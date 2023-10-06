Ukraine grapples with another complex large-scale Russian drone attack overnight

The Russian military launched a massive attack on Ukraine overnight on Oct. 5-6, with drones moving in different groups, the head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, said on national television.

"It (the attack - ed.) is quite powerful, because first of all, the enemy is trying to deplete air defense systems, and if they succeed, they can hit some other places," she stated.

Last night, there was yet another massive attack. Drones were launched from the Crimean peninsula, in different groups, in different directions, and with different intensity.

The Southern Defense Forces worked for 5.5 hours, Humeniuk said.

"In our area of responsibility, 11 drones were destroyed, three in Odesa Oblast and eight in Mykolaiv Oblast," she said.

The aggressor reportedly used a complex trajectory, with changing routes.

The port and border infrastructure of the Danube region was hit. A grain storage facility was damaged and nine trucks caught fire. The fire has been extinguished, and there were no victims.

The work of the Orlivka ferry crossing point has been temporarily suspended.

Overnight on Oct. 5-6, Russia launched Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine, and an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions. The sounds of explosions were reported in Cherkasy Oblast. In the morning, the Russian forces attacked Kharkiv.

