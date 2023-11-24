Ukraine fuels business growth: $139M injected in eRobota work growth program for small businesses

Under the eRobota program, the Ukrainian government has invested 5 billion hryvnias ($139 million USD) in the development of small and medium-sized businesses, the Reintegration Ministry reported on Nov. 23.

Grants issued under the eRobota program for the development of small and medium-sized businesses amount to UAH 5 billion. These grants are intended for the initiation or expansion of one’s own business, contributing to the creation of nearly 35 thousand new job opportunities.

Approximately 9,000 individuals have already benefited from this opportunity since the launch of eRobota in July 2022. The breakdown of grants issued since the program’s inception includes:

8,013 microgrants totaling 1.9 billion hryvnias ($53 million) under the Own Business program

487 grants amounting to 2.5 billion hryvnias ($70 million) for the development of processing enterprises

133 grants totaling 555 million hryvnias ($15.4 million) for horticulture and greenhouse farming development

120 grants amounting to 45 million hryvnias (1.25 million) for veterans and their family members

The eRobota program provides financial support to both existing entrepreneurs and individuals with no business experience. Applications can be submitted through the Diia portal.

Specifically, under the Own Business program, Ukrainians can receive state financial support in the form of microgrants ranging from UAH 50,000 ($1,400) to UAH 250,000 ($7,000). The eRobota program offers grants in three categories:

For the development or establishment of one’s own business.

For processing enterprises.

For the creation or development of personal greenhouses or orchards.

The funds can be utilized for equipment purchase or leasing, procurement of raw materials and supplies, and renting premises. A mandatory condition for fund allocation is the creation of 1-2 job positions.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine