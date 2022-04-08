Ukraine Grid Warns Russia Actions Could Affect Europe Gas Flows

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine’s gas grid warned that flows through Europe could be affected as Russia and illegal armed forces are disrupting operations at a key compressor station.

Occupiers are interfering with operations at the Novopskov gas compressor station in the in Luhansk region, Gas TSO of Ukraine said in a statement. The infrastructure is key for about a third of the Russian gas Ukraine transits to Europe.

The grid warned it will be forced to stop operations at the facility in case it loses control of operations. Disconnecting the compressor station will mean no transit through Sokhranivka, a key entry point for Russian gas flowing to Europe.

“Responsibility for the consequences falls on the Russian Federation,” according to the statement.

Occupiers have take actions including changing the operation of communication equipment and technological modes, the grid operator said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.