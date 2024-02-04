Ukraine and Germany set to sign security pact in February

Ukraine may sign a security agreement with Germany in February, European Pravda reported on Feb. 3, citing the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The draft document has already been finalized.

The agreement is scheduled to be signed on Feb. 16.

German news agency DPA added that the talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will continue "in the near future."

Scholz announced on Jan. 29 that Berlin and Kyiv could soon agree on a security agreement in accordance with the G7 Framework Declaration adopted at the NATO summit in July 2023.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv ​​on Jan. 12 and met with Zelenskyy. The parties signed a 10-year security agreement that will remain in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 13 that Ukraine is negotiating with many partners to sign agreements on security guarantees and military cooperation.

Canada also submitted a draft security agreement to Ukraine, media reported on Jan. 15.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Jan. 17 that his country was finalizing an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

The President's Office announced on Nov. 28 that Ukraine had begun consultations on security guarantees with the last G7 country, Italy.



