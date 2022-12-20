Ukraine’s foreign minister comments on Argentina president’s ‘courtesies’ with Putin

·1 min read

“You’re whipping up tensions a bit,” Kuleba said, referring to Fernández.

“To conclude that Ukrainian diplomacy doesn’t work in Latin America because the president of Argentina thanked Putin for something... I think if we evaluate the work of diplomacy in this way, we’ll go very far.”

On Dec. 19, Fernández thanked Putin for his congratulations on the victory of the Argentine national football team at the 2022 World Cup.

According to the minister, “[The political leaders] all perfectly understand what is happening.”

“Everyone is playing their own game,” he said.

“And unfortunately, there are very few countries in Latin America that honestly and openly sided with Ukraine in this war, and in defense of international law in general in this war.”

Kuleba also added that Ukrainian diplomacy needs to work more with the countries of Latin America, Africa, Asia and the whole world.

“This is exactly what we’re doing, but there are political leaders, and in particular in Latin America, who will thank Putin under any circumstances,” he said.

“Let the joy that today unites Argentina with many nations of the world serve as an example: our societies need unity and peace.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Islamic police raid 'gay wedding' in Nigeria's Kano city

    Nearly 20 guests have been detained, but the couple who planned to marry are on the run.

  • No asterisk to Lionel Messi's career. His brilliant resume now includes World Cup title. | Opinion

    Lionel Messi wins the only title that had eluded him and proves he's the best to ever play as he carries Argentina past France in the World Cup final.

  • Sri Lanka country profile

    Provides an overview of Sri Lanka, including key events and facts about this tropical island off India's southern tip.

  • Congress boosts Pentagon budget, Ukraine spending in omnibus

    The Pentagon will receive a $69.3 billion budget increase over FY 22 on top of another $27.9 in emergency funding to support Ukraine.

  • Pakistan hostages: 33 militants killed at police station

    The siege ended with all militants killed, and all hostages freed, the defence minister said.

  • Russia's military needed up to 72 hours to approve a strike — making soldiers hit Ukrainian targets too late: report

    The effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense system gave the country a critical advantage early on, according to a New York Times investigation.

  • Russia decides to imprison people for "desecration" of St Georges ribbon

    The Russian State Duma [Lower House of the Russian Parliament - ed.] has adopted a law on liability for desecration of the St George's ribbon, i.e., ranging from a fine to imprisonment for up to five years.

  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine preparing for all defence scenarios

    "Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. Zelenskiy made his remarks on the eve of a visit to Belarus by Russian President Vladimir Putin's amid discussion of a possible new offensive by Moscow and suggestions it could originate in Belarus. In his address, Zelenskiy issued a new appeal to Western nations to provide Ukraine with effective air defences.

  • Nigeria election: Peter Obi campaign chief Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering

    Doyin Okupe is running Peter Obi's presidential bid, which could suffer following this judgement.

  • Zelenskyy: Electricity restored to nine million Ukrainians after large-scale Russian attack

    Nine million Ukrainians have had their electricity supply restored already, after a large-scale missile attack by the Russian Federation on 16 December. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address Quote: "There are new results in bringing electricity and heating back to our people.

  • Somalia country profile

    Provides an overview of Somalia, including key facts about this country in the Horn of Africa.

  • Hong Kong leader to meet Xi on maiden duty visit to Beijing

    Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday he will meet China's President Xi Jinping to report on the city's political, economic and COVID-19 situations during his maiden duty visit in Beijing this week. Lee will depart for a four-day trip on Wednesday afternoon, he said at a news briefing. Macau chief executive Ho Iat Seng will visit during the same period to explain his administration's work over the past year and its policy focuses next year, the government there said.

  • Zelenskyy visits front line, Putin praises troops in Kremlin

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the eastern city of Bakhmut, the scene of some of the most intense combat since Russia invaded the country, meeting Tuesday with troops and praising their “courage, resilience and strength" as artillery boomed in the background. Russian President Vladimir Putin also hailed the “courage and self-denial” of his forces in Ukraine — but he did so at a ceremony in an opulent and glittering hall at the Kremlin. Zelenskky met with military personnel in a dimly lit building — possibly a disused factory — in Bakhmut, which he has called “the hottest spot on the entire front line,” his office said.

  • Australia seeks to resolve China trade woes as foreign minister heads to Beijing

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday she will push China to lift trade sanctions and seek consular access to two detained Australians during a trip to Beijing that is aimed at mending strained diplomatic ties. But Wong, who is expected to meet counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday, tempered expectations of any immediate breakthrough. "Many of the hard issues in the relationship will take time to resolve in our interests," Wong told a media briefing in Canberra before her departure.

  • Putin, Lukashenko meet as Ukraine fears Moscow could launch offensive from Belarus

    Putin, Lukashenko meet as Ukraine fears Moscow could launch offensive from Belarus

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits ‘Eastern Fortress’; Power Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Bakhmut, a city hailed by his deputy defense minister as “our eastern fortress” amid heavy fighting over the past few weeks.Most Read from BloombergMusk Actively Looking for New CEO After Losing Poll, CNBC SaysAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls T

  • These 10 Amazon home deals are perfect for the holidays — save up to 70%

    Yankee Candle, Zwilling knives, Eddie Bauer blankets and more. And if you order today they'll arrive before Christmas!

  • Iranian Filmmakers Are Preparing Hijab-Free Movies

    Iranian filmmakers are secretly filming dual versions of scenes from their movies in anticipation of a regime change after months of protests against hard-line Islamic rule in their country. The hijab-free scenes – where actresses are portrayed without the head covering that is mandatory for women in the country – are part of a widespread […]

  • Kylian Mbappé's Career World Cup Stats for France

    Kylian Mbapp earned his first World Cup Golden Boot in Qatar. Heres a look back at his numbers for France during his two appearances in the tournament and what the young star has on his horizon.

  • Zelenskiy: 30 Iranian drones shot down in Ukraine

    STORY: The Ukrainian military high command earlier said their air defenses had shot down 23 of 28 drones - most over the capital Kyiv.It was Moscow's third air strike in six days and the latest in a series since October targeting the Ukrainian power grid, causing sweeping blackouts amid sub-zero temperatures.No casualties were reported as a result of the drone strikes, the Ukrainian military high command said in its evening update, though nine buildings were damaged in the Kyiv region.The 10-month-old conflict in Ukraine, the largest in Europe since World War Two, has killed tens of thousands of people, driven millions from their homes and reduced cities to ruins.