Ukraine is fighting the Russians with weapons from Troy, Alabama

Javelins made in Troy are seemingly being used by Ukrainian troops to fend off the Russian invasion.

Illia Ponomarenko, a defense reporter with The Kyiv Independent, posted photos Tuesday on Twitter that showed the weapons embossed with "Javelin Joint Venture Lockheed Martin Troy, AL."

New NLAWs and Javelins in Ukrainian hands 🔥

I’m afraid we should expect to see hundreds of Russian tanks burning, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/ZvpTZZ2Ltd — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) March 1, 2022

In a 2017 article, Military + Aerospace Electronics reported that Raytheon and Lockheed Martin were building missiles for Ukraine, among other governments.

Lockheed Martin has a "manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation" facility based in Troy, per its website.

"Foreign military sales are government to government transactions, and we work closely with the U.S. government on any military sale to international allies," Lockheed Martin said in a statement Tuesday. "Discussions about sales to foreign governments are best addressed by the U.S. government."

Some social media users have shared their pride at Alabama-made weapons being used in Ukraine. One Twitter user with the handle @HunterPalmerPCB called it a "care package" from "sweet home Alabama."

Raytheon did not immediately return request for comment.

