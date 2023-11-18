Ukraine and Germany begin negotiating security guarantees

Germany has become the fifth G7 country with which Ukraine has started negotiations on bilateral security guarantees, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced on Nov. 17.

Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the President's Office, leads the Ukrainian negotiating team.

Read also: EU summit calls for more aid to Ukraine and pledges security guarantees

He emphasized Germany's role as a key provider of financial, military, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“One cannot imagine the effectiveness of security guarantees or Ukraine's future membership in the Euro-Atlantic community without Germany,” the message quotes Zhovkva.

Read also: Ukraine initiates security guarantee consultations with Netherlands

“That is why the start of bilateral security negotiations with Germany is so significant.”

During the first round of talks, both parties exchanged views on approaches to future bilateral security guarantees, their format and substance, and agreed on a set of further steps.

Read also: Cyprus joins G7 declaration, becoming 30th country to offer security guarantees to Ukraine

EU’s diplomacy chief, Josep Borrell, reported earlier that a European Union mission would visit Ukraine in early December 2023 to discuss potential security guarantees.

On July 12, the leaders of G7 countries issued a declaration on joint security guarantees for Ukraine. Subsequently, Ukraine began negotiations on bilateral security guarantees with the United States, UK, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, France, Sweden, and other countries.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine