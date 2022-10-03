Ukraine forces Russian troops to withdraw, reclaims annexed city of Lyman

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. With just over two months until a European Union ban on seaborne crude imports comes into effect, shipments to the bloc plus the UK are down by about 60% from where they were before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine.Customers in northern Europe in particular have slashed their purchases, which are now running below