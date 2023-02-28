Ukraine forces claim to have 'repelled' Russia's attacks on Bakhmut region
Almost two dozen communities near the hotly contested city of Bakhmut in Ukraine have been attacked by Russian forces.
Almost two dozen communities near the hotly contested city of Bakhmut in Ukraine have been attacked by Russian forces.
STORY: A supermarket was on fire on Monday (February 27), and constant explosions could be heard in the town.Capturing Bakhmut, scene of some of the war's bloodiest battles, would be Russia's first major prize in more than six months.It would open the way for taking the last remaining urban centers in the Donetsk region, one of four Moscow claims to have annexed in its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Germany’s Rheinmetall defense concern has started supplying Ukraine with SurveilSPIRE automated reconnaissance systems used for monitoring large areas of terrain with as few personnel as possible, the concern reported on Feb. 28.
Japan is buying 400 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, which could counter attacks from China or North Korea’s large nearby arsenals of land-based missiles.
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has said that despite the sanctions, Belarus, together with Russia, produces various types of weapons and sells them to 57 countries. Source: Lukashenko-aligned Telegram channel Pul Pervogo Quote from Lukashenko: "I would like to note that despite the unprecedented sanctions pressure, we produce enough weapons and military equipment for the needs of the Belarusian army.
Some Russian figures have questioned Kazakhstan's independence and loyalty after apparent snubs since the Ukraine invasion started.
Key developments on Feb.
A plane listed as the only A-50U AEW aircraft maintenance center in Russia has reportedly arrived at the Belarusian airfield of Machulishchy following a drone attack on a Russian plane, the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported on Telegram on Feb. 28.
A new US government watchdog report details how the US and Afghanistan failed to build and develop an effective Afghan security force.
Germany had asked EU officials for an exemption to a 2035 combustion-engine ban for vehicles that burn so-called efuels.
The trend of wet slushy snow continues Tuesday, but sun and drier conditions are on the way, though they won’t last long.
The State Border Guard soldiers are conducting heavy positional battles with the invaders in Bakhmut, the defenders killed 11 invaders over the past day. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote: "The situation around Bakhmut remains tense.
Abdul-Kerim Edilov was an MMA veteran as well as one of the most influential men in his homeland. And then he disappeared from public life
It was a day for grim inflation readings in Europe, as one report showed the surge in costs at grocery stores in the U.K.
Ukraine's air defense system will be strengthened, in particular with additional NASAMS batteries and missiles for them, as well as the Patriot and SAMP/T systems, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Feb. 28.
Russia’s much-anticipated counter-offensive has been grinding through frozen mud and the blasted landscape of eastern Ukraine for some weeks now.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, spoke over the phone with the Chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, discussing military aid to Ukraine and the situation on the battlefield, Zaluzhnyi reported via a Telegram post on Feb. 27.
Iran has renewed threats to target former President Donald Trump and his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday criticized comments by U.S. State Department officials about recent protests in Mexico, accusing the department of meddling in his country's affairs. Tens of thousands of Mexicans took to the streets on Sunday to protest against measures pushed through this month by Lopez Obrador to shrink the country's independent electoral authority, after the opposition attacked his move as a threat to democracy. State Department officials hailed what they described as the political debate around the electoral overhaul, prompting a terse response from Lopez Obrador, who said the department "always meddles in things that are not its business."
Ukraine says its forces took down the Su-25 jet hours after Russian forces had spent the weekend bombarding Avdiivka, a strategic frontline site.
Lockheed Martin's mobile rocket launcher plant in Camden, Arkansas is gearing up to boost production of the HIMARS system after its success on the battlefield in Ukraine drove up demand from other nations, executives said on Monday. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is now a widely recognized weapon after mobile phone camera footage of the war in Ukraine showed the launchers in action. "When you have a combat proven system that is out there and in the news - daily - then that's driving that demand," said Jennifer McManus, the vice president for operations of Lockheed's missile business.