Ukraine Grain Exports on Hold Wednesday After Russia Warning

Megan Durisin, Volodymyr Verbyany and Daryna Krasnolutska
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations called a halt to ships moving through Ukraine’s crop-export corridor on Wednesday, after Russia warned that vessels weren’t safe using the route.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Wheat prices rose after the UN announced the decision, taken jointly with Turkey and Ukraine. It didn’t explain the reasoning, but it comes after Moscow said on Monday it can’t guarantee ships’ safety and that continued exports without its involvement were “unacceptable.”

Russia suspended its role in the crucial Black Sea export pact over the weekend. The agreement -- signed in July -- guaranteed the safe passage of Ukraine crop exports, which are badly needed by food importers amid surging prices and a global cost-of-living crisis.

Grain vessels continued to leave Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday, even after Moscow withdrew its support for the deal. But the UN said Tuesday those movements were “temporary and extraordinary.”

Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain and vegetable-oil suppliers, and US President Joe Biden has said Russia’s pullback from the deal will increase global hunger. Ukraine’s farmers are in the midst of autumn harvests and may have to redirect crops along costlier and lengthier export routes by rail, road and river if the halt to vessel traffic lasts.

Wheat futures in Chicago rose 2%, reversing earlier losses. Prices surged more than 6% the prior session. Corn also traded higher, and the Paris wheat contract reached a two-week high.

There are 110 cargo ships awaiting inspection in Istanbul to travel through to the Black Sea and load Ukrainian grain, said Yuriy Vaskov, Ukraine’s deputy infrastructure minister. He remained optimistic on the prospects of the grain accord even after Russia’s suspension, he said in an interview before the UN announcement.

Still, Kyiv is preparing contingency plans, Vaskov said. The nation has managed to boost logistics capacities of its three Danube River ports near the Romanian border by at least five times and railway capacities as much as twofold, he said.

The UN will issue another update on the status for the crop corridor on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the secretary-general said. The agency is “exerting all efforts” to resume full participation in the grain deal, the statement said.

Read more: Ukraine Latest: Macron Offers Air Defense, Aid on Infrastructure.

--With assistance from Áine Quinn.

(Adds comments from minister in final paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia likely deploying Kinzhal missiles in Belarus for first time, UK intel says

    Russia has likely deployed its new Kinzhal nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles at Machulishchi military airfield in Belarus, UK Defence Intelligence said in its update on Ukraine on Nov. 1.

  • Miner BHP warns of inflation risks in 2023, says China demand to stabilize

    BHP Group Ltd, the world's biggest miner by market value, said on Wednesday that inflationary pressures would remain a challenge next year, but that China will provide a source of stability for commodity demand. The mining industry has been weighed down this year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine by a supply bottleneck that sparked off inflation and erased the demand-led inflation the industry had enjoyed previously, James Agar, BHP’s group procurement officer, said in a speech at the International Mining and Research Conference in Sydney. "We do expect the lag effect of inflationary pressures to remain a persistent challenge through the 2023 financial year," Agar said.

  • Erdogan says Turkey to continue grain deal efforts after Russia hesitates

    Turkey will continue its efforts for the Black Sea grain export deal despite Russian hesitancy, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday after Moscow suspended its participation in the initiative at the weekend. "Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it didn't receive the same benefits, we will continue decisively our efforts to serve humanity," Erdogan said in a speech. Moscow blamed Kyiv for an attack on its Black Sea fleet and on Saturday pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments for an "indefinite term".

  • Brazil's New President Gives the Amazon a Fighting Chance

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningEvery election is now a climate election. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s narrow win over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to be Brazil’s newest president this

  • Ukraine Latest: UN Halts Grain Ships After Russia Suspends Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations called a halt to grain ships moving through Ukraine’s crop-export corridor in the Black Sea after Russia warned that vessels weren’t safe using the route. Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed President Vladimir Putin to resume Russia’s backing for the export agreement. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Con

  • U.N. says no ships in grain corridor when Russia says it was attacked

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations on Monday said no ships involved in a U.N.-brokered Ukraine grain export deal were transiting a Black Sea maritime humanitarian corridor on the night of Oct. 29, when Russia says its vessels in Crimea were attacked. Russia has accused Ukraine of using air and maritime drones to target vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol early on Saturday and suggested one of the drones may have been launched from a civilian vessel chartered to export food from Ukrainian ports. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the attack but says Russia's navy is a legitimate military target.

  • Video: Biden, Trump to campaign in South Florida ahead of midterm election next week

    Candidates are now in the final push, one week before the midterm election.

  • 13 Ukrainians injured in massive morning attacks by Russia

    As of 11:30, 13 people were reported to be injured as a result of Russia's morning missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Source: Ihor Klymenko, Head of Ukraine's National Police, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote from Klymenko: "At the moment, 13 people are known to be injured as a result of today's attacks by the Russian Federation.

  • Chief Twit, Elon Musk, signals interest in reviving Vine

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk has signalled a potential interest in reviving Vine, the social video app Twitter gave up on six years ago. The question -- whether serious product idea or another Elon flight of fancy/'trollercoaster' tweet -- quickly drew millions of votes (most in favor) and thousands of responding tweets. This engagement in turn garnered a bit of additional attention from Musk who responded to some of his followers' questions/suggestions on the social video topic.

  • What’s at stake for Biden ahead of midterm elections

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss what’s at stake for President Biden ahead of midterm elections and what he's done right in office.

  • Food supplies at risk as Russia quits grains deal

    STORY: World food supplies could be in peril again. That's after Russia pulled out of a U.N.-brokered deal to export grains through the Black Sea. The move leaves many cargo vessels in limbo, unsure of their next move. Grain prices surged Monday (October 31) as a result. Chicago wheat futures were up over 5%. Moscow suspended participation in the U.N. deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian attack on its naval forces in the area. No ships passed through the agreed corridor on Sunday (October 30). However, the U.N., Ukraine and Turkey - the other three parties to the deal - want to keep cargoes flowing. They’ve agreed a plan to move 16 ships on Monday. Inspection of vessels in Istanbul also continues, but without Russian participation. Speaking Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would press ahead: "By helping to establish a joint mechanism in Istanbul, we reduced the food crisis by putting 9.3 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain at the world's disposal. Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it didn't receive the same benefits, we will continue decisively our efforts to serve humanity."Even so, traders warn that the situation remains very uncertain. That raises fears that global grains prices could again soar, fuelling inflation and threatening supplies to many nations. Earlier this year, global wheat prices hit all-time highs due to the conflict in Ukraine. Corn prices touched a ten-year top. Now other suppliers, such as Australia, may struggle to fill the gap for wheat buyers in Asia. Experts say cargo capacity is all booked up until February. In Europe the big concern will be corn, with this the peak season for Ukrainian supplies of the grain.

  • Biden slams oil industry profits: 'Gimme a break'

    President Joe Biden raises the possibility of imposing a 'windfall tax' on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production, as his administration aims to combat high gas prices. "Their profits are a windfall of war," Biden says. (Oct. 31)

  • BP sees profit double, braces for windfall tax

    STORY: BP said Tuesday (November 1) that profits more than doubled in the third quarter. They hit $8.15 billion, lifted by strong natural gas prices. That was far ahead of analyst forecasts. And comes after bumper numbers for peers including Shell and ExxonMobil. Now the oil giants are bracing for the possibility of higher taxes. This week, U.S. President Joe Biden called on such firms to stop what he called “war profiteering”. He threatened to hit them with tax hikes if they don’t increase production. In the UK, BP says it expects to pay about $2.5 billion in taxes on its North Sea business. That includes about $800 million in a windfall tax. The firm expects global gas prices to stay volatile in the fourth quarter due to a lack of supply into Europe. That follows Russia’s move to slash pipeline deliveries to the region. Refining margins are also expected to stay strong due to sanctions on Russian crude and refined products. BP says it plans to press ahead with big stock buybacks over the coming quarter.

  • England open World Cup campaign with emphatic victory over Brazil

    The hosts came close to eclipsing their record 72-0 win over Russia in 2008.

  • North Korea Warns US With ‘Powerful Measures’ After Drills

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea threatened to unleash a powerful action if the US does not halt joint military drills with partners including South Korea, in what might be an effort by Kim Jong Un to lay the groundwork for his first nuclear test in five years.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found

  • Russian hackers account for most 2021 ransomware schemes, U.S. says

    Payment-seeking software made by Russian hackers was used in three quarters of all the ransomware schemes reported to a U.S. financial crime agency in the second half of 2021, a Treasury Department analysis released on Tuesday showed. In analysis issued in response to the increase in number and severity of ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure in the United States since late 2020, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said it had received 1,489 ransomware-related filings worth nearly $1.2 billion in 2021, a 188% jump from the year before. Out of 793 ransomware incidents reported to FinCEN in the second half of 2021, 75% "had a nexus to Russia, its proxies, or persons acting on its behalf," the report said.

  • Extreme Heat Is Stressing Cows, Imperiling Global Dairy Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Heat and drought are inflicting perilous strain on dairy cows across the globe, drying up their milk production and threatening the long-term global supply of everything from butter to baby formula. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Market

  • Intuit Pauses Hiring at Credit Karma Unit on ‘Revenue Challenges’

    (Bloomberg) -- Intuit Inc. is pausing hiring in its Credit Karma unit as souring business sentiment is slowing the pace of lending. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningAlmost all new hiring in the di

  • Ukrainian army destroys range of enemy military equipment, ammo depot in past day

    Ukraine’s army destroyed various types of Russian military equipment, an ammunition depot and weapons over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported on Facebook on Oct. 31.

  • Russia orders wider evacuation of occupied southern Ukraine

    KYIV/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia told civilians on Tuesday to leave a swathe of Ukraine along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory. Russia had previously ordered civilians out of a pocket it controls on the west bank of the river, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing to capture the city of Kherson. Russian-installed officials said on Tuesday they were now extending that order to a 15-km (9-mile) buffer zone along the east bank too.