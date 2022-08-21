On Ukraine’s front line, a fight to save premature babies

INNA VARENYTSIA
·4 min read

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Echoing down the corridors of eastern Ukraine's Pokrovsk Perinatal Hospital are the loud cries of tiny Veronika.

Born nearly two months prematurely weighing 1.5 kilograms (3 pounds, 4 ounces), the infant receives oxygen through a nasal tube to help her breathe while ultraviolet lamps inside an incubator treat her jaundice.

Dr. Tetiana Myroshnychenko carefully connects the tubes that allow Veronika to feed on her mother’s stored breast milk and ease her hunger.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country’s war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. One was hit by a Russian airstrike and the other had to close as a result of the fighting ‒ leaving only the maternity hospital in the coal mining town of Pokrovsk still operating.

Myroshnychenko, the site’s only remaining neonatologist, now lives at the hospital. Her 3-year-old son divides the week between staying at the facility and with his father, a coal miner, at home.

The doctor explains why it’s now impossible to leave: Even when the air-raid sirens sound, the babies in the hospital's above-ground incubation ward cannot be disconnected from their lifesaving machines.

“If I carry Veronika to the shelter, that would take five minutes. But for her, those five minutes could be critical,” Myroshnychenko says.

Hospital officials say the proportion of births occurring prematurely or with complications has roughly doubled this year compared to previous times, blaming stress and rapidly worsening living standards for taking a toll on the pregnant women still left in the area.

Russia and Moscow-backed separatists now occupy just over half the Donetsk region, which is similar in size to Sicily or Massachusetts. Pokrovsk is still in a Ukrainian government-controlled area 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of the front lines.

Inside the hospital's maternity wards, talk of the war is discouraged.

“Everything that happens outside this building of course concerns us, but we don’t talk about it,” Myroshnychenko said. “Their main concern right now is the baby.”

Although fighting in the Dontesk region started back in 2014, when Russia-backed separatists began battling the government and taking over parts of the region, new mothers are only now being kept in the hospital for longer periods because there's little opportunity for them to receive care once they have been discharged.

Among them is 23-year-old Inna Kyslychenko, from Pokrovsk. Rocking her 2-day-old daughter Yesenia, she was considering joining the region’s massive evacuation westward to safer areas in Ukraine when she leaves the hospital. Many essential services in government-held areas of the Donetsk region — heat, electricity, water supplies — have been damaged by Russian bombardment, leaving living conditions that are only expected to worsen as the winter grows near.

“I fear for the little lives, not only for ours, but for all the children, for all of Ukraine,” Kyslychenko said.

More than 12 million people in Ukraine have fled their homes due to the war, according to U.N. relief agencies. About half have been displaced within Ukraine and the rest have moved to other European countries.

Moving the maternity hospital out of Pokrovsk, however, is not an option.

“If the hospital was relocated, the patients would still have to remain here,” said chief physician Dr. Ivan Tsyganok, who kept working even when the town was being hit by Russian rocket fire.

“Delivering babies is not something that can be stopped or rescheduled,” he noted.

The nearest existing maternity facility is in Ukraine's neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region, a 3 1/2 hour drive along secondary roads, a journey considered too risky for women in late-term pregnancy.

Last week, 24-year-old Andrii Dobrelia and his wife Maryna, 27, reached the hospital from a nearby village. Looking anxious, they talked little as doctors carried out a series of tests and then led Maryna to the operating room for a C-section. Tsyganok and his colleagues hurriedly changed their clothes and prepared for the procedure.

Twenty minutes later, the cries of a newborn baby boy, Timur, could be heard. After an examination, Timur was taken to meet his father in an adjoining room.

Almost afraid to breathe, Andrii Dobrelia tenderly kissed Timur’s head and whispered to him. As the newborn calmed down on his father’s chest, tears came to Andrii’s eyes.

As the war reaches the six-month mark, Tsyganok and his colleagues says they have a more hopeful reason to stay.

“These children we are bringing into the world will be the future of Ukraine,” says Tsyganok. “I think their lives will be different to ours. They will live outside war.” ___ Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Romaine on Wendy's sandwiches likely culprit in E. Coli outbreak in the Midwest, CDC says

    The CDC reported that 37 people in Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania were sickened with the bacteria, several of which ate at Wendy's the week prior.

  • Daughter Of Russian Nationalist Known As ‘Putin’s Brain' Killed In Moscow Car Blast

    Daria Dugina was the daughter of far-right Alexander Dugin, who helped forge the ideas behind Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Progressives confront a crowded house in New York City

    Liberals complain about frontrunner Dan Goldman’s elite background, but liberal votes may be permanently splintered among multiple candidates in the newly created 10th District.

  • Signs of heart disease may be more subtle in women than men

    Signs of heart attack and stroke can vary and are more complicated in women

  • Explosions rock Sevastopol in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea

    Residents of the city of Sevastopol in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea reported the blasts late on Aug. 19.

  • ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Composer Dave Porter Picks His Top 10 Moments

    For the past 14 years, composer Dave Porter has been immersed in the world of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul as the composer for both seminal AMC series, as well as the 2019 sequel film, El Camino. With Saul wrapping up its six season run on Monday, Porter is reflecting on the work as […]

  • In Russia, Far-Right Nationalists Offer Rare Criticism of Kremlin’s War Effort

    Nationalist figures and pro-war bloggers are among the few critics of Russia’s poor battlefield performance in Ukraine.

  • Fear for future after mass die-off of fish in Poland's Oder river

    As thousands of dead fish neared the banks of the Oder River in the village of Widuchowa in western Poland on Aug. 11, local people realised an ecological disaster that started in late July in the country's south-west was heading towards the Baltic Sea. As Widuchowa's residents searched for tools to remove the lifeless bodies from the the river, the government began crisis response that many scientists say came too late. "It's been the hardest five days of my life," said Pawel Wrobel, the mayor of Widuchowa, which is around 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the town where dead fish had first been spotted.

  • Pick Up Your Dog's Poop Quickly & Easily With This Mess-Free $15 Tool With Over 6,000 Reviews

    While we adore our furry babies, we don’t adore some parts of being a pet owner. When you’re a pet owner, specifically a dog owner, poop is a big part of the job. We’ve grabbed the poop with a bag, and no matter what, something goes awry. It either gets on our hands, drops, or […]

  • Michael Burry Sold All of His Holdings and Bought This Controversial Stock

    Michael Burry has made a name for himself within the investing world and beyond over the years, as his bet on the subprime housing market crash was the basis for the movie The Big Short. Because of the prescience of this investment and the additional attention it garnered thanks to the movie, many investors like to track Burry's portfolio moves. According to the latest 13F filing, Burry's Scion Asset Management sold out of all of its previous holdings, including the likes of Booking Holdings, Bristol Myers Squibb, and even his infamous Apple puts, and now holds just one newly initiated position in a single controversial stock: Geo Group (NYSE: GEO).

  • Doctors speak out: Idaho’s ‘cruel’ abortion laws will cause harm to their patients

    Vagueness in the main law, which takes effect next week, will have “catastrophic outcomes,” physicians say.

  • GOP candidate for Florida House is booted from Twitter after post about shooting federal agents

    A Republican candidate seeking a House seat in the Florida Legislature had his Twitter account yanked after a post about violence against federal agents.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's sinking stock price wipes nearly $100M in value off Vanguard funds

    After a major investor sold his holdings in the struggling retailer and caused its stock price to plummet, Vanguard Group's holdings in the company lost 50% of its value from just two days ago.

  • Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, plans to reunite with President Joe Biden

    Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 following her infection earlier this week. The first lady will reunite with President Joe Biden in Delaware.

  • Trump hints at major legal motion against Mar-a-Lago raid

    Former President Trump is reportedly considering a major legal motion, claiming his Constitutional rights were violated when the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Sunday TODAY.

  • Russian forces fire 70 shells and rockets on Sumy Oblast on 19 August

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 23:48 Russian forces attacked two hromadas (amalgamated territorial communities) in Sumy Oblast on Friday, 19 August. Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The Russians opened fire on the territories of Krasnopillia and Shalyhyne hromadas five times.

  • At least 32 people killed in Turkey in separate crashes at accident sites

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -At least 32 people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when vehicles crashed into first respondents who were attending earlier accidents, authorities said. Sixteen people including emergency workers and journalists died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site, regional governor Davut Gul from southeastern province of Gaziantep said. "At around 10:45 this morning, a passenger bus crashed here," Gul said, speaking from the scene of the accident on the road east of Gaziantep.

  • Stocks fall, indexes post weekly losses

    STORY: Wall Street snapped a four-week winning streak Friday, ending the week lower with a broad selloff led by mega-cap tech stocks.The Dow finished almost a percent lower. The S&P 500 fell about a percent and a quarter, while the Nasdaq ended down 2%. Investors have been weighing how aggressive the Federal Reserve may need to be as it raises interest rates to battle inflation. Zach Stein is chief investment officer and co-founder of Carbon Collective.“I think what we're seeing is simply a reaction to yesterday. This speaks to the volatility of what we're seeing right now, where we're firmly kind of in that neutral place between bearish and bullish, and we're seeing the two camps pull at each other of what is this long-term trajectory. As we see more information come out, especially around what, how the Fed is going to react, given that we're seeing inflation start to come down or slowdown in some key categories, I think that we might see one camp start to win out more and some more at more consistent trends rather than the kind of back and forth seesaw we've been seeing on a day to day basis.”Shares of Apple, Amazon and Microsoft all fell, putting pressure on the S&P 500. Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond plunged more than 40% as billionaire investor Ryan Cohen exited the struggling retailer by selling his entire stake.On the positive side, shares of General Motors gained 2.5% after the automaker said it would reinstate quarterly dividend payouts after more than two years without them.And shares of Foot Locker jumped 20% after the retailer said it had appointed former Ulta Beauty chief Mary Dillon as its new CEO, and also reported second-quarter profit above estimates.

  • McFly's Danny Jones says parents' split made him 'the man he is today'

    McFly's Danny Jones says the 'massive bout of anxiety' he suffered when his parents split in his teens helped him become 'stronger' and 'more of a man than he'd ever be'.

  • 50 In 50: The Best Black-Owned Hotels & Resorts In The United States

    Editorial note: This article about Black-owned hotels and resorts in the United States was originally published on February 18, 2021, and updated to reflect current information.