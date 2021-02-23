Ukraine gets first vaccine shipment as hospitals struggle

  • A medic wearing a special suit to protect against coronavirus, back to a camera prepares a patient with coronavirus for a lung X-ray at a hospital in Kolomyia, western Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. After several delays, Ukraine finally received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country of 40 million is one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • Two medical workers escort an elderly woman suffering from COVID-19 into a hospital in Kolomyia, western Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. After several delays, Ukraine finally received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country of 40 million is one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • In this photo released by Ukraine's Emergency Situation Ministry on Feb. 20, 2021, a mobile hospital is set up in front of a regional hospital in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukraine. After several delays, Ukraine finally on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country of 40 million is one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population. (Emergency Situation Ministry via AP)
  • Medical workers wearing special suits to protect against coronavirus setup a medical equipment for a patient in a hospital in Kolomyia, western Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. After several delays, Ukraine finally received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country of 40 million is one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • An elderly woman suffering from COVID-19 breathes with the help of an oxygen mask in central district hospital of Kolomyia, western Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. After several delays, Ukraine finally received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country of 40 million is one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • A nurse walks past a red zone as medical workers wearing special suits to protect against coronavirus work there in central district hospital of Kolomyia, western Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. After several delays, Ukraine finally received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country of 40 million is one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • An elderly woman suffering from COVID-19 breathes with the help of an oxygen mask, foreground, as a nurse treats a patient in central district hospital of Kolomyia, western Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. After several delays, Ukraine finally received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country of 40 million is one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • In this photo released by Ukraine's Emergency Situation Ministry on Feb. 20, 2021, a mobile hospital is set up in front of a regional hospital in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukraine. After several delays, Ukraine finally on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country of 40 million is one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population. (Emergency Situation Ministry via AP)
  • In this photo released by Ukraine's Emergency Situation Ministry on Feb. 20, 2021, a mobile hospital is set up in front of a regional hospital in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukraine. After several delays, Ukraine finally on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country of 40 million is one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population. (Emergency Situation Ministry via AP)
  • In this photo released by Ukraine's Emergency Situation Ministry on Feb. 20, 2021, a mobile hospital is set up in front of a regional hospital in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukraine. After several delays, Ukraine finally on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country of 40 million is one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population. (Emergency Situation Ministry via AP)
1 / 10

Virus Outbreak Ukraine

A medic wearing a special suit to protect against coronavirus, back to a camera prepares a patient with coronavirus for a lung X-ray at a hospital in Kolomyia, western Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. After several delays, Ukraine finally received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country of 40 million is one of the last in the region to begin inoculating its population. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURAS KARMANAU
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine on Tuesday received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine, raising hopes that authorities can start beating back the virus' spread in a country where cases have strained the fragile health care system.

A consignment of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was flown to the capital Kyiv from India.

Officials said the first tranche of vaccine will be administered to medical workers and military personnel in eastern Ukraine, where conflict with Russian-backed separatists has been ongoing since 2014, and to regions of western Ukraine where the rate of infections has been the most severe.

Ukraine also expects to receive more vaccine doses under the COVAX distribution program, including those produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Novavax. The country has also signed an agreement to buy 1.9 million doses of vaccine from the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, the first deliveries of which are expected in April.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has recorded 1.3 million infections and 25,309 deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases in the western part of the country has risen sharply since the end of a strict two-week lockdown last month. In the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, the Emergencies Ministry put up a hospital of 10 tents with 120 beds in case of an sudden influx of patients.

The rise in infections has put doctors under severe strain.

Viktor Boyko, the chief of the hospital in the western city of Kolomyya said there aren't enough doctors to help the ill, while physicians are “burning out” amid all the suffering of patients they can't treat.

“Vaccination should help, we are glad that the vaccine is coming and soon we will have a reliable shield against this disease,” said Boyko.

There are concerns that strong resistance among some people to get inoculated could undermine the country's vaccination campaign. Opinion polls show that almost 40% of Ukrainians refuse receive a shot over fears of its side-effects.

Among those who are reluctant to receive a shot is Sergei Khabustov, 63, who is in the Kolomyya hospital along with his 85-year-old mother. He said people are afraid because they aren't aware of what the vaccine is exactly.

—-=

Mstyslav Chernov in Kolomyya, Ukraine, contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid rising violence

    Afghanistan began its first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, administering doses initially to security force members, health workers and journalists, in a campaign that may face challenges from a sharp rise in violence. The war-damaged country received 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is producing the vaccine for mid- and low-income countries, earlier this month. In a ceremony at the presidential palace, acting health minister Waheed Majroh said the vaccines would be provided to 250,000 people, mostly from the security, health, education and media sectors.

  • Speed skating: Christie devastated as pandemic forces Britain out of worlds

    Triple gold medallist Elise Christie said she was devastated after Britain announced on Tuesday it had withdrawn from next month's short track speed skating world championships in the Netherlands due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. British Ice Skating said all UK residents were currently barred from entering the country and exemptions for elite athletes were not being granted. Christie, Holly Hoyland and Niall Treacy had been due to represent Britain at the March 5-7 championships in Dordrecht.

  • Scotland's vaccine rollout suggests delaying the 2nd COVID-19 shot is a bad idea

    "I think delaying the second dose for a considerable period of time is a mistake," vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit told Insider.

  • Long wait over as first COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Ukraine from India

    Ukraine received its first batch of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, allowing it to launch its delayed roll-out, starting with front-line medical workers and soldiers. One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine has lagged behind its neighbours in securing vaccines for its 41 million people, asking European Union member states for help while refusing to buy the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia. The government has set up mobile hospitals in western Ukraine to cope with a sharp spike in cases in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

  • UN urges better protection for digital platform workers

    The United Nations called Tuesday for urgent international regulations ensuring fair conditions for workers paid via digital platforms such as food delivery apps -- a form of employment that has rocketed during the pandemic.

  • Not to be sniffed at: Agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell

    The doctor slid a miniature camera into the patient’s right nostril, making her whole nose glow red with its bright miniature light. The 25-year-old pharmacy worker was happy to be prodded and poked at the hospital in Nice, in southern France, to advance her increasingly pressing quest to recover her sense of smell. Shorn of odors both good and bad, Forgione is losing weight and self-confidence.

  • CNN Anchor Slams Tucker Carlson’s Capitol Riots Revisionism: This Is ‘Fantasy Island’

    CNNCNN anchor John Berman on Tuesday morning blasted Tucker Carlson for attempting to “suppress the memory” of what happened during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, mockingly calling the far-right Fox News host’s show “Fantasy Island.”Carlson, who has long played down the seditious riot as nothing more than “political protest that got out of hand,” took his revisionism a step further on Monday: He claimed “it’s a lie” that white supremacists were at all involved in the violence and said there was “no evidence” of an “armed insurrection” at the Capitol.With the Senate holding hearings on the security breakdown during the deadly riot, Berman brought on Punchbowl News founder Anna Palmer and columnist Errol Louis to discuss the latest push by Republicans to memory-hole the events of Jan. 6.“I don’t think this could come at a more important time because you are seeing a wave of revisionism among some Republican senators like Ron Johnson, who says it wasn’t an armed insurrection,” the New Day co-host noted, referencing Johnson’s recent downplaying of the riot.“And Tucker Carlson on his show, which I called ‘Fantasy Island’ last night, devoted a big chunk of it to saying it wasn’t white supremacists, there was no armed insurrection,” Berman added. “There is an effort to really, I think, suppress the memory of what happened.”More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured during the violent attack as rioters soaked them with bear spray and battered them with metal poles, baseball bats, clubs and other implements. At least 14 people have been charged with bringing weapons to the riots, including one man who allegedly had an arsenal of Molotov cocktails, guns, and ammo in a nearby truck. Federal prosecutors have also accused far-right extremist organizations with ties to white supremacy of coordinating the violent attack on the Capitol. And in a recent interview, Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who is Black, claimed rioters called him the “n-word” dozens of times during the siege.Palmer agreed with Berman, adding that some of the comments by Johnson and others have been “pretty shocking” for those who went through it and “outside the reality of what actually happened.” She also said that for many Republicans, these hearings will be another moment for them to reconcile with the fact that former President Donald Trump was responsible for inciting the riots.Asked why Johnson and Carlson were pushing revisionist history, Louis said “this is the final act of the Trump administration” and that the ex-president’s loyalists are “trying once more to gaslight the entire nation.”He continued: “Trying to tell people that although there were multiple deaths, although there were gallows set up outside and people chanting hang the vice president, that it wasn’t terrorism, that it wasn’t an attack on government. That we didn’t see people being gouged and maimed and we didn’t see feces smeared all over the Capitol by this gang of looters.”Louis went on to express hope that despite the attempts by Carlson and others to revise history, “it’s not going to work” because Trump is no longer in the White House and has been tossed off Twitter.“Tucker Carlson faces no penalties if he gets up and lies, in fact, he gets millions of dollars,” he added. “Under oath, we’ll hear today and the weeks ahead what really happened and I think the American people are smart enough to figure out truth from falsehood.”Wrapping up the segment, Berman concluded: “This type of revisionism has a scary place in our world history. It really does. What’s going on now shouldn’t be ignored.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • When men started to obsess over six-packs

    The ideal male body assumed a new definition in the 19th century. Strongman Project, CC BYThe cultural obsession with six-pack abdominals shows no signs of abating. And if research into male body image is to be believed, it will likely only grow, thanks to social media. Today, there’s an entire industry centered on obtaining – and maintaining – chiseled abs. They’re the subject of books and social media posts, while every action movie star seems to sport them. Pressure is also mounting on women to sport six-pack abs as body ideals for athletic women have evolved. All of this raises the question, when did the six-pack craze start? It may seem like a relatively recent phenomenon, a byproduct of the fitness culture boom in the 1970s and 1980s, when Arnold Schwarzenegger and Rambo reigned, and men’s muscle mags and aerobics took off. History proves otherwise. In fact, Western culture’s fascination with chiseled abdominals can be traced to the late 18th and early 19th centuries, when the ideal male body image in the West started to shift. Greeks inspire envy While I was researching Irish health and body cultures, I became fascinated with changing male body ideals. French historian George Vigarello has written about how the ideal male figure and male silhouette shifted in Western society. British and American cultures in the 17th, 18th and, to a certain degree, the 19th centuries valued large or rotund male bodies. The reasons for this were relatively straightforward: Rich men could afford to eat more, and a larger frame was indicative of success. It was only during the early 19th century that lean and muscular physiques began to be highly coveted. In the space of a few decades, plump bodies came to be seen as slovenly, while lean, athletic or muscular builds were associated with success, self-discipline and even piety. Part of this transformation stemmed from a renewed European interest in ancient Greece. Kinesiologist Jan Todd and others have written about the impact that ancient Greek imagery and statuary had on body images. In much the same way that social media has distorted body image, artifacts like the Elgin Marbles – a group of sculptures brought to England in the early 1800s whose male figures sport lean and muscular physiques – helped spur interest in male muscularity. A piece of the Elgin Marbles on display at the British Museum in London. Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA This interest in muscularity deepened as the century progressed. In 1851, a grand commercial and cultural celebration known as the “Great Exhibition” was hosted in London. Outside the exhibit halls were Grecian statues. Writing in 1858 on the impact those statues had, British physical educationalist George Forrest complained that the British “are apparently devoid of that beautiful series of muscles that run round the entire waist, and show to such advantage in the ancient statues.” Projections of military might Statues and paintings mattered long before photography came to influence fitness standards in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Equally important, however, was the growth of military gymnastics at the beginning of the century. At the same time that ideal body types for men were changing, so, too, was European society. As a result of the Napoleonic Wars at the beginning of the 19th century, several gymnastic programs were created to bolster and strengthen young men’s bodies around Europe. French soldiers were renowned for their physical fitness, both in terms of their ability to march for days on end and move quickly in battle. After many European states suffered humiliating defeats at the hands of Napoleon’s forces, they started to take the health of their troops much more seriously. Gymnast Friedrich Ludwig Jahn, through his Turner system of calisthenic exercises, was tasked with fortifying Prussia’s military strength. In France, a Spanish gymnastics instructor named Don Francisco Amorós y Ondeano was charged with rebuilding the physique and stamina of French troops, while in England a Swiss fitness instructor named P.H. Clias trained the military and the navy during the 1830s. To accommodate the growing European interest in fitness, bigger and bigger gymnasiums started being built across the continent. A mid-19th century drawing of a gymnasium in Paris. Strongman Project, CC BY Soldiers weren’t the only ones participating in these programs. For example, Jahn’s Turner system – which promoted the use of parallel bars, rings and the high bar – became one of the most popular exercise programs of the century among members of the European public and went on to gain a following among Americans. Clias, meanwhile, opened classes for middle- and upper-class men, and Amorós y Ondeano – along with other European gymnastics instructors – was regularly quoted in gymnastics texts published from the 1830s onward. The six-pack industry is born So the seeds for modern six-pack mania were planted in two ways: First, men started eyeing Greek statues with envy. Then they developed the means to sculpt their bodies in those statues’ images. Meanwhile, writers from the 1830s and 1840s prodded men to aspire to svelte bodies, strong trunks and no excess body fat. But the obsession with six-packs truly blossomed in the early 1900s. By then, strongmen like Eugen Sandow were able to build off the existing interest in Greek imagery and gymnastics by using photography, cheap mail postage and the new science of nutritional supplements to cash in on the longing for the perfect body. Eugen Sandow poses in an issue of Sandow’s Magazine of Physical Culture, which is considered the first bodybuilding magazine. Wellcome Images, CC BY-SA Sandow himself sold books, exercise equipment, nutritional supplements, children’s toys, corsets, cigars and cocoa. Sandow, who was once hailed as the “world’s most perfectly developed specimen,” inspired countless men to shed excess “flesh” – the term given for body fat – to show off their abdominals. Abdominals, incidentally, was always the term used at this time. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] It wasn’t until the late 1980s and early 1990s that getting a “six pack” referred not just to cans of beer and started serving as a stand-in for visible abdominal muscles. Searching through Google Ngram shows that from the mid-to-late 1990s the term’s popularity grew exponentially. “Six-pack abs” quickly became parlance thanks to ingenious marketers determined to sell a range “get fit fast” devices, from Abs of Steel to 6-Minute Abs. Few have stood the test of time. Yet the longing for the coveted six-pack – as the more than 12 million Instagram posts with the #sixpack hashtag can attest – endures.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Conor Heffernan, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts. Read more:The ideal female body type is getting even harder to attainThe forgotten legacy of gay photographer George Platt Lynes Conor Heffernan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Demi Lovato realized she needed to 'let go of' her long hair while recovering from an eating disorder

    Demi Lovato debuted her new shorter locks late last year and says she feels "so free" with her new hair.

  • A New York man was killed by his own gender reveal explosive that detonated as he built it, police say

    Christopher Pekny's death follows a line of tragedies and disasters stemming from the viral trend of gender reveal parties.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Hong Kong crafting 'patriotic' oath for local councils, Beijing wants loyalists in charge

    Hong Kong's government will gazette a bill later this week that will require community level district councils to pledge an oath of allegiance to the Chinese-ruled city's mini-constitution, further stifling democratic opposition. Secretary for Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Eric Tsang said politicians deemed insincere would be blocked from office, releasing details of the bill a day after a senior official in China's cabinet said provisions should be made to ensure "patriots" were running Hong Kong. "The law will fulfill the constitutional responsibility of the government," Tsang said.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Republican plan would raise minimum wage to $10 but only if businesses are required to ensure worker legality

    Congress hasn’t raised the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour, since 2007, although polls show Americans overwhelmingly favor an increase.

  • People in France, Germany, and the UK are turning down the AstraZeneca vaccine because they want the Pfizer one instead, reports say

    Officials in Europe have described public resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine. In the UK, some are avoiding the shot, while others are seeking it.

  • A single shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of infection by 70%, the first real-world UK data suggests

    The protection from Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine increased to 85% after two shots in a study of more than 23,000 UK healthcare workers.

  • A Florida official has told staff to ignore Gov. Ron DeSantis' order to fly flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh because they must not 'celebrate hate speech'

    Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said lowering Florida flags to half-staff "is not a partisan political tool."

  • College football player needs surgery ‘after bar brawl with trained MMA fighter’

    Reports say player had to undergo a four-hour operation to save his eye

  • California's coronavirus strain looks increasingly dangerous: 'The devil is already here'

    California's homegrown coronavirus strain is more transmissible than its predecessors, is more resistant to vaccines, and may cause more severe cases of COVID-19.