Ukraine fights back as struggle continues with Russia
Ukraine has shocked the world and Russia with their resolve to fight back against the invasion. Meanwhile, Russia has begun using banned weapons, according to NATO. Chris Livesay reports.
Convoy of military vehicles has evolved into a huge traffic jam including damaged and destroyed vehicles, says Western official.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s efforts to halt fertilizer exports by domestic producers threatens to shock the global market and push prices of crop nutrients to new records, exacerbating food inflation around the world.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolat
The Trump-adoring Florida Republican's baseless claim was quickly chopped down.
Jennifer Garner appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.
Three days after Katie Meyer was found dead in her dorm, Stanford University addressed claims that the late soccer player had been facing potential disciplinary action for defending a teammate.
Bolton, who once worked for Trump, also said the former president's "main interest" in Ukraine was trying to "find Hillary Clinton's computer server."
Developed by Ukrainian veterans, say reports, the light drones, invisible to radar, carries a 3kg of explosives to strike the Russian forces.
George Will highlighted the former president's waning power in a blistering new column for The Washington Post.
Tom Mansfield, father-of-two from Colwyn Bay, Wales, got his "maths wrong" when measuring caffeine powder, a coroner said.
A Central Florida man has been arrested after deputies say he intentionally ran over his family.
NASCAR ejected a crew member from five Cup teams and took away pit selection for those teams because of inspection issues at Las Vegas.
Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.
The Philadelphia 76ers will be without James Harden when they take on the Miami Heat.
The list of players attending Coach K's last game at Cameron includes Duke greats from every decade of his 42 yearswith the Blue Devils.
MU associate professor Stephen Quackenbush said Putin made a mistake in invading Ukraine by unifying NATO and bringing stifling sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting on Saturday warned that Ukraine might lose its statehood "if they continue doing what they are doing," The New York Times reported."The current leadership needs to understand that if they continue doing what they are doing, they risk the future of Ukrainian statehood," Putin said in Moscow, according to the newspaper. "If that happens, they will have to be blamed for that."During his meeting he also...
Ryan Sieg and Ty Gibbs had an exchange of words that boiled over into retaliation after an early run-in during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sieg’s No. 39 RSS Racing Ford sustained significant right-rear damage after close racing with Gibbs’ No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the third of […]
It was written by hand on one of Trump's private White House documents from Jan. 6.
When it comes to her hairstyles, Saweetie never stops -- she just keeps getting better. Since...
Poland wants to donate its old MiGs to Ukraine. But there’s a catch — it needs U.S. jets.