Ukraine foreign minister says U.S. promises more help to resist Russia

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Dmytro Kuleba
    Ukrainian diplomat

(Reuters) -Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had offered his country, which is under attack from its neighbour Russia, more support in the form of sanctions and weapons.

"In our call, Secretary Blinken affirmed that the U.S. support for Ukraine remains unfaltering," Kuleba said on Twitter. "I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia's assault we need more sanctions and weapons. Secretary assured me of both. We coordinated further steps."

Washington has already implemented a range of sanctions in concert with other Western allies to limit Russia's access to overseas funds, investment or technology in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

The United States drew from its stocks to supply Ukraine with weaponry in the fall of 2021 and again in December, and on Friday, President Joe Biden instructed his State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from U.S. stocks.

But Washington has firmly declined a Ukrainian request for the West to impose a no-fly zone to shield Ukraine from Russian air strikes - a step that would bring Western forces into direct conflict with the Russian military.

(Writing by Kevin Liffey in London; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • EU Will Debate Ukraine’s Application for Membership, Official Says

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the European Union to fast-track Ukraine’s membership, an arduous process that can take years.

  • Buying the Russia Dip? Consider These Stocks.

    The Euro Stoxx 600 has lost more than the S&P 500, its American counterpart. And historically, European stocks have fared well after a geopolitical crisis.

  • Ukraine seeks cease-fire as Russia feels impact of sanctions

    Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria speaks out about the support his nation needs.

  • Premiers of Baltic states and Poland call on U.S. social-media giants to stem flow of Russian disinformation

    "The Russian government seeks to spread lies, confusion and doubt about what is happening and to undermine the morale and unity of the democratic world," reads the letter.

  • Airbnb offers free housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

    More than 300,000 people have fled the country after Russia invaded.

  • Ukrainian-Canadian actor Katheryn Winnick pleas for support for Ukraine

    “I am heartbroken. I am horrified.” Ukrainian-Canadian actor Katheryn Winnick pleas for support for Ukraine and shares why she's been outspoken on social media. (Feb. 27)

  • Google, Facebook, Twitter must combat Ukraine fake news - Polish, Baltic leaders

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google and its subsidiary YouTube, Facebook and Twitter must do more to tackle disinformation related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the premiers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia said. "Although the online platforms have undertaken significant efforts to address the Russian government's unprecedented assault on truth, they have not done enough," they said in the letter. "Russia's disinformation has been tolerated on online platforms for years; they are now an accessory to the criminal war of aggression the Russian government is conducting against Ukraine and the free world."

  • CNN Correspondent Backs Away From Grenade During Live Report From Kyiv

    "I didn't see that, so let's move away from that," CNN's Matthew Chance said, pointing at the weapon beside him.

  • Ukraine-Russia tensions spill over as federation official slaps Tennis Europe chief

    A fracas broke out after a Tennis Europe board meeting at the weekend, as tensions surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine turned personal.

  • Guest Opinion: Under-the-radar implications of Russia's move on Ukraine

    There are some deep changes Vladimir Putin's adventure is putting in our world that the media seems to be missing.

  • Belarus referendum approves proposal to renounce non-nuclear status - agencies

    The agencies cited the Belarus central elections commission as saying 65.2% of those who took part voted in favor. The result came as little surprise, given the tightly controlled rule of President Alexander Lukashenko. The new constitution could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union.

  • To help Ukrainian refugees, the EU may trigger a 21-year-old refugee law for the first time

    EU ministers met to debate triggering a 21-year-old refugee law for the first time to help Ukrainian refugees get resettled quickly in European countries without first applying for asylum.

  • US Shutters Embassy in Belarus Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

    Talks between delegates from Russia and Ukraine have commenced in Belarus with the aim of ending hostilities between the two countries.

  • "Signs of genocide": Zelensky calls on international court to investigate Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday Russia's unprovoked attacks "show signs of genocide" and called on the international court at The Hague to investigate. Driving the news: In a video address posted on Facebook, Zelensky said Russia "deserves an international tribunal. We are documenting their crimes. And there would have been many more of these crimes if it hadn't been for our courageous defenders," per a translation on CNN.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Marke

  • Israeli foreign minister warns cabinet against helping Russian oligarchs

    Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid warned cabinet ministers on Sunday not to help Russian Jewish oligarchs who were targeted by international sanctions or could be targeted in the future, according to three ministers who attended the cabinet meeting.Why it matters: Oligarchs who are close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the main targets of U.S. and European sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Many Russian oligarchs have assets, bank accounts and businesses in Israel.Stay

  • GOP Sen. Roger Wicker Calls For No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine

    The Mississippi Republican says "a strong coalition of like-minded nations should step in and seriously consider this."

  • No Russian 'muscle movements' after Putin's nuclear readiness alert, U.S. says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States still has not seen any "muscle movements" following Russian President Vladimir Putin's weekend announcement that he was putting his nuclear forces on high alert, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. But some former U.S. officials and experts caution that it would be a mistake to write off Putin's remarks as bluster, given the risk that Putin could decide to escalate to using nuclear weapons if he feels cornered over the war in Ukraine or if the war spills over into NATO.

  • Police in Russia detain over 2,000 protesters in massive crackdown on anti-war demonstrations

    Police in Russia arrested over 2,000 people protesting the invasion of Ukraine, and authorities in Belarus detained more than 400 others in massive crackdowns on the anti-war movement in the countries on Sunday.Driving the news: More than 5,200 anti-war demonstrators have been arrested in Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to invade Ukraine last Thursday, per OVD-Info, a Russia-based human rights monitoring group.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Euro weakens, rouble slumps as sanctions piled on Russia

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Russian rouble plunged and the euro nursed losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion, prompting investors to shun riskier currencies. Western allies have ramped up efforts to punish Russia with new sanctions including cutting off some of its banks from the SWIFT financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves and shuttering their airspace to Russian aircraft. Still, outside of the rouble the FX market reaction has been relatively stable, market participants said.

  • Sen. Mark Warner: U.S. is 'on guard' for Russian cyberattacks

    Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Chair of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sanctions being weighed against Russia, the volatility in the economy, and the threat of cyberattacks from Russia.