Ukraine gets show of support from European leaders; remaining Bucha residents line up for food: Live updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Karl Nehammer
    Austrian politician (1972-)
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a show of support from European leaders over the weekend as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer made visits to Kyiv.

The visits came as the European Union also announced it will be restoring its diplomatic presence in Ukraine now that Russian forces have retreated from areas around the capital.

Johnson said Britain and its partners “are going to ratchet up the economic pressure ... not just freezing assets in banks and sanctioning oligarchs but moving away from use of Russian hydrocarbons.” Johnson also pledged additional military equipment to the Ukrainian military, including 120 armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems.

Zelenskyy also thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday for a global fundraising event that raised more than 10 billion euros for Ukrainians who have had to flee their homes.

USA TODAY TELEGRAM: Join our new Russia-Ukraine war channel to receive updates straight to your phone.

LATEST VISUAL EXPLANATIONS: Mapping and tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Latest developments:

► At least 176 children have been killed and 324 injured since the Russian invasion into Ukraine began, Ukraine’s prosecutor general's office said Saturday.

►Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said that 4,532 Ukrainians were evacuated by humanitarian corridors on Saturday, but said Russian forces would not allow people on buses from Berdyansk, Tokmak and Energodar to leave despite a previously agreed-upon route.

► In his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy thanked the European leaders for their support and again asked for a total embargo on Russian oil and gas. An oil embargo on Russia as a first step from "the entire civilized world" would "be an argument for them to seek peace, to stop the senseless violence."

► Italy and Austria both announced Saturday they plan to reopen their respective embassies in Kyiv. The moves come one day after the European Union returned its ambassador to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy hopes for peace despite 'war crimes'

In interviews released over the weekend, Volodymyr Zelenskyy simultaneously condemned Russia and its leader for atrocities against Ukrainian civilians while looking toward a peaceful resolution to the war.

Zelenskyy told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that he believes Ukrainians will accept peace despite the horrors they have witnessed.

He said no one wants to negotiate with people who tortured their nation — “as a man, as a father, I understand this very well.” But he said “we don’t want to lose opportunities, if we have them, for a diplomatic solution.”

He also told CBS' "60 Minutes" that everyone who made a decision or carried out an order involving attacks on Ukrainian civilians must face consequences for war crimes. That includes Putin, he said.

Residents still in Bucha line up for food donated by church

BUCHA, Ukraine -- Civilians remaining in Bucha lined up Saturday for food donated by the local church in the battered Kyiv suburb where Ukrainian forces and journalists reported evidence of war crimes after Russian soldiers withdrew.

With other civilians fleeing in the wake of Russia’s invasion, most of the people remaining in Bucha were elderly, poor or unable to leave loved ones. Russian troops withdrew more than a week ago.

Volunteer Petro Denysyuk told The Associated Press that he and fellow church friends started providing food, with a wide array of basic foodstuffs and hot meals.

Ukrainian forces and journalists that went into Bucha saw bodies strewn in the streets, evidence of summary executions and the remains of people who could not have threatened soldiers. Russia has denied accusations of war crimes and accused Kyiv of staging them.

-The Associated Press

Displaced Ukrainian soccer club opens tour

ATHENS, Greece — A Ukrainian soccer club on Saturday opened a series of charity games on a government-backed “Global Tour for Peace” wearing the names of heavily bombarded cities on its jerseys.

The tour by the Shakhtar Donetsk club aims to raise money for Ukraine’s military in the war against Russia, and also help Ukrainian refugees displaced by the war.

Its first game Saturday was a 1-0 loss to Greek league leader Olympiakos.

Soccer clubs around Europe have been offering to play games against Ukrainian clubs and host youth players after soccer in the country was shut down when Russia invaded in February.

Shakhtar already was displaced from its home of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Playing in the Athens area on Saturday, Shakhtar players replaced their names on the back of their jerseys with those of cities bombarded by Russian forces, including Mariupol.

-The Associated Press

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: European leaders visit Kyiv, support Zelenskyy

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Prices Rise for the Week, but Face Headwinds with a Rising Dollar

    Wholes inventories rise more than expected, buoying Treasury yields

  • Euro Crashes Into Support for the Week

    The Euro has crashed this week, breaking down drastically. We are seeing US dollar strength across the board.

  • Transfer of Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia not political -Turkish bureaucrat

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's decision to transfer the case over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia was not political, a Turkish bureaucrat said on Friday. The move, requested by a state prosecutor and approved by Turkey's justice ministry, came as Ankara seeks to improve ties with Riyadh. Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago strained relations between the two countries, with President Tayyip Erdogan saying at the time it had been ordered at the highest levels of the Saudi government.

  • Boris Johnson Meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks in Kyiv with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on April 9, in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, the UK government said said.Downing Street said the UK would send “120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, to support Ukraine.”on Friday, Johnson said the UK would send £100 million worth of “high-grade military equipment announced including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, another 800 anti-tank missiles, and high-tech loitering munitions for precision strikes.”In a press conference, President Zelensky said he was very grateful for sanctions imposed by the UK as well as weapons being supplied to Ukraine. Credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Opinion | Macron Just Can’t Quit Putin. But He’s Not the Only One.

    No matter who gets the most votes in France’s presidential election, the winner will be Putin.

  • Russian central bank cuts key rate to 17%, signals further easing

    Last month, the central bank kept its key interest rate at 20% following a massive emergency hike in February and said it would start buying OFZ government bonds, warning of an imminent spike in inflation and a looming economic contraction. Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour, prompting widespread Western sanctions. It said the move reflected a change in the balance of risks of accelerated consumer price growth, a decline in economic activity and had contained the risk to financial stability.

  • 'Pure evil': Inside the investigation that led to a 650-year sentence for serial rapist

    Steven Ray Hessler was sentenced to 650 years in prison for a series of sexual assaults committed in the 1980s. Here's how the case came together.

  • On ’60 Minutes,’ Ukraine’s Zelensky Lays Out Evidence Of War Crimes By Russia, Putin

    For the second time in roughly as many weeks, President Joe Biden called Russia’s Vladimir Putin “a war criminal” on Tuesday. Biden’s assertion came after the New York Times reported that at least 11 civilians — “some with their hands bound, some with gunshot wounds to the head” — had been killed at the time […]

  • LeBron James still had special season amid setbacks for Lakers, who win home finale

    LeBron James sat out as the Lakers beat Oklahoma City 120-101 in the home finale, but his production at age 37 is something to behold, Frank Vogel says.

  • Disney and Universal plan to build affordable housing units near their Florida theme parks as house prices soar

    Disney announced plans to develop affordable housing units near its Walt Disney World Florida resort.

  • Congress isn't satisfied with Biden's extension of the student-loan payment pause — Democrats want more, and the GOP wants less

    The GOP said the extra relief would cost taxpayers and hurt the economy. Democrats don't see why Biden can't just forgive student debt already.

  • Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took a number of measures to tamp down speculation and demand amid record home prices in announcing…

  • After trade from Padres, top-10 prospect Euribiel Angeles starts A's career with Lansing Lugnuts

    Euribiel Angeles was the main prize for Oakland in trading pitcher Sean Manaea. Angeles begins his A's career with the Lugnuts as a hot prospect.

  • Syria gas attack victim, awaiting justice, say impunity fuels war crimes

    Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their town in Syria in 2017, in an attack a U.N.-backed inquiry concluded was launched by the Syrian state. The bombardment, in Syria's rebel-held northwest, killed at least 90 people, 30 of them children, Human Rights Watch, a New York-based rights group, said. By the time of the strike, Syrian-allies Russia and China had already vetoed efforts at the United Nations to open an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Syria.

  • Sri Lanka not caught in a China debt trap, says ambassador to Beijing, as turmoil persists at home

    Sri Lanka is not caught in a debt trap by China, according to its ambassador in Beijing, as the Indian Ocean island nation seeks help to overcome its most severe economic woes in decades, a situation leading to public unrest and a political crisis for the government. Speaking with the South China Morning Post on Monday, envoy Palitha Kohona admitted his country was in a difficult situation and had asked for financial support to help it get through the spiralling economic crisis which had led the

  • Zelensky says Ukraine’s goal is to be part of the EU

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine’s “long-standing goal” is to be a part of the European Union, adding that he is “convinced of” Ukraine’s “success on this path.” During a Friday address, Zelensky said that Ukraine had received a questionnaire from the European Commission, “the answers to which will be the basis for…

  • Putin's approval rating soars since he sent troops into Ukraine- state pollster

    The proportion of Russians who trust President Vladimir Putin has risen to 81.6% from 67.2% before he ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to a survey by the state-run pollster VTsIOM published on Friday. VTsIOM said 78.9% of respondents in its latest survey said they approved of Putin's actions, compared to 64.3% in the last poll before the start of what Russia calls its "special military operation". The proportion who disapproved of his actions fell to 12.9% from 24.4%.

  • Bryan Harsin addresses hospitalized former Auburn football quarterback Jeff Klein

    Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin addressed former quarterback Jeff Klein after Saturday's spring game. Klein is hospitalized with an unknown illness.

  • The Week Ahead – Economic Data, the BoC and the ECB and Russia in Focus

    It’s a busy week ahead, with U.S inflation, ECB, BoC, and RBNZ monetary policy decisions, and Russia in focus ahead of the holidays.

  • UK to send 120 armoured vehicles to Ukraine after PM meets Zelensky

    No 10 says new military support comes at ‘crucial phase’ of Russian invasion