Ukraine frontline village unites to rebuild

STORY: Volodymyr Petryshyn is head of a village that was in the middle of a battlefield.

His tiny town in Ukraine’s South, called Zoria, was caught in the currents of Russia’s invasion in 2022.

There was constant shelling and fire from phosphorus bombs, so the people who lived there fled.

Not a single building remained intact.

While rebuilding Ukraine is the subject of heated debate inside the country and abroad, Petryshyn took matters into his own hands.

When the area was retaken from Russian troops later that same year, Petryshyn led a campaign to bring the villagers home, and to rebuild Zoria, even though his family lost everything, too.

"The houses were destroyed. My own house was also destroyed, the roof scattered around the yard. We were often shelled with phosphorous bombs and it is visible that there was a big fire inside the house – everything burnt inside."

Volunteers gifted Petryshyn a tent that he set up next to his burnt down house.

He eventually moved back into a room in his house that he managed to repair, just before the harsh winter set in.

As Petryshyn works to rebuild the rest, his wife and children remain in a nearby city.

The tent has been converted into a makeshift warehouse for aid.

"We had no electricity, we had no water. At first, 20 people came back. There was no electricity and we started calling regional electricity companies asking to restore the power lines. After some time we started to have electricity again."

Now, seventy-four families have returned to Zoria, bringing it close to its pre-war population.

Some stay in temporary containers, while others have managed to rebuild their homes and barns with materials brought by aid organizations.

While the scars of war remain etched across Zoria, like this missile shell entangled in a tractor, the village is slowly coming back to life.