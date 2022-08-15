Ukraine Forces Say They Wiped Out Elite Wagner HQ in Donbas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barbie Latza Nadeau
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Misha Japaridze/Pool/File Photo/Reuters
Misha Japaridze/Pool/File Photo/Reuters

An important base for the skilled but sketchy Wagner Group, the private paramilitary helping Vladimir Putin wage war in Ukraine, has been struck, according to sources from both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

It is unclear how many fighters were injured or killed in the attack, thought to have been carried out over the weekend using a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, which is made for the U.S. military and has been donated to Ukraine.

“There is no more Wagner HQ in Popasna,” Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Facebook, referring to the location of the camp in the Luhansk region of Russian-controlled Ukraine. “Thank you, HIMARS and the Armed Forces of Ukraine!”

Why Putin’s Private Army Is Snatching Kids From Their Moms

The Kremlin does not confirm the existence of the group, or its role as defined by Western intelligence sources, who say most of the fighters are recruited from Russian prisons. Some reports suggest that convicted murderers are being pardoned in exchange for six months of combat in Ukraine.

The first news of the base camp location came on Aug. 8, when Russian propagandist war correspondent Sergei Sreda visited the site and posted selfies with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian oligarch famously known as “Putin’s Chef” who manages the elite paramilitary killers.

Some reports Monday suggested that Prigozhin has not been heard from since he was spotted at the camp, but the suggestion that he was killed in the attack remains just a glimmer of hope by the Ukrainians.

How ‘Putin’s Chef’ Prigozhin Is Now Targeting Europe

The photos posted by Sreda were undoubtedly meant to show a flex of Russia’s muscles, as reports of widespread casualties continue to counter Russian propaganda on the progress of the war. But instead, they inadvertently exposed key geo-markers, including a bomb shelter that Ukrainian forces recognized. The images were quickly removed from Telegram, but not before Ukrainian techies geolocated them with enough precision to launch the deadly attack.

Several Russian Telegram channels confirmed the hit on Sunday, though details were vague about the true damage to the unit. Wagner fighters have been active in Crimea and the Donbas region since 2014, and have been deployed to back Putin allies and Russian interests in Syria, Libya, Mali, as well as the Central African Republic.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian military obliterates Wagner Group base in Popasna, Luhansk governor confirms

    Ukraine’s military has wiped out a military base belonging to Russian mercenary company Wagner Group in the occupied town of Popasna, Luhansk Regional Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram messenger post on Aug. 15.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine hit Wagner HQ in Popasna, the photo of which was exposed by Russian war reporter Russian channels

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 14 AUGUST, 21:04 Russian Telegram channels report on the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the headquarters of the Wagner PMC [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in the occupied Popasna, Luhansk Oblast, a photo of which was recently published by the Russian military correspondent.

  • Putin knows he's made a 'grave mistake' invading Ukraine but will never admit it, says former NATO commander

    Putin "in his heart," would know he is to blame, said James Stavridis, a former NATO official and admiral in the US Navy.

  • Security Service of Ukraine arrests medical worker in Odesa Oblast who "leaked" data on the location of the Armed Forces

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 10:33 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a medical worker in Odesa Oblast who had been recruited by the Russian special services and was collecting intelligence on the locations and movements of the Armed Forces and ground defence units, reserve airfields and military training grounds in the south of the oblast.

  • Demand is so high for the legendary Bayraktar drones used to defend against Russia's invasion that their Turkish maker has a 3-year waitlist

    Bayraktar TB2 drones have achieved legendary status in Ukraine after they were used early in the invasion to destroy Russian military equipment.

  • Russian reconnaissance group ‘neutralized’ in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine still holds ground

    Ukrainian forces have neutralized a reconnaissance group of the Russian invasion forces and successfully repelled eight enemy attacks in Luhansk Oblast, head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Hayday reported on his Telegram channel on Aug 15.

  • Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge

    Russia's military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday. A Russian rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk killed three people and wounded 13 others Friday night, according to the mayor. Kramatorsk is the headquarters for Ukrainian forces in the country's war-torn east.

  • Russia will likely see failure to seize Donetsk Oblast as setback for its objectives in Ukraine, says UK intel

    The Kremlin will likely see the military’s failure to occupy the entirety of Donetsk Oblast thus far as a setback for its maximalist objectives in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence update on Twitter on Aug. 15.

  • Hollywood stars draw spotlight, and criticism, with Ukraine visits

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has relied on a steady stream of visiting Hollywood stars to keep the world’s focus on his country’s war with Russia, now nearly six months in. But some critics are questioning whether celebrities should have a starring role in a deadly conflict. Jessica Chastain became the latest entertainment industry figure to…

  • Russian military families are being taken out of the city of Melitopol the mayor

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 11:45 Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that families of Russian military personnel began to be taken out of the city. Source: Fedorov on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "After the active work of the Armed forces of Ukraine last week, Russian servicemen began to take their families out of Melitopol.

  • Democrats hit Rubio, Johnson with ad on insulin cap vote

    Senate Democrats are out with a digital ad targeting GOP senators Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Ron Johnson (Wis.) over their votes against putting a $35 per month cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs for patients without Medicare coverage. The vote took place on an amendment to the Democratic climate, tax and health care package approved…

  • Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson on the war in the skies

    Explosions at the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea weaken Moscow’s forces, and Western anti-radar missiles can degrade Russian air defenses, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said in an interview with NV.

  • Ukraine targets Russian soldiers accused of threatening nuclear plant

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from that they will become a "special target" for Ukrainian forces. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the establishment of a demilitarised zone at the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe over renewed shelling in the past days, for which Russia and Ukraine blame each other. Zelenskiy, who did not give any details, reiterated that he considered Russia was using the plant, which it captured early in the war but is still being run by Ukrainians, as nuclear blackmail.

  • Russia sees revolt among its proxy forces in Donbas

    The Kremlin-controlled fighters from Moscow’s sham “Luhansk People’s Republic” (“LPR”) in the Donbas have staged a revolt amid the huge losses of the Russian invaders in the war against Ukraine, Ukrainian army officer Anatoliy Shtefan tweeted on Aug. 15.

  • Kenya elections 2022: Live result updates

    The latest results from the presidential and parliamentary races.

  • Intercepted conversation with Russian soldier reveals complaints about conditions in Russian army

    Russian soldiers are continuing to complain about conditions in the Russian army, according to a new intercepted conversation published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry on YouTube on Aug. 13.

  • Under-pressure Foster expects to remain All Blacks coach

    Ian Foster says that he expects to stay on as All Blacks coach after receiving the backing of his players, with his fate to be decided in the coming days.

  • The Chinese dream of home ownership is crumbling. The economy could go with it

    As financing dries up and debts come due, a cash crunch leaves thousands of homes unfinished, in a crisis with implications for the global economy.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Opens Trading to Some Foreign Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- The Moscow Exchange resumed trading in debt securities for investors from countries that haven’t joined sanctions imposed by the US and its allies, ending a nearly six-month freeze implemented after the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Ta

  • Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

    The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, a rapid takeover that triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed the country. Bearded Taliban fighters, some hoisting rifles or the white banners of their movement, staged small victory parades on foot, bicycles and motor cycles in the streets of the capital. A year after the dramatic day, much has changed in Afghanistan.