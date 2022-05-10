Ukraine, Russia Gas Clash Escalates Threat to Europe’s Supply

Ukraine, Russia Gas Clash Escalates Threat to Europe’s Supply
Elena Mazneva, Daryna Krasnolutska and Anna Shiryaevskaya
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine and Russia clashed over natural gas sent via pipelines to Europe in a spat that could disrupt supplies from the former Soviet Union nation for the first time since the war started.

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said Russian gas flowing via one of two key entry points will stop from Wednesday as occupying forces disrupt operations, according to a statement on its website. The network manager said the fuel could still be rerouted to avoid a supply interruption. But Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC said the switch isn’t possible because of how its system works.

Russia has been sending gas via Ukraine normally despite the conflict, but Kyiv had already warned Russia that the actions of its troops and occupiers in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine could end up halting about a third of the gas it exports to Europe. Ukraine’s gas network manager said Tuesday that it can’t meet its contractual obligations to receive Gazprom supplies via the Sokhranivka border point.

A Gazprom spokesman said the company was notified by Ukraine of the pending disruption, but didn’t receive any confirmation of force majeure.

European gas traders remain on edge even though prices have eased recently thanks to a steady stream of liquefied natural gas cargoes arriving in the region and warm weather. Russia supplied about 40% of the European Union’s gas demand last year, and about a third of that was sent via Ukraine, making it a linchpin in the continent’s energy security.

European gas prices surged as much as 8.1%, reversing earlier losses. Prices then pared gains to close 5% higher at 98.8 euros a megawatt-hour.

Ukraine’s gas grid said it can no longer accept Russian gas transit via Sokhranivka from 7 a.m. local time. It added that flows could be rerouted via Sudzha, a suggestion Gazprom rejected.

“Ukraine doesn’t bear responsibility for gas transit via Russia-occupied territories and Gazprom was properly informed about that,” Ukrainian state-run energy company Naftogaz said in a statement on its website. Naftogaz said it offered to reroute the gas, a switch that it said presents no technical difficulties and doesn’t involve additional costs for Russia.

Ukraine can guarantee the safe transportation of gas only via territory it controls, which is why it offered to reroute, Naftogaz said.

Sokhranivka and Sudzha are two key points on the border between Russia and Ukraine that receive flows from Gazprom for transit to Europe. As of Tuesday, 27% of the flows went through Sokhranivka, with the rest passing through Sudzha.

Gazprom said it sees no issue continuing to send gas via Ukraine as usual, and that it’s meeting all obligations to European clients.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine to halt key Russian gas transit to Europe, use alternative

    LONDON (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend the flow of gas through a transit point which it said delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine, blaming Moscow for the move and saying it would move the flows elsewhere. GTSOU, which operates Ukraine's gas system, said it would suspend flows via the Sokhranivka route from Wednesday, declaring "force majeure", a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control. The company said in a statement that it could not operate at the Novopskov gas compressor station due to "the interference of the occupying forces in technical processes", adding that it could temporarily shift the affected flow elsewhere, to the Sudzha physical interconnection point located in territory controlled by Ukraine.

  • Russian natural gas flows to Europe via key Ukraine hub are set to stop Wednesday due to disruptions from pro-Kremlin troops

    Natural gas prices in Europe reversed earlier losses to surge as much as 8.1% on the news.

  • UN receiving ‘credible’ information about Ukrainian troops torturing Russian prisoners, official says

    Matilda Bogner, the head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said there is “credible” information regarding the mistreatment of Russian prisoners by Ukrainian troops during the war. “We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian armed…

  • JPMorgan says Russia's economy is stronger than expected and will only suffer a shallow recession despite sanctions

    "The data at hand do not point to an abrupt plunge in activity" in Russia, JPMorgan said, "at least for now."

  • President's Office rep comments on Russian wrangling over ‘disappearance’ of Moskva crew

    Adviser to the head of the President's Office Sergii Leshchenko on May 9 spoke of the infighting seen between Russian propagandists after Ukraine sank the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship, the cruiser Moskva.

  • Portuguese police raid local body where Russians handled Ukrainian refugees

    Portuguese police on Tuesday raided a refugee support centre run by the municipality of Setubal near Lisbon over allegations that pro-Kremlin Russian attendants had collected personal data of dozens of newly-arrived Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. Police said in a statement they had searched the support centre, the municipality building and the Yedinstvo association of migrants from eastern Europe, of which the Russian couple were members. Newspaper Expresso reported on April 29 that the Russian couple with alleged links to Moscow, Igor Khashin and his wife Yulia, had photocopied refugees' personal documents and questioned them about the whereabouts of their family members in Ukraine, which scared and unnerved many refugees.

  • Russian invaders preparing for offensive in Donbas as they replenish ammunition, fuel

    Invading Russian forces are preparing for a new offensive in the Donbas, replenishing ammunition, fuel and logistics in the Izyum area, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on May 10.

  • Russia's war on Ukraine began with a satellite internet cyberattack

    The US, UK and EU have blamed Russia for a cyberattack that knocked out satellite internet service an hour before the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Putin demands action on Siberia forest fires threatening lives and economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told regional officials on Tuesday to deal with forest fires in Siberia and said there could be no repeat of last year's fire season, the worst on record. In an online meeting shown on state TV, Putin said the blazes were causing significant material damage and posing a threat to life, the environment and the economy. Putin said: "We cannot allow a repeat of last year's situation, when forest fires were the most long-lasting and intensive of recent years."

  • Mariupol shows Ukrainans' courage. Now the world must act to honor their bravery.

    Vladimir Putin needs something to brag about on May 9. On Victory Day, Moscow celebrates the Soviet Union’s defeat over Nazism. Defy Putin.

  • NY Attorney General Letitia James calls out Minority Leader McConnell during presser on funding for abortion clinics.

    At a press conference Monday announcing a new bill to protect and expand access to abortion in New York State, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D-NY) also said that people needed to understand that most Americans are in favor of the right to have an abortion. A recent Pew Research Center survey revealed that the majority of American adults feel abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Attorney General James also noted that if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, individual states have the authority to pass trigger laws to completely ban abortions.

  • Azovstal strikes leave people injured, but defenders have lost contact with hospital

    Iryna Balachuk - Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 13:00 Russian attacks on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol have resulted in injuries, but the defenders now have no contact with the field hospital. Source: Deputy commander of the Azov Regiment Captain Sviatoslav "Kalyna" Palamar, speaking to Ukrainska Pravda Direct quote from Palamar: "Shelling, aircraft, all night long.

  • Putin sacked the FSB and put the secretive GRU spy agency in charge of Ukraine intelligence after a string of failures, top Russian journalists say

    Irina Borogan and Andrei Soldatov's article follows multiple reports that Putin punished numerous FSB agents over poor Ukraine intelligence.

  • Putin preparing for prolonged war in Ukraine -U.S spy chief

    STORY: "We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines told lawmakers.Russia's assault on Kyiv was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance.Russia, which calls the invasion "a special military operation," poured more troops into Ukraine for a huge offensive last month in the eastern part of the country but its gains have been slow.Haines added that Putin was counting on the Western resolve to weaken over time and as the conflict continued, there was concern about how it would develop in the coming months."Combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia's current conventional military capabilities, likely means the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory," Haines added.

  • Luhansk region: in Bilohorivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian pontoons and equipment, while the Russians flee by swimming

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022, 10:35 AM In Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, the "sweeping of the territory" continues; the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the pontoons and military equipment of the Russian troops, and some of the invaders have fled by swimming.

  • Belarus deploying troops to Ukraine border to 'ensure security'

    Belarus’s Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday that it is deploying troops near its border with Ukraine, arguing that a massing of Ukrainian forces and increased NATO activity in the region poses “a growing threat.”

  • Russian invaders continue fighting in various directions in Donbas, says Ukraine's General Staff

    Invading Russian forces are continuing to contest control of several settlements in Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on May 10.

  • Oil Stocks: Tar Sands Giant Reports, Buffett Favorite Occidental Among Pending Reports

    Suncor topped Q1 earnings expectations, Occidental Petroleum and Teekay Tankers are set to report results this week.

  • Sweden's Gotland at crossroads of history as NATO decision looms

    The crack of gunshots splits the silence in a sleepy forest as Camilla Selander, a deli-counter worker, squeezes off shots from her Glock 9 millimetre pistol during target practice with Sweden's Home Guard on the island of Gotland. The 34-year-old is one of the volunteers practising at a military firing range on the island, likely to be on the front line of any future confrontation between Russia and Sweden. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced Sweden and neighbouring Finland to rethink security policy and whether they can remain safe outside NATO, unprotected by its promise that an attack on any member will be seen as an attack on all.

  • Russian troops continue to rain down fire on Azovstal

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022, 10:56 AM Russian troops were firing at the Azovstal plant in the besieged city of Mariupol throughout 9 May and continue to do so now. Source: Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko; Azov Regiment Details: According to Andriushchenko, the fact that there are still civilians at the plant does not stop the invaders.