Ukraine forces Russian troops to withdraw, reclaims annexed city of Lyman
One day after Russia illegally annexed four territories in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine has retaken Lyman.
One day after Russia illegally annexed four territories in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine has retaken Lyman.
(Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. With just over two months until a European Union ban on seaborne crude imports comes into effect, shipments to the bloc plus the UK are down by about 60% from where they were before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine.Customers in northern Europe in particular have slashed their purchases, which are now running below
Billions of dollars in federal funding are available to help save the Colorado River. Here's how we ensure that cash has the impact needed.
Ukrainian forces raised their country’s flag in the city of Lyman after pushing out Russian troops. The victory in Donetsk and new advances in Kherson came days after Russia announced the annexation of four regions of Ukraine. Photo: Manu Brabo for WSJ
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's largest power producer RWE has agreed to buy Con Edison's Clean Energy Businesses for $6.8 billion, nearly doubling RWE's renewables portfolio in the United States, the world's second-biggest renewables market. The purchase will be partly funded by RWE issuing a $2.43 billion convertible bond to a Qatar Investment Authority unit, through which the QIA will become a 9.1% shareholder in RWE.
Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can...
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is aiming for a preliminary deal as soon as Monday on a new sanctions package meant to punish Russia for escalating its war in Ukraine and illegally annexing four occupied territories there.“I am hopeful in a couple of hours we can have a unanimous agreement on the sanctions package,” Polish ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sados, told reporters. “We are very close to it and there is determination to clinch a deal ASAP.”Sados said the deal would likely include poli
Pete Musico, 44; his son-in-law, Joseph Morrison, 28, both of Munith, and Paul Bellar, 23, of Milford, are charged with supporting terrorism.
The successes of the Ukrainian military are not limited to the liberation of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, which was declared free of the enemy on Oct. 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.
(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA is working with Gazprom PJSC and Austria to restore Russian natural gas flows to Italy after supplies were halted on Saturday in an apparent scuffle over regulation. Options include a cash guarantee from the Italian utility.The Italian energy giant intends to evaluate options with Gazprom and the Austrian operator to unlock gas supplies to Italy, an Eni spokesman said in a statement on Monday. But it’s premature to provide details before the practicality of the options is
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
Bono's "Stories of SURRENDER Tour" comes in support of the U2 singer's upcoming memoir. Bono Announces Book Tour Alex Young
The Warriors are reportedly in talks with Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
"This is the first time that women in a large number, standing shoulder to shoulder with men, are burning their headscarves," said an Iranian journalist and activist.
The company has introduced an official adapter that lets some Tesla owners charge at other commercial charging stations. It doesn’t work with every Tesla.
Plus, the actor explains what it meant for his character, Arondir, to finally come face-to-face with Galadriel
Ukrainian troops celebrated victory in Lyman. Russian troops retreated from that key city just hours after President Vladimir Putin claimed the territory for Russia.
(Bloomberg) -- Poland made official its claim seeking World War II reparations from Germany after its controversial report published last month estimated the costs of damage wrought by the Nazi regime at about $1.3 trillion. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau signed a diplomatic note seeking reparations, which will now be handed over to the government in Berlin, he said in a televised statement Monday. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is scheduled to visit Warsaw on Tuesday and Rau wi
The move came after financial market turmoil and as the chancellor and prime minister received heavy pushback from members of their own ruling party
Ukrainian National Guardsmen have located a functioning Russian ZALA 421-16E2 unmanned aircraft with the help of a service dog named Zeus near Hoptivka border crossing point in Kharkiv Oblast. Source: The National Guard of Ukraine Details: A tactical unmanned aircraft ZALA 421-16E2 can conduct aerial reconnaissance at an altitude of 5 km and transmit videos up to a range of 30 km.
The new, redesigned COVID booster, which protects against omicron and its extremely contagious subvariants, appears to have a visibility problem. Federal authorities authorized the shot at the end of August, but by mid- to late September, nearly half of adults had heard little or nothing about it, according to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation, based on the latest of its monthly surveys about attitudes toward the COVID vaccines. That could have troubling implications. The Biden administra