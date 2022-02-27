Ukraine files genocide case against Russia at UN's top court

·1 min read

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine launched a case against Russia at the United Nations’ highest court on Sunday accusing Moscow of planning genocide and asking for the court to intervene to halt the invasion and order Russia to pay reparations.

The case also asks the International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, to indicate “provisional measures” ordering Moscow to “immediately suspend the military operations” that were launched Feb. 24.

The case says Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine based on false claims of acts of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine and now is planning genocidal acts in Ukraine.

Ukraine “emphatically denies that genocide happened in the eastern regions” and says it filed the case “to establish that Russia has no lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing any purported genocide,” the court said in a statement.

The court will schedule a hearing soon to hear the provisional measures request.

The court hears disputes between nations over matters of law, unlike the International Criminal Court, also based in The Hague, that holds individuals criminally responsible for offenses including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

___

Follow all AP stories about Russia's invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Life in prison for man convicted for shooting at deputy; defense wants new trial

    The defense lawyer wants a new trial. Meanwhile, a judge has sentenced her client to life in prison for shooting at a deputy.

  • Budgeting Basics for Wealth, Health and Happiness

    Maybe not everyone needs a budget, but just about all of us can benefit from one. Here are the basics on why budgeting is important and how to get started.

  • No. 2 Alabama softball picks up two mercy rule wins over No. 20 Louisiana in Mardi Gras tourney sweep

    No. 2 Alabama softball beat No. 20 Louisiana two times by mercy rule to sweep Mardi Gras Mambo tournament and remain undefeated at 15-0.

  • Russia sanctions cause weekend compliance scramble for global banks

    Senior management and compliance teams at major banks were working around the clock this weekend to understand the raft of new sanctions imposed on Russia and its banking system in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Banks were scrambling to ensure they understood the full implications of the restrictions, including the banning of certain Russian lenders from the SWIFT international payment system, sources at major global banks said. The SWIFT measure was announced Saturday without naming the affected Russian banks, leaving the sector waiting for details.

  • Las Vegas police search for suspects in hookah bar shooting

    Las Vegas police searched Sunday for suspects a day after after 14 people were shot during a party at a hookah lounge, leaving one man dead and two others critically wounded. Detectives believe two suspects who they did not identify exchanged gunfire inside the hookah bar and fled before police arrived before dawn Saturday, police said. Police didn’t immediately provide an update Sunday on a possible motive for the shooting, release new details or provide information about the suspects they were seeking.

  • "This is a watershed moment": EU to purchase and deliver weapons to Ukraine in historic first

    The European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of $500 million worth weapons to Ukraine, marking the first time in the bloc's history that it will send arms to a country under attack.Why it matters: Longstanding policy taboos are falling across the EU because of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked assault on Ukraine. The new weapons program, which will be funded through the European Peace Facility, was announced Sunday alongside new sanctions on Russian aircraft, state media and the Belarus e

  • MIT severs ties with Russian school after Ukraine invasion

    The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is severing ties with a research university it helped establish more than a decade ago in Russia, citing the country's “unacceptable military actions” in invading Ukraine. The Cambridge university said it notified the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow on Friday that it was exercising its right to terminate the MIT Skoltech Program. Federal law enforcement officials and foreign policy experts have long voiced concerns about the potential for espionage and technology theft arising from MIT's partnership with the school, which has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government, GBH News reported.

  • ‘Surprising and shocking,’ residents say after triple shooting in Lenexa neighborhood

    “I don’t know what to think,” said one neighbor as he watched detectives canvass the usually quiet cul-de-sac following a triple shooting Sunday morning.

  • NATO Activates Response Force for First Time as US Readies More Troops

    The activation by President Joe Biden and leaders of member states marks the first such use of the NATO Response Force to guard alliance territory.

  • Condoleezza Rice describes Putin as 'delusional,' 'erratic'

    Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "seems erratic," adding he has an "ever-deepening, delusional rendering of history."Rice said on "Fox News Sunday" that she's met with Putin many times, noting that he was always a "KGB man" and "calculating and cold." Today, however, he is very different, she said. "He seems erratic," Rice said. "There is an ever-deepening, delusional rendering of history...

  • 'Morons': Mitt Romney goes after Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for attending conference with white nationalist ties

    "I'm reminded of that old line from the 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' movie, where one character says: 'Morons. I have got morons on my team,'" the GOP senator said.

  • Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesMoscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday.“Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor Konashenkova, spokesperson for Russia’s defense ministry, announced in a Russian state television address on Sunday. The s

  • Veteran interpreter breaks down in tears after Zelensky remarks

    A veteran interpreter broke into tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.An emotional video shared on social media showed the translator, who has not yet been identified, starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and was heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must lose its voice in...

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • SNL Mocks Trump and Tucker Carlson for Backing Putin in Ukraine

    NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how

  • Tucker Carlson condemned for Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘Rwanda’ comments

    Fox News anchor accused of presenting ‘perfect distillation of white supremacy’ in rant against Biden supreme court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House on Friday. Biden said of her nomination: ‘For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America.’ Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson is an attempt to “defile” the supreme court and “humiliate and degrade” the US, the Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson claimed on Friday night. If

  • Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties

    A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.

  • Ex-Prosecutor Says She Can Prove Trump Committed Two Crimes

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid Donald Trump commit a crime on and before Jan. 6? Barbara McQuade, former national security prosecutor for the Eastern District of Michigan, says yes. And according to a recent analysis she published, she concludes that the former president actually committed two crimes: conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of an official proceeding.Lucky for us, she joins The New Abnormal’s first unlocked Sunday bonus episode to explain her find

  • Chilling video shows the moment a missile strikes an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine

    According to footage verified by The New York Times, the building was in southwestern Kyiv, about 1.5 miles from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.

  • Watch: Ukrainian civilians use their bodies to block Russian tanks

    Watch: Ukrainian civilians use their bodies to block Russian tanks