The Daily Beast

Hours after Brett Kavanaugh joined the Supreme Court’s five other conservative judges and struck down Joe Biden’s employer vaccine mandate, Tucker Carlson blasted him as a “cringing little liberal” because he and Chief Justice John Roberts upheld a mandate for medical workers.The moment came after Carlson’s guest, Harmeet Dhillon, CEO of the Center for American Liberties, said that “10 million health-care workers do need to get vaccinated if they wish to keep their jobs, which is unfortunate giv