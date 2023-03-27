Ukraine gets new heavy tanks, Russia doubles down on nuke plans

Anna MALPAS
·3 min read

Germany and Britain have delivered Western heavy tanks to Ukraine, officials said Monday, providing a key infusion of armored firepower that will aid Kyiv's battle against invading Russian troops.

The tanks -- long an item on Ukraine's military equipment wish list -- were promised to Kyiv earlier this year and have arrived in time for an expected spring offensive by Ukraine's forces.

As Ukraine gains conventional firepower, the Kremlin vowed to follow through on a plan announced by President Vladimir Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, an initiative which has drawn widespread criticism.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told journalists on Monday that Berlin had provided "very modern" Leopard battle tanks to Kyiv, with the defence ministry later saying 18 were delivered.

"Our tanks have made it into the hands of our Ukrainian friends as promised and on time," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

They are joined by Challenger tanks from Britain, a spokeswoman for the defence ministry in Kyiv said.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov had said earlier that he inspected a "new addition" to the country's forces -- Challenger tanks as well as Germany's Marder infantry fighting vehicles, plus Cougar armoured trucks and Stryker armoured personnel carriers from the United States.

"A year ago, no one would have thought that our partners' support would be so strong," Reznikov said on Facebook.

- Planned nuclear deployment -

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Western criticism of Putin's tactical nuclear weapon announcement "cannot influence Russian plans".

Speaking in a televised interview two days earlier, Putin said Moscow would station the tactical nuclear weapons "without violating our international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday told the visiting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency that it was not possible to restore safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with Russia still in control, ahead of Rafael Grossi's visit to the site.

"Without the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and adjacent territory, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety and security are doomed to failure," Zelensky told Grossi, according to a statement from the presidency.

Grossi is expected to visit the nuclear plant later this week.

"I met Zelensky today in Zaporizhzhia City and had a rich exchange on the protection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant) and its staff," he said on Twitter.

"I reiterated the full support of the IAEA to Ukraine's nuclear facilities," he said.

- Missile strikes -

In eastern Ukraine, Russian missiles punched through buildings in the town of Sloviansk, killing two people in their cars and wounding more than 30, police said.

A blood-stained cap lay at the side of the street, next to a parked car whose front seat was covered with blood and shattered glass.

Police said the missiles were Russian-made S-300s, which are designed for air defence but have been used by Moscow to carry out ground attacks amid reported shortages of other munitions.

In Adviika, a battered frontline town in the eastern Donetsk region, a Ukrainian official said Monday that municipal workers were being withdrawn as Russian forces claim incremental gains nearby.

"It's a shame to admit, but Avdiivka looks more and more like a scene from post-apocalyptic movies," the head of the town's administration Vitalii Barabash said on social media.

"Therefore, a difficult decision was made to evacuate... municipal workers, who at least somehow tried to maintain the cleanliness and vitality of the city."

Russian forces have been working to capture the entire eastern Donetsk region for several months, with the focus of fighting centering on Bakhmut, north of Avdiivka.

bur-wd/dw

Recommended Stories

  • German Leopard 2 tanks have reached Ukraine

    The 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany to support Ukraine in its war against Russia have arrived in Ukraine, the German Defence Ministry said on Monday. Germany agreed in January to supply the tanks, regarded as among the best in the West's arsenal, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv says is crucial to defeat Russia's invasion but Moscow casts as a dangerous provocation. "I'm sure that they can make a decisive contribution on the front," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in a tweet.

  • Germany delivers Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    Germany has delivered promised Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, providing Kyiv with much-needed heavy weaponry against Russia."We're providing very modern (tanks) which we have now delivered."

  • Crypto giant Binance hit with US charges for breaking trade rules

    A top US markets regulator on Monday charged cryptocurrency giant Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao with multiple violations, in another move by Washington against the once high-flying sector.Binance has frequently tested regulators by failing to register as an outright asset trader, espousing the philosophy that cryptocurrencies belong outside the reach of financial rules.

  • Recovery underway in tornado-hit Mississippi, 25 dead

    Mississippi started clean-up operations on Sunday after a destructive tornado tore across the state, killing at least 25, shredding houses and largely wiping out the small town of Rolling Fork.Under warm spring sunshine, shocked rescue workers surveyed the damage with roofs blown away, buildings flattened and cars smashed together amid piles of debris.The weather system, mixed with thunderstorms and driving rain, left a trail of havoc across the southern state late Friday, slamming several towns.The National Weather Service gave the tornado a rating of a four out of five on the Enhanced Fujita scale, saying that it had cut a path of up to three quarters of a mile wide for 59 miles (95 kilometers).The American Red Cross moved into a National Guard building in Rolling Fork less than 24 hours after the storm struck the town, which is home to fewer than 2,000 people.An area was set up as an infirmary and boxes full of cereal bars and baby diapers were shuttled in to provide food and medical support for storm victims who had "lost everything," said John Brown, a Red Cross official for Alabama and Mississippi.&nbsp;Anna Krisuta, 43, and her 16-year-old son Alvaro Llecha took shelter at the site, saying their house was "in pieces."Twenty-five people were killed and dozens more injured, according to Mississippi's emergency management agency.The severe weather also left a man dead in neighboring Alabama when he was trapped under an overturned trailer, the sheriff's office in Morgan County said.- Emergency supplies -President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to Mississippi on Sunday to support recovery efforts.&nbsp;The funding will provide grants for temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, the White House said in a statement.Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves thanked Biden on Twitter "for recognizing the scale of the damage in Mississippi and quickly approving our disaster declaration -- a critical step in disaster response."The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, said she was traveling to Mississippi on Sunday to "see first-hand the impacts that some of these communities have had.""They're still very much in life-saving, life-sustaining mode," she told ABC.She praised first responders, saying some "may have lost their homes themselves," and said FEMA had sent teams, with more on their way to "help plan for and start the recovery process."Electricity repairs were underway to restore power to the more than 6,000 customers still in the dark in Mississippi, along with nearly 10,000 in Alabama, monitor poweroutage.us reported.Volunteers poured in from surrounding towns, including Lauren Hoda, who traveled 70 miles from Vicksburg to help."When I woke up this morning, I wanted to cry for the people of this town because I don't think they had much time before (the tornado) came," she said.She spent Saturday night in Rolling Fork bringing donations of water, food, canned goods, diapers, wipes, medicine and toothpaste from collection points.Mississippi was girding for more turbulent weather Sunday, including damaging winds and hail, with the emergency management agency warning that "tornadoes cannot be ruled out."After separate storms in the region, two tigers were re-captured in Georgia&nbsp;when a&nbsp;tornado damaged animal enclosures at the Wild Animal Safari, in Pine Mountain.Tornadoes, a weather phenomenon notoriously difficult to predict, are relatively common in the United States, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.In January, a series of damaging twisters, all on the same day, left several people dead in Alabama and Georgia.bur-sw/bgs

  • Moldovan Defense Ministry announces joint military exercises with US, UK

    The drills, set to take place on March 27-April 7, aim to help the personnel exchange experience and increase interoperability between participating contingents, Moldova’s Ministry of Defense reported.

  • BYU’s Rudi Williams will participate in skills challenge in Houston during Final Four week

    The departing BYU guard will participate in event that will take place at the Bayou Music Center in Houston on March 29. It will be broadcast on ESPNU on April 2 at 9 p.m. MDT

  • Principal resigns after Florida students shown Michelangelo statue

    One Florida parent complained Michelangelo's iconic statue amounted to pornography.

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins $474M Deal for Trident II Missile

    Lockheed Martin's (LMT) arm, Space Systems, clinches a $474.2-million modification contract involving the Trident II (D5) missile.

  • Texas Basketball: Rodney Terry agrees to five-year deal as head coach

    Rodney Terry takes a five-year deal to make $3 million annually as the head coach of Texas basketball.

  • Chipotle agrees to pay after closing store that sought union

    Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to former employees as part of a settlement stemming from a complaint that the company violated federal law by closing a restaurant where workers wanted to unionize. Chipotle announced it was permanently closing its Augusta, Maine, location last year after workers filed a National Labor Relations Board petition for a union election. The NLRB later said the closure was illegal.

  • Bears get a steal at No. 9 in Charles Davis’ first mock draft

    A top defender could very well fall into the Bears' lap at No. 9 in this new mock draft from NFL.com's Charles Davis.

  • Flood warnings issued in Maricopa County for Salt River dam releases

    The National Weather Service issued a flood warning alert on Sunday for parts of Maricopa County this week.

  • Britain's Challenger tanks have arrived in Ukraine: Kyiv

    Britain's Challenger tanks have arrived in Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the defence ministry in Kyiv said on Monday.In London, Britain's government said Monday that Ukrainian crews who have been training to use UK-donated Challenger 2 tanks are now ready to deploy to the frontline.

  • Spring football: Holden Geriner ‘stood out’ in last week’s drills

    Hugh Freeze says that each QB has improved this spring, but Geriner is truly thriving in Auburn's new system.

  • Military expert explains growing number of drone explosions in Russia

    A drone explosion in the Russian town of Kireevsk in Tula Oblast is likely the beginning of the implementation of plans to take the war deep into enemy territory, the head of the Center for Military and Legal Research, Oleksandr Musienko, told Radio NV on March 27.

  • Humza Yousaf wins Scottish leadership race

    Humza Yousaf on Monday won the race to become Scotland's new leader, its youngest and first from a minority ethnic background, charged with reviving a faltering independence movement after Nicola Sturgeon's long tenure.Yousaf emerged victorious with 52 percent of Scottish National Party (SNP) members' preferentially ranked votes, following a divisive three-way leadership battle triggered by Sturgeon's surprise resignation announcement last month.He is set to be sworn in as first minister on Wednesday, becoming the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government and the first Muslim to lead a major UK party.The 37-year-old will also be&nbsp;Scotland's&nbsp;youngest leader, taking the helm months after Rishi Sunak became the youngest UK prime minister in modern times when he entered Downing Street aged 42.Yousaf vowed to continue pursuing the SNP's central policy -- independence for Scotland -- which Sturgeon has championed since the party lost a 2014 referendum on the issue."We will be the generation that delivers independence for Scotland," Yousaf said in his victory speech, adding in subsequent interviews that he would formally request that the UK government allow another vote.&nbsp;He added his "immediate priority" was protecting Scots from Britain's cost-of-living crisis and reforming public services."I will aim to lead Scotland and the interests of all of our citizens, whatever your political allegiance," Yousaf insisted, noting he would look to work "constructively" with London.Sunak's spokesman said the prime minister "looks forward to working with him" but ruled out granting the required permission to stage another independence vote.- 'Momentous' -Yousaf, who was health minister in Sturgeon's last cabinet, narrowly beat finance minister Kate Forbes to become SNP leader once party voters' second preferences had been counted.Former minister Ash Regan finished a distant third.Forbes, who won 48 percent of the votes in the contest, came under the spotlight for her conservative views as a member of the Free Church of Scotland, which opposes same-sex marriage and abortion.But Yousaf, who has close ties with Sturgeon, also faced scrutiny and criticism over his record in successive roles in the Scottish government.Sturgeon, 52, has served as first minister since November 2014 but said last month that she felt unable to give "every ounce of energy" to the job.&nbsp;Congratulating Yousaf on his victory, she tipped him to be "an outstanding leader", adding on Twitter: "I could not be prouder to have him succeed me".The Muslim Council of Britain called his election "momentous".But success is likely to be judged on his ability to further the independence movement.Polling indicates that support has been declining after briefly spiking through last year.Surveys show around 45 percent of Scots are currently in favour of Scotland leaving the United Kingdom, the same tally recorded in the 2014 vote.&nbsp;During campaigning Yousaf said the SNP needs to focus on creating a vision for an independent Scotland, and promised a civic movement to drive the campaign.&nbsp;- 'Answers' -Yousaf faces a challenge to win over the wider Scottish electorate, with a UK general election expected within the next 18 months.According to Ipsos polling, he enjoys a favourable opinion among just 22 percent of voters.The SNP has also seen a backlash over a new law allowing anyone over 16 to change their gender without a medical diagnosis.The law would have allowed a transgender woman who was convicted of rape before she began transitioning to serve a prison sentence in a women-only facility.&nbsp;As debate raged, the UK government used an unprecedented veto to block the legislation.&nbsp;The UK Supreme Court last year also ruled that Sturgeon's government could not hold a new referendum on sovereignty without London's approval.The devolved government in Edinburgh was created in 1999 through devolution reforms initiated by the UK government in London.The SNP has since emerged as the dominant force in Scottish politics, drawing support away from the Labour party in particular.&nbsp;But Labour is hoping Sturgeon's departure could provide a path for a potential comeback north of the English border, that would help defeat the Conservatives in the next UK election."The SNP do not have the answers on the NHS or on the cost-of-living crisis," Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted alongside his congratulations to Yousaf.&nbsp;"Only Labour can provide the change that Scotland needs," he added.bur-jj/har/ea

  • AP source: Texas reaches deal with Terry as full-time coach

    Texas has reached an agreement with Rodney Terry to be the Longhorns' full-time head basketball coach, taking the interim tag off his title after he led the program to the Elite Eight following the midseason firing of Chris Beard, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Texas was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Miami on Sunday, ending its longest postseason run since 2008. Terry and Texas officials reached the agreement Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

  • Lyft Names David Risher New CEO as Co-Founder Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. tapped David Risher to be its new chief executive officer, replacing co-founder Logan Green as the ride-hailing company struggles to compete with bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Stocks Rise as Banks Sigh in Relief; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapGreen, along with co-found

  • Finland's NATO membership: What's next?

    Finland has moved one step closer to joining NATO after Hungary ratified the Nordic country’s bid on Monday. A similar decision is expected in the coming weeks from Turkey, the only alliance member that hasn’t approved Finland’s membership. Hungary and Turkey - once it has ratified Finland's bid - dispatch acceptance letters to the United States which is the depositary - or safekeeper - of NATO under the alliance's 1949 founding treaty.

  • NFL mock draft 2023: How Chicago Bears' pick changes at No. 9

    The Chicago Bears own the No. 9 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and there are plenty of mock draft opinions on what will happen with the pick.