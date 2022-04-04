Ukraine foreign minister says Bucha killings are just the "tip of the iceberg"

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba attends a news conference in Antalya
WARSAW (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday the evidence of civilian killings from the town of Bucha are just the "tip of the iceberg" and show the need for tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday they were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after images from Bucha showed the bodies of civilians lying on the ground and makeshift graves.

"The horrors that we've seen in Bucha are just the tip of the iceberg of all the crimes (that) have been committed by the Russian Army," Kuleba said at a press conference alongside British foreign minister Liz Truss.

"Half measures are not enough any more. I demand most severe sanctions this week, this is the plea of the victims of the rapes and killings. If you have doubts about sanctions go to Bucha first."

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw. Writing by Andrew MacAskill, Editing by William Maclean)

