Ukraine and Germany hold new round of consultations on "security guarantees"

Ukraine and Germany held a fourth round of consultations on concluding a bilateral agreement to provide security guarantees to Kyiv on Thursday, 21 December.

Source: European Pravda; press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

The parties exchanged views on the main components of security guarantees for Ukraine, raised the issue of the legal framework for the future bilateral agreement, and agreed on a plan for further communication.

Ihor Zhovkva, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating group, said Germany has demonstrated leadership in financial and military support for Ukraine, "especially in terms of continuing large-scale assistance in 2024."

He thanked Germany and Chancellor Olaf Scholz for their important role in the European Council's decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"Your state, which is a member of the EU and NATO, is an indispensable guarantor of Ukraine's security and future in these organisations," Zhovkva said.

The Office of the President's press service said that Matthias Luttenberg, the German Foreign Ministry representative, had noted Ukraine's success in implementing reforms even in the face of a full-scale war.

Previously, Ukraine held a second round of consultations with the United Kingdom on concluding a bilateral agreement on providing security guarantees to Kyiv.

Before that, Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said that he had received signals from the EU that there were no problems in the negotiations on a bilateral agreement on "security guarantees" between the EU and Ukraine in continuation of the G7 declaration.

The G7 countries agreed on a framework document on "security guarantees" for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Specific bilateral treaties with states that agree to provide security guarantees will be signed later.

