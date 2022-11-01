Ukraine Grain Exports on Hold Wednesday After Russia Warning

(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations called a halt to ships moving through Ukraine’s crop-export corridor on Wednesday, after Russia warned that vessels weren’t safe using the route.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Wheat prices rose after the UN announced the decision, taken jointly with Turkey and Ukraine. It didn’t explain the reasoning, but it comes after Moscow said on Monday it can’t guarantee ships’ safety and that continued exports without its involvement were “unacceptable.”

Russia suspended its role in the crucial Black Sea export pact over the weekend. The agreement -- signed in July -- guaranteed the safe passage of Ukraine crop exports, which are badly needed by food importers amid surging prices and a global cost-of-living crisis.

Grain vessels continued to leave Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday, even after Moscow withdrew its support for the deal. But the UN said Tuesday those movements were “temporary and extraordinary.”

Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain and vegetable-oil suppliers, and US President Joe Biden has said Russia’s pullback from the deal will increase global hunger. Ukraine’s farmers are in the midst of autumn harvests and may have to redirect crops along costlier and lengthier export routes by rail, road and river if the halt to vessel traffic lasts.

Wheat futures in Chicago rose 2%, reversing earlier losses. Prices surged more than 6% the prior session. Corn also traded higher, and the Paris wheat contract reached a two-week high.

There are 110 cargo ships awaiting inspection in Istanbul to travel through to the Black Sea and load Ukrainian grain, said Yuriy Vaskov, Ukraine’s deputy infrastructure minister. He remained optimistic on the prospects of the grain accord even after Russia’s suspension, he said in an interview before the UN announcement.

Story continues

Still, Kyiv is preparing contingency plans, Vaskov said. The nation has managed to boost logistics capacities of its three Danube River ports near the Romanian border by at least five times and railway capacities as much as twofold, he said.

The UN will issue another update on the status for the crop corridor on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the secretary-general said. The agency is “exerting all efforts” to resume full participation in the grain deal, the statement said.

Read more: Ukraine Latest: Macron Offers Air Defense, Aid on Infrastructure.

--With assistance from Áine Quinn.

(Adds comments from minister in final paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.