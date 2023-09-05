Ukraine gets tough on medical exemptions from military duty

Nataliya Vasilyeva
·2 min read
1
Ukrainian soldiers
Conscripts with mild mental disorders, HIV+ status or hepatitis will no longer be allowed to skip military service - Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine has clamped down on the number of medical exemptions it allows for men to avoid being called up to the army.

Kyiv will no longer permit conscripts with mild mental disorders, HIV+ status or hepatitis to skip military service.

The defence ministry issued the decree, first reported by the Ukrainian Military Pages on Sunday, after president Volodymyr Zelensky hit out at corruption in the exemption system.

Other conditions cut from the list include treatable tuberculosis, slow-progressing blood disease, and mild thyroid gland diseases.

Some 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war so far and Kyiv has stepped up recruitment efforts as its army pushes for a decisive breakthrough on the southern front.

In August, Mr Zelensky sacked the heads of all enlistment offices after a series of corruption scandals, comparing their perceived “cynicism and bribery” to treason.

He last week announced a nationwide review of all medical exemptions issued since the start of the invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised corruption in the medical exemption system for military duty - AFP

A significant number of Ukrainian men are believed to have fled the country illegally since the start of the war, and the majority leader in parliament this week said Kyiv might resort to asking neighbouring countries to help bring them back.

But Fedor Venyslavsky, Mr Zelensky’s representative in parliament, on Tuesday rejected the idea, saying there are no legal grounds for a “large-scale extradition of citizens”.

Separately, Ukraine’s intelligence agency SBU said on Tuesday it foiled five separate criminal schemes in the country’s west to help draft-dodgers.

In the most elaborate of the five schemes, a criminal ring in the north-western city of Rivne set up a shell company that posed as an agricultural exporter. Draft-dodgers would then get exemptions to travel as the company’s managers, needing to go abroad for high-level talks about Ukrainian grain exports.

In Ternopil in the west, an employee of the local enlistment office charged young men the equivalent of £1,500 to avoid getting conscripted as he promised they would be formally enrolled in a college that offered exemptions.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, another western region, police arrested two local men who would shuttle draft-dodgers on all-terrain vehicles across the Carpathian mountains to Romania, bypassing border control.

The suspects face up to nine years in prison if convicted.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump legal news brief: Navarro heads to trial for contempt of Congress

    A second former Trump administration official goes to trial on contempt of Congress charges, the 14th Amendment drumbeat grows louder, and co-defendants in the Georgia election interference and classified documents cases begin turning against the former president.

  • NFL betting: Lions-Chiefs line moves with news of Travis Kelce's injury

    Travis Kelce's status is in question for the season opener.

  • United Airlines briefly grounded all flights due to a 'computer issue'

    United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.

  • TechCrunch+ Roundup: How to buy AI, 'permissionless' pilots, new VC disclosure rules

    Get the TechCrunch+ Roundup newsletter in your inbox! To receive the TechCrunch+ Roundup as an email each Tuesday and Friday, scroll down to find the “sign up for newsletters” section on this page, select “TechCrunch+ Roundup,” enter your email, and click “subscribe.”

  • Disney pushes Charter subscribers to sign up for Hulu Live amid contract dispute

    The feud between the companies continued after Disney pulled its owned and operated channels including ESPN and ABC off Charter Spectrum cable systems last week.

  • Cyberpunk adventure game Stray will be adapted as an animated movie

    The critically-acclaimed cat-based adventure game ‘Stray’ is getting an actual animated movie. Even cooler? The game’s publisher Annapurna is actually making the flick, after it scored a surprise hit on Netflix with its first animated feature ‘Nimona.’ The creative team is still under wraps, but Annapurna Animation head Robert Baird told Entertainment Weekly that the film is in active development.

  • Apple's BIS acquisition is a bet on a classical music catalogue, and on building cred in the industry

    Apple's bet is that this percentage will grow, though, and it wants a piece of that action. After launching its new classical music app earlier this year, Apple has taken its latest step into the space: BIS, a revered classical music label out of Sweden, announced today that it is joining the company. The deal will bring a number of things to Apple.

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch promises 'solid 60 fps' performance on consoles

    Respawn and EA are rolling out a significant patch for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. The game, plagued with performance issues at launch, now supports a “solid 60 fps” in performance mode on consoles. In addition, the PC version (which bore the brunt of many of the complaints) also received some stability improvements in patch seven.

  • Running out of outlets? This $20 surge protector has 6, plus 3 USB ports and it's over 50% off on Amazon

    This best-selling surge protector is on super sale on Amazon and it's the perfect solution if you're running out of outlets.

  • COVID hair loss: How to spot it and fix it, according to experts

    Post-COVID hair loss can occur in both men and women. How to spot it and fix it, according to experts.

  • See how the same six bags fit into 117 different new cars, SUVs and trucks

    Standardized cargo capacity test for compact SUVs, three-row SUVs, sedans, EVs and everything else.

  • The best PS5 games for 2023

    Here are the best games you can get for the PlayStation 5 right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • FIBA World Cup: U.S. hits 17 3-pointers in blowout win over Italy, while Serbia takes down Lithuania

    Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton combined to shoot 10-for-14 from 3-point range in the 100-63 win.

  • Chipmaker NXP confirms data breach involving customers' information

    Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors has alerted customers to a data breach involving their personal information. The data breach was first flagged by Troy Hunt, the owner of Have I Been Pwned, who tweeted a copy of the email NXP sent to customers affected by the breach. “With account security features like two-step authentication, NXP secures your account, protects your privacy and maintains your account information,” a notice on the NXP account benefits page reads.

  • India warns of malware attacks targeting its Android users

    India has warned its citizens of an advanced malware targeting Android users, capable of accessing sensitive data and allowing hackers control over infected devices. The Controller General of Defence Accounts, a department in India's Defense Ministry, released the advisory on the Remote Access Trojan called DogeRAT, originally brought to notice by the cybersecurity startup CloudSEK. The note said the malware, targeting Android users primarily located in India, is distributed via social media and messaging platforms as legitimate apps such as ChatGPT, Opera Mini and even as "premium versions" of YouTube, Netflix and Instagram.

  • Zoom rebrands existing -- and intros new -- generative AI features

    To stay competitive in the crowded market for videoconferencing, Zoom is updating and rebranding several of its AI-powered features, including the generative AI assistant formerly known as Zoom IQ. The news comes after controversy over changes to Zoom's terms of service, which implied that Zoom reserved the right to use customers' videos to train its AI tools and models. In response to the blowback, Zoom updated its policy to explicitly state that "communications-like" customer data won't be used in training AI apps and services for Zoom or its outside partners.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Deion's dazzling debut, Americans take center stage at US Open

    Everything you need to know about the day in sports.

  • Intel and Tower ink major foundry deal, $300M investment after Intel cancels its $5.4B Tower acquisition

    Two weeks after Intel said it would cancel its plan to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion amidst pushback from regulators, the two companies intend to work together anyway. Intel today said that it would provide foundry services and 300mm manufacturing capacity to Tower. As part of the deal, Tower would use Intel's plant in New Mexico, operated by Intel Foundry Services (IFS), investing up to $300 million to "acquire and own equipment and other fixed assets" that would be installed in the manufacturing facility.

  • A closer look at e/OS: Murena's privacy-first 'deGoogled' Android alternative

    Murena is in the business of deGoogling Android smartphones in the name of privacy. Murena can even sell you a deGoogled (Google) Pixel which comes purged of the usual Google services -- with no Play Store, Chrome browser, Google Maps etc -- and running its alternative /e/OS, rather than mainstream Android. The combo seems a bit of a throwback to ideas that swirled around the Android-compatible Sailfish OS and Jolla Phone -- remember 'em!

  • ThetaRay nabs $57M for AI tools to fight money laundering

    Money laundering -- the process of transferring assets around in order to disguise the illicit origin of the money behind them -- has been a huge and growing business for years, used by terrorists to finance their work, criminals to wash their spoils, (some) fat cats to avoid taxes and more. Aided by the rise of digital tools to speed up the flow of funds, and increasingly sophisticated techniques to evade detection, bad actors are moving between $800 billion and $2 trillion annually, equivalent to 2-5% of global GDP, according to the United Nations. ThetaRay, which has built an AI-based anti-money-laundering (AML) platform to automatically scans and identifies illicit transaction activity at banks and other financial institutions, has picked up $57 million.