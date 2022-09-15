As Ukraine firepower thunders forward, Russian troops fleeing to the border: Live updates

Tensions were rising in Russian villages bordering the Kharkiv region Thursday as the roar of the Ukraine military's firepower edged closer to the border.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said people were wounded when Ukraine shells slammed into one border village, and private houses, farm buildings and power lines in another were partially destroyed. Vyacheslav Gladkov also ordered the evacuation of several villages.

Ukraine has retaken thousands of miles and more than 300 villages and towns this month. The Ukraine Defense Ministry said Russian troops fleeing the Ukraine advance are massing at the Belgorod border, where other Russian troops are keeping them from crossing over.

"They have no communication with the command," the ministry said in a statement. "There is no supply of food and ammunition."

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, reporting from Belgorod in recent days, found locals who expressed fear and concern. One schoolteacher said she told students who heard missiles that the sound was only thunder.

Some residents have fled to Belgorod from Ukraine villages after working for Russian administrations – only to have the Russians abandon the Ukraine towns. Now they fear payback from Ukraine authorities who view them as traitors.

Putin pitches his war in meeting with China's Xi

Russian leader Vladimir Putin pitched his war and blasted the West in a meeting Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan. Russia has dramatically increased energy sales to China in recent months as Europe purchases declined because of sanctions.

The two leaders met in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a security alliance created as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The alliance also includes India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia.

Putin said he understood China's "questions and concerns" regarding the war.

“We highly appreciate the well-balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said.

