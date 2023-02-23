Ukraine first lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal

EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska gave a video tour of human rights violations in the country following Russia’s invasion almost a year ago, telling a U.N. meeting Wednesday: “We have the right to live free, not to be killed or tortured.”

She showed destruction in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to capture, where shelling is killing civilians and water is scarce; the mass graves of Ukrainians left behind after Russian occupiers left the city of Izium; the Kramatorsk train station, which was hit by a missile killing 50 people and wounding dozens more trying to flee the war; and many other examples.

At a meeting on “Gross Human Rights Violations Due To The Aggression Against Ukraine” organized by the Kyiv government, Zelenska also pointed to ill-treated emaciated Ukrainian prisoners of war, and the thousands of children Russia has taken from Ukraine and the reported adoption of some of them by Russian families.

“We are fighting for human rights,” she said, speaking virtually. “We are fighting for what unites us, the right to freedom, life, not to get tortured and to live freely.”

The wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine’s victory in the war will mean the victory of human rights over “lawlessness, torture and destruction.”

She called on the United Nations to establish a special tribunal to prosecute crimes of Russian aggression, stressing that “it is not only us who need that, we need that for everyone.”

“Justice for Ukraine is justice for the entire world," Zelenska said.

International pressure has been mounting for a special tribunal to be established to prosecute the crime of aggression. The European Union’s legislature passed a non-binding resolution in January calling on the 27-nation bloc to work “in close cooperation with Ukraine to seek and build political support in the U.N. General Assembly and other international forums ... for creating the special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.”

The International Criminal Court, which has a mandate to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, has opened an investigation into crimes committed in Ukraine. But it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Russia’s leaders for aggression.

Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoeksta told the meeting that Russia’s crimes are piling up a year after its Feb. 24, 2022 invasion, pointing to “child abductions, sexual violence, torture, the shelling of schools, hospitals and houses, the destruction of entire neighborhoods.”

He said the Netherlands is taking a leading role in ensuring justice for the people of Ukraine and the quest for accountability which requires “watertight evidence.”

Hoeksta announced that the Netherlands is sending two more forensic investigation missions to Ukraine to collect evidence and urged all countries that are parties to the International Criminal Court to contribute to this effort.

He said the Netherlands also strongly supports establishment of an International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression “to collect evidence that can be used to eventually try Russian leadership.” He said it should be based in The Hague, the Dutch city that is also the headquarters of the ICC and the International Court of Justice, the U.N.’s highest court.

“We must do all we can to prevent further injustice,” Hoeksta said. “There can never be peace in a world where crime and brute force prevails over justice.”

Recommended Stories

  • US mass killings linked to extremism spiked over last decade

    The number of U.S. mass killings linked to extremism over the past decade was at least three times higher than the total from any 10-year period since the 1970s, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League. The report — provided to The Associated Press ahead of its public release Thursday — also found that all extremist killings identified in 2022 were linked to right-wing extremism, with an especially high number linked to white supremacy. “It is not an exaggeration to say that we live in an age of extremist mass killings,” the report from the group's Center on Extremism says.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Calls Putin’s Treaty Suspension a Mistake

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin had made a “big mistake” in suspending a landmark nuclear treaty as the US president met in Warsaw with eastern European leaders who have offered staunch support for Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data Risk

  • UK grocers limit sales of some vegetables amid shortages

    Several British supermarket chains have limited the amount of some fresh fruits and vegetables that customers can buy amid shortages blamed on bad weather in Spain and Morocco. Tesco, the U.K.’s largest grocery chain, said Wednesday that it would temporarily limit customers to buying three items each of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. The empty shelves have become a political issue, with opponents of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union blaming Brexit for the fruit and vegetable shortages.

  • Fears realized as Turkey, Syria shaken by third quake

    STORY: A familiar sense of terror was felt by those on the Turkey-Syria border - as the ground began to shake beneath their feet for the third time in a fortnight. Around half a dozen people were killed in the latest earthquake to strike the area, authorities said on Tuesday (February 21).This dash cam footage shows the moment the disaster hit in the southern Turkish province of Hatay. The 6.4 magnitude quake occurred on Monday near Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said it was followed by 90 aftershocks. Havva Tuncay was living in a tent set up in the center of Antakya when this latest earthquake hit.The previous quakes left her and her children homeless."I cannot sleep at night. Is the same thing going to happen, are we going to experience another earthquake? We are very scared. I haven't slept for a week. It's reached a certain level that sometimes I cannot feel my feet."Rescue work from the initial tremors on February 6 has been winding down, but the empty shells of what used to be people's homes remain. The Bayrakci family is just one example of those trying to recover what is left of their belongings. Yasir says he lost his sister - one of 15 siblings. After they found her body in the rubble six days later, they finally laid her to rest. "After we buried our own relatives who lost their lives (in the quake) and knowing they can rest in peace now, we are trying to salvage whatever is in the house as we can't bring those lives back and we have to live, we have no other choice."President Tayyip Erdogan's government has faced criticism about what many Turks said was a slow emergency response to the first quake.And is also under scrutiny over construction policies that meant thousands of apartment buildings crumbled on victims when disaster struck.He has promised a swift reconstruction effort - but experts say that could be a recipe for another disaster if safety steps are sacrificed in the race to rebuild.The death toll from the catastrophic quakes of two weeks ago has surpassed 47,000 people, and thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed.

  • Asylum claims for 12,000 to be considered without face-to-face interview

    The Home Office is to scrap face-to-face interviews for asylum seekers from five countries.

  • Queen Elizabeth's Cocktail and Corgis! All the Royal Easter Eggs from London Date on 'The Bachelor'

    Bachelor Zach Shallcross charmed Gabi on a royal date in London — fit for a princess

  • Russia's hypersonic-missile ship in SA for war games

    STORY: This is Russia's flagship frigate, equipped with new generation hypersonic missiles, arriving in South Africa's Richards Bay for joint naval exercises.That's according to Russia's defence ministry which released this footage on Wednesday (February 22).The ship, named "The Admiral Gorshkov of the Fleet of the Soviet Union," was arriving for the drills which include China and that South Africa calls "routine."However, the exercises have fueled domestic criticism and fears they could endanger relations with Western partners.South Africa says it is neutral on the conflict in Ukraine.Last year it abstained from voting on a U.N. resolution condemning Russia.The start of the exercises, off South Africa's eastern coast, coincides with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation."It also follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision, announced on Tuesday (February 21), to suspend its last major nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.The Gorshkov warship carries the Zircon missiles which have a range of 560 miles.They can travel at several times the speed of sound, making them difficult to defend against. Putin has described them as "unstoppable."

  • Net zero is the reason we have empty supermarket shelves

    It wasn’t meant to be like this: rationing is back, now being introduced in some supermarkets for fruits and vegetables. Typically, the public debate remains stuck on Brexit – or “Vegxit”. But this is much more to do with cold weather in farming regions, poor harvests in North Africa and Spain, and continued high energy costs.

  • South Korea's world lowest fertility rate drops again

    South Korea's fertility rate dropped last year to a record low, data showed on Wednesday, in yet another grim milestone for the country with the world's lowest number of expected children for each woman. The average number of expected babies per South Korean woman over her reproductive life fell to 0.78 in 2022 down from 0.81 a year earlier, the official annual reading from the Statistics Korea showed. That is the lowest among countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), which had an average rate of 1.59 in 2020, and far below 1.64 in the United States and 1.33 in Japan the same year.

  • Suspect charged with hate crime in connection with NYC pride flag fire

    A woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple hate crimes after she allegedly torched an LGBTQ pride flag hanging from a Manhattan restaurant Monday.

  • DeSantis Poised To Take 2024 GOP Money Lead Thanks To $75 Million In His State Account

    The Florida governor’s cash could be transferred to a friendly super PAC, giving him more money than even coup-attempting former President Donald Trump.

  • 'Cocaine Bear' is here to strike a blow to staid Hollywood

    Yes, “Cocaine Bear” is a real movie. Since the trailer first debuted for Elizabeth Banks’ very, very loosely based-on-a-true-story R-rated comedy has stoked a rabid zeitgeist. At a time when much in Hollywood can feel pre-packaged, the makers of “Cocaine Bear” think it can be an untamed exception.

  • At $39,500, Is This Manual-Equipped 2016 BMW M2 Automatically a Good Deal?

    Today’s Nice Price or No Dice M2 has a lot of M4 componentry hiding under its skirts, albeit in a smaller and (slightly) lighter package. Let’s see if this rare manual-equipped version is worth lightening one’s wallet.

  • Wilmington's (LON:WIL) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Wilmington plc ( LON:WIL ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 13% on the 6th of...

  • Opinion: I teach in Berkey Hall. Healing hasn't started yet for me.

    Despite our university's best, most trauma-informed efforts, I feel wildly ill-equipped to teach in the wake of “run, hide, fight.”

  • Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Paragon Banking Group PLC's (LON:PAG) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

    Key Insights Paragon Banking Group to hold its Annual General Meeting on 1st of March Salary of UK£629.0k is part of...

  • Conduit Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Conduit Holdings ( LON:CRE ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$429.5m (up 125% from FY 2021...

  • FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Reported 22.8% Earnings Growth in Q4

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund gained 11.93% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 4.13% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index and a 7.56% return for the S&P 500 Index. Favourable […]

  • Coral Products PLC's (LON:CRU) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

    With its stock down 3.0% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Coral Products (LON:CRU). However, the company's...

  • Smith & Nephew Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    Smith & Nephew ( LON:SN. ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$5.22b (flat on FY 2021). Net...