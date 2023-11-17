Ukraine and Germany start negotiations on bilateral security guarantees

Negotiations between Ukraine and Germany on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees have begun on Friday.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of the President’s Office

Details: The Ukrainian negotiation group was headed by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Chairman of the President’s Office. He stressed the role of Germany as one of the leaders of financial, military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

During the first round of talks, Kyiv and Berlin exchanged a vision of approaches to future security guarantees, their format and content, and agreed on a plan for further actions.

"Without Germany, it is impossible to imagine the effectiveness of security commitments and Ukraine's pathway toward future membership in the Euro-Atlantic community. That is why the start of bilateral security and support negotiations with Germany is crucial," Ihor Zhovkva said.

Background:

Germany joined five other Group of Seven countries with which Ukraine has already started relevant bilateral negotiations – the US, the UK, Canada, Japan and France.

Moreover, in October, Kyiv reached an agreement with Sweden and Norway to start negotiations on bilateral security commitments.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven countries agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders agreed on a framework rather than specific parameters of security guarantees, and specific bilateral agreements will be signed later. So far, about 30 countries have joined the G7 declaration on long-term security assurances for Ukraine.

