Ukraine Grid Warns Russia Actions Could Affect Europe Gas Flows

Volodymyr Verbyany
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine’s gas grid warned that flows through Europe could be affected as Russia and illegal armed forces are disrupting operations at a key compressor station.

Occupiers are interfering with operations at the Novopskov gas compressor station in the in Luhansk region, Gas TSO of Ukraine said in a statement. The infrastructure is key for about a third of the Russian gas Ukraine transits to Europe.

The grid warned it will be forced to stop operations at the facility in case it loses control of operations. Disconnecting the compressor station will mean no transit through Sokhranivka, a key entry point for Russian gas flowing to Europe.

“Responsibility for the consequences falls on the Russian Federation,” according to the statement.

Occupiers have take actions including changing the operation of communication equipment and technological modes, the grid operator said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Food Prices Jump Most on Record as War Sparks Supply Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Global food prices are surging at the fastest pace ever as the war in Ukraine chokes crop supplies, piling more inflationary pain on consumers and worsening a global hunger crisis.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force Th

  • By Embracing Putin, Pakistan’s Imran Khan May Have Sealed His Own Demise

    On the cricket field, Pakistan’s Imran Khan was a galvanizing captain and leader—a talisman who knitted together a gaggle of mercurial talents and journeymen into a cohesive whole, which overcame extraordinary odds to famously beat England to lift the Cricket World Cup in 1992. There were glimpses of these qualities when Khan rose to become Pakistan’s Prime Minister in 2018: Campaigning on an anti-graft ticket, he brought together aspirational workers, Islamic hardliners and the nation’s powerful military to derail the political juggernaut of his longtime nemesis, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Khan has been stubbornly unwilling to make compromises with opponents, while handing concessions to unsavory actors like far-right party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, or TLP, despite it staging deadly protests.

  • Here’s When Experts Say Gas Prices Will Finally Drop

    Gas prices have fallen slightly since reaching their peak of $4.33 per gallon on March 11, but drivers are still paying significantly more than they're used to. As of April 4, the average gas price...

  • Oil companies say they’re not gouging drivers, but Americans are bracing for higher gas prices, especially those who don’t have the luxury of working from home

    At a hearing on Capitol Hill, oil companies insisted they cannot control market prices that are beholden to supply and demand.

  • These European countries are the most dependent on Russian gas

    The European Union is struggling to wean itself from Russian natural gas supplies due to the deep-seated dependence of so many of its member states on this irreplaceable resource from Moscow. Some countries are trying to fast-track their clean energy transition plans or seek out alternative suppliers, but experts agree that for the bloc as…

  • US diplomat: Mediterranean gas pipeline to Europe not viable

    A proposed pipeline to deliver natural gas from deposits in the east Mediterranean to European markets is too expensive, not economically viable and will take too long to help countries seeking alternatives to Russian gas any time soon, a senior U.S. diplomat said Thursday. U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades that countries in the region have understood that dependence on Russian oil and gas is “an extremely bad bet” following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian gas flows to Europe dip in line with customer requests

    Russian gas deliveries to Europe via the Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed direction to flow from Germany to Poland on Thursday morning and supplies via Ukraine also eased, all in line with requests from customers. Gas flows switched to an eastward direction into Poland at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border on Thursday morning after flowing westward overnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. Russia's Gazprom is continuing to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, which dropped to 105.4 million cubic metres (mcm) from 108.4 mcm the previous day, according to news agency Interfax.

  • Oil Rebounds After Slipping to Three-Week Low

    International Energy Agency members agreed Wednesday to top up the release of strategic reserves, but that's unlikely to ease supply fears long term.

  • These tiny European countries went big and cut off all Russian gas imports

    Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have taken the decisive step to stop importing Russian gas. Will the rest of Europe follow?

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Who's to blame for high gas prices? Democratic lawmakers point the finger at oil companies

    Lawmakers call executives on the carpet to explain their big profits and why they have been slow to boost supplies and help curb inflation.

  • Some Indian refiners set to cut May Saudi oil, snap up Russian barrels

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -At least two Indian refiners plan to buy less Saudi oil than usual in May, after the kingdom raised the official selling price (OSP) to record highs for Asia, two sources said on Wednesday, as India increases purchases of cheap Russian crude. India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, has been hit hard by rising crude values, with pump prices in some states touching record highs. State oil producer Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, has raised crude prices for all regions, with those to Asia hitting all-time highs.

  • White House to oil companies: Stop sitting on record profits and lower gas prices

    At a House Energy and Commerce hearing, oil executives laid out their company's profits last year but also their 2020 losses due to the pandemic.

  • A Key Russian Oil Grade Sells Out as Asia Snaps Up Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Cargoes of Russian Sokol crude from the Far East have sold out for next month in a sign that shipments from the nation continue to find buyers despite Moscow facing more sanctions for its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, th

  • Oil bosses vow to boost output and deny profiteering

    Energy bosses warn there is "no quick fix" to the higher energy costs hitting households.

  • Russia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldAs Europe prepares to join the U.S. in hitting the Kremlin with tighter sanctions for its war on Ukraine, there are plenty of signs that Russia is finding ways to prop up its econ

  • Oil Companies Deny They’re Gas ‘Gouging.’ Lawmakers Suggest Price Setting.

    Executives from the largest oil and gas companies defended their industry before a House committee hearing on their role in setting gas prices at the pump.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Shell Russia write down up to $5 billion

    STORY: Shell will write down up to $5 billion after its decision to leave Russia - more than previously disclosed.The oil major said Thursday (April 7) the post-tax impairments of between $4 billion and $5 billion in the first quarter will not impact the company's earnings - due to be announced in early May.Shell had said the figure would reach up to $3.4 billion.The company said the rise was due to additional potential impacts around contracts, writedowns of receivables and credit losses in Russia.The oil and gas industry has endured one of the most turbulent periods in decades this year.That as Western companies cut trading ties and ended joint ventures in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.Shell said it will leave all its Russian operations - including a major liquefied natural gas plant in the east of the country.Despite leaving Russia, Shell stated soaring oil and gas prices boosted trading activities in the first quarter.Oil prices have risen to an average of more than $100 a barrel in the quarter - the highest since 2014.European gas prices also hit a record high.Shell expects LNG trading and earnings from oil to be - quote - "significantly higher" in the quarter compared with the last three months.Shell shares were down just under 2% in early trade.

  • Oil giant Shell is writing off up to $5 billion in assets after it pulled its Russian operations

    Russia is the world's third largest oil producer, but the West is trying to ditch Russian supplies in response to its invasion of Ukraine.