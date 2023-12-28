Ukraine and France step up cooperation in defence sector

A meeting of the coalition for integrated air and anti-missile defence of Ukraine has been held in Berlin under the chairmanship of France and Germany.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press release of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry reports that Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, Deputy Minister of Defence, has met with the delegation of the French Senate, where he discussed cooperation in the defence sector and thanked Paris for participation in the coalition.

He stated that he counts on an additional supply of advanced air defence systems and missiles for them within the activity of the coalition.

Quote: "We need additional anti-aircraft guided missiles and radar reconnaissance, first and foremost for detecting and destroying Russian ballistic missiles."

In addition to this, Havryliuk stressed the interest in training Ukrainian military pilots in France, specifically in increasing the number of locations for training technical and assisting personnel for the maintenance of Western-type aircraft.

Background:

Earlier, the delegation of the French Senate for Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces called for an increase in the military aid for Kyiv after a visit to Ukraine and Poland.

Earlier, it was reported that in 2024, France would start training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, promised to keep supplying Ukraine with aid so that it could hold peaceful talks with Russia "in the best possible conditions".

