lose something temporarily. Of course, we're trying to minimize that because we know what (can) happen (when) Russians control territories, but we will get it back," Oksana Markarova said.

'GOD SAVED ME'

West of Sievierodonetsk in Sloviansk, one of the main Donbas cities in Ukrainian hands, women with small children lined up to collect aid on Wednesday while other residents carried buckets of water across the city.

Most residents have fled but authorities say around 24,000 remain in the city, in the path of an expected assault by Russian forces regrouping to the north.

Albina Petrovna, 85, described the moment her building was caught in an attack, which left her windows shattered and her balcony destroyed.

"Broken glass fell on me but God saved me, I have scratches everywhere...," she said.

Ukraine's military said four people were killed during Russian shelling on around 20 towns in the Donbas over the past 24 hours, and that its troops had killed 31 Russian soldiers. Reuters could not immediately verify the figures.

Moscow says it is engaged in a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and its allies say Moscow has launched an unprovoked war of aggression, killing thousands of civilians and flattening cities.

United Nations figures show more than 7 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

GRAIN SCARE

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain exporters, and Western countries accuse Russia of creating a risk of global famine by blockading Ukraine's Black Sea and Azov Sea ports. Moscow says Western sanctions are responsible for food shortages.

Turkey has been trying to broker negotiations to open up Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday and said a U.N.-backed deal on the ports was possible with further talks.

Lavrov said the Ukrainian ports could be opened, but Ukraine would have to de-mine them first. Ukraine dismissed Russia's assurances as "empty words" and said Russian attacks on farmland and agricultural sites were exacerbating the crisis.

Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, where Russian shelling destroyed the warehouses of one of Ukraine's largest agricultural commodities terminals over the weekend, told Reuters that Moscow was trying to scare the world into meeting its terms.

The Kremlin cited Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying Western sanctions must be lifted for Russian grain to reach markets.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told a Yale University summit of business leaders by video link on Wednesday that he believes Russia will not seek a diplomatic end to the war unless the world supports Ukrainian troops in their fight.

"We are an independent, righteous, normal country," Zelenskiy said, adding about his troops' war efforts: "We do it on our land and we slowly push them back. That's how we're going to keep on moving."

(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia pushes Ukrainian forces to outskirts of key eastern city

    Ukrainian forces pulled back to the outskirts of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday in the face of a fierce Russian assault, the regional governor said, another big swing in momentum in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Russia has concentrated its troops and firepower on the small industrial city in recent weeks to secure the surrounding province on behalf of separatist proxies. Ukraine has vowed to fight there for as long as possible, saying the battle could help shape the war's course.

  • Ukrainian forces may have to pull back in Sievierodonetsk, governor says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's military may have to pull back to stronger positions in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but they will not give up the city and fierce fighting raged there on Wednesday, the region's governor said. Ukraine expects Russia to step up its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk and to mount a huge offensive where Moscow is focusing all its efforts, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on television. The days-long battle for the industrial city has emerged as pivotal, with Russia focusing its offensive might in the hope of achieving one of its stated aims - to fully capture surrounding Luhansk province on behalf of Russian-speaking separatists.

  • German industrial output rises smaller-than-expected 0.7% in April

    German industrial production recovered but rose less than expected in April as pandemic restrictions and war in Ukraine disrupted supply chains, official data showed on Wednesday. Industrial output rose by 0.7% on the month after an upwardly revised fall of 3.7% in March, the Federal Statistics Office said. The Economy Ministry warned that the outlook remained greatly uncertain, with war in Ukraine and higher energy and raw material prices causing shortages in industry.

  • 'We're Fed Up With It': Survivors of the USS Liberty Look for Answers 55 Years Later

    The attack, which left 34 Americans dead and 174 others injured, has been veiled in controversy since it happened.

  • Akiem Hicks' Bears criticism shows why Justin Fields is key to quick rebuild

    Akiem Hicks was honest about his time with the Bears, and showed how Justin Fields can change the narrative surrounding the franchise and accelerate the rebuild with one strong season this fall.

  • 'Heroic defense' of Donbas is ongoing - Zelenskiy

    STORY: Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, remain the most difficult places, Zelenskiy said in a video statement on Tuesday evening.“The situation on the front lines hasn’t changed much over the last 24 hours”, he said, adding that Russian troops were bringing in new resources towards Donbas and Kherson.Since being pushed back from Kyiv and Kharkiv, Russia has focused on the region known as the Donbas, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, and closest to the Russian border.Moscow says it is engaged in a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbor.Ukraine and allies call this a baseless pretext for a war that has killed thousands, flattened cities and forced millions of people to flee. Zelenskiy said Ukraine would launch next week a "Book of Executioners" to detail war crimes."These are concrete facts about concrete individuals guilty of concrete cruel crimes against Ukrainians," he said.Russia says it has gone out of its way to avoid targeting civilians in its operation in Ukraine.

  • Russian invaders have abducted 11 employees of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in a week

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 8 JUNE, 2022, 12: 57 PM PHOTO FROM ENERGOATOM'S TELEGRAM In temporarily occupied Enerhodar, the Russian military abducted 11 employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

  • Italy's PM Draghi vetoes technology transfer to China

    Italy's prime minister, Mario Draghi, has vetoed a transfer of technology and software to China in a deal involving industrial robot maker EFORT Intelligent Equipment, according to a Shanghai filing and a source close to the matter. The rebuffed group earlier this year announced a deal to raise its stake to 49% from 40% in Italian firm ROBOX, which designs and manufactures electronic components for robotics and motion control systems. In addition to the increased ownership stake worth 2 million euros ($2.14 million), the deal envisaged that ROBOX would authorize EFORT to use some of its source codes.

  • Russian microchip maker eyes Taiwan exit in response to sanctions

    The Russian-based company MCST, which produces Elbrus microchips, said in early June that it could move its production line from Taiwan, the world-leading producer of semiconductors, to the Micron plant based in Zelenograd, a city near Moscow.

  • Ukrainian defenders are holding the line in Severodonetsk, says Zelensky

    The Ukrainian army is holding the line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk oblast, as Russian troops continue their attack, said President Volodymyr Zelensky during his nightly address to the nation on June 6.

  • Shaq would've joined Bulls, Michael Jordan if he switched teams like Kevin Durant

    The legendary center threw shade at Kevin Durant for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the star-studded Golden State Warriors in 2016.

  • Lockheed expects to begin deliveries of F-16 combat jets in 2024

    Malave flagged that hiring new workforce and training employees to build the aircraft was a "little bit of a challenge" for the company than expected. The F-16 is considered a highly maneuverable aircraft proven in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.

  • Grant Williams explains his side of trash talk with Draymond Green in Game 2

    What really went down between Grant Williams and Draymond Green in Game 2 of the NBA Finals? Both players shared their sides Tuesday -- and gave very different answers.

  • House passes sweeping gun package in largely party-line vote

    The House passed a sweeping gun package on Wednesday in response to last month’s mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. and Uvalde, Texas, which killed more than 30 people and reignited the push for firearm legislation on Capitol Hill. The package, dubbed the Protecting Our Kids Act, passed in a 223-204 vote. One Republican did not…

  • 26 Russian invaders killed by Ukrainian airstrikes in the south

    Ukrainian defenders on the Black Sea front have killed 26 Russian invaders with airstrikes, the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South reported on Facebook on June 7.

  • Russian authorities threaten to deny compensation for relatives of Moskva sailors, says Ukrainian intelligence

    The families of sailors from the Moskva cruiser are being forced to keep silent about their dead relatives, reported the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) on June 7.

  • House Votes to Increase Semi-Automatic Rifle Purchase Age to 21

    On Wednesday, as part of a slate of bills aimed at curbing mass shootings and gun violence, the House voted to increase the age required to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.

  • UN report: Ukraine war is increasing suffering of millions

    The ripple effects of the war in Ukraine are increasing the suffering of millions of people by escalating food and energy prices and worsening a financial crisis, coming on top of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, a U.N. report said Wednesday. The group, appointed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to assess the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, also said 60% of workers have lower real incomes today than before the pandemic and 60% of the poorest countries are in debt distress or at high risk of it.

  • NATO gears up to launch new air defense programs in 2023

    Russia's attack tactics in Ukraine offer hints on what to build into a new suite of defenses, according to analysts.

  • Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting

    Russia on Tuesday claimed to have taken control of 97% of one of the two provinces that make up Ukraine's Donbas, bringing the Kremlin closer to its goal of fully capturing the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow’s forces hold nearly all of Luhansk province.