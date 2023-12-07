Ukraine gears up for harsh winter ahead, facing security and energy concerns

Ukraine has yet to face the most challenging part of winter 2023, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov warned on national television on Dec. 7.

Yusov highlighted the ongoing threat posed by Russia, emphasizing its possession of substantial stocks of outdated Soviet weaponry and the capability to produce various types of armaments. This severely challenges Ukrainian defenders and the pro-Ukrainian international coalition, underscoring the need for increased support, he stated.

Yusov also re-stated the urgency of strengthening Ukraine's air defense systems in the face of this persistent threat.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President's Office, addressed concerns about the severity of the upcoming winter compared to the previous year. Podolyak pointed out that the condition of Ukraine's energy system is significantly worse than it was last year, raising further alarms about the nation's preparedness for the challenging winter ahead.

