Ukraine funding rises as major political lightning rod in government shutdown fight

Disagreements over Ukraine aid are threatening to be a major factor in a looming government shutdown if lawmakers can’t agree on how to fund the government by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Sending U.S. dollars to Kyiv for its fight against a Russian invasion has been a point of contention for a significant number of GOP lawmakers in the House, and even several in the Senate.

The House Rules Committee staged an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to strip $300 million in Ukraine aid from the defense spending bill, one of 12 that lawmakers are passing to fund the government after Sept. 30. It came hours after Fox News Digital first reported that objections to those provided funds were threatening to tank the bill.

HOUSE LAWMAKERS MOVE TO PROTECT MILITARY PAY FROM LOOMING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Those same lawmakers also objected to Ukraine aid in the spending bill on the State Department and foreign operations, which has not been removed and is facing a likely defeat.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, the inclusion of $6 billion for Ukraine in a stopgap funding bill, known as a continuing resolution (CR), has made the bill a nonstarter in the House, according to Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

CONGRESS RETURNS TO DC WITH FIVE DAYS TO AVERT A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has also pledged to force the chamber to slow-walk any CR that includes additional aid toward Kyiv’s effort.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has pledged that a stopgap spending bill would not get to the floor if it had Ukraine aid attached. (Getty Images)

House and Senate lawmakers must come together on some funding agreement before midnight on Sunday to avert a partial government shutdown.

A majority of Republicans in both chambers do support aid for Ukraine – amendments to stop or limit those funds offered with the defense spending bill were defeated by Democrats and more than half of the GOP conference.

HOUSE FINALLY PASSES KEY SPENDING HURDLE AFTER WEEK OF GOP INFIGHTING

But in the House specifically, the GOP’s razor-thin majority has given a smaller faction of hardliners outsized influence over the rest of the conference.

"I've been clear from day one, that no money should be going to Ukraine, that our position should be bringing peace to that country. We're currently right now funding the destruction of Ukraine," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who voted to block a procedural measure over her opposition, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to Capitol Hill earlier this month and, in a sign of the tensions over the subject, he was not given the opportunity to address a joint session of Congress as he did previously.

Instead, he met with leaders and some lawmakers in the House and delivered a separate address to the Senate.





Original article source: Ukraine funding rises as major political lightning rod in government shutdown fight