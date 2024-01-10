Ukraine hacks back, how to survive a missile in a high-rise, Scholz urges more arms

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

● Ukrainian hacking group claims retaliatory cyber-strike on major Moscow ISP

Hackers from the Blackjack group, allegedly affiliated with Ukraine’s SBU security service, have hacked into Moscow's M9com internet provider and demolished its servers, informed sources told NV on Jan. 9.





● White House met with tech companies to help Ukraine access cutting-edge drone & demining tech

White House officials held a meeting with leaders of venture, technology, and defense companies to discuss Ukraine's access to innovative American equipment, Reuters reported on Jan. 8.





● Why has the SBU accused Kyivguma of supplying medical products to Russia?

Kyivguma, a Ukrainian manufacturer of medical products, including tactical first-aid kits, has found itself in the crosshairs of Ukraine’s SBU security service recently. The company claims to be under pressure at a time when the security service is bringing serious charges against them: aiding Russian military aggression.





● ‘Two-wall rule’ — How to survive in a high-rise apartment in the event of a Russian missile strike

With several high-rise apartments struck in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine in recent Russian mass missile attacks, military expert Oleh Zhdanov shared advice on how to protect yourself from enemy munitions when living on upper floors, TSN reported.





● Ukrainian Anti-corruption Committee flags concerns in draft mobilization law, citing corruption risks

Ukraine’s parliamentary Anti-Сorruption Policy Committee has identified several problematic provisions in the new bill on conscription that could give rise to corruption risks, MP Anastasiya Radina, the head of the committee, said on Facebook on Jan. 8.





● Kyiv air quality drops after Russian bombing, UA wants $60 billion from Russia for ecological harm

There has been a noticeable decline in air quality in the capital following Russia’s most recent shelling and Ukraine intends to hold Russia accountable for environmental damage, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak reported.





● Little reason for Russia to target Ukrainian power plants — expert opinion

In contrast to last winter, Moscow has concluded that it makes no military sense to strike Ukrainian power grid facilities, military analyst David Sharp said in an interview with NV Radio on Jan. 8.





● Scholz urges EU countries to increase arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024

EU member states should increase military aid to Ukraine in 2024, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Jan. 8, as reported by German newspaper Handelsblatt.





● Zelenskyy hopes to address the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to take part in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week, Swiss publication Tages-Anzeiger reported.





● Italian mayor withdraws approval for suspected Russian propaganda show meant to whitewash occupation

The mayor of the Italian city of Modena has revoked permission for a pro-Russian propaganda event whitewashing the destruction and occupation of Mariupol, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko reported on Facebook on Jan. 9.

