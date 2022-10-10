Ukraine halts electricity exports, calls for conservation after strikes damage grid

1
Zach Schonfeld
·2 min read

Ukraine’s energy ministry said Russia’s strikes on Monday marked the largest attack on the country’s power grid since the start of the invasion, asking residents to conserve power use as officials halt electricity exports.

Russia earlier in the day launched dozens of missiles toward Kyiv and other cities, killing 11 in an escalatory barrage of attacks that Ukrainian officials suggested targeted the country’s energy infrastructure. The attacks left 15 regions with partially disrupted electricity supplies, officials said.

“The cynicism is that the entire supply chain has been hit — it’s both electricity distribution systems and generation,” Herman Galushchenko, Ukraine’s energy minister, said in a statement.

“The enemy’s goal is to make it difficult to reconnect electricity supplies from other sources,” he added.

Ukraine’s state emergency service urged residents to avoid using energy-consuming devices like electric heaters, electric stoves, microwaves, washing machines and coffee makers between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time on Monday.

“Tonight, October 10, the Ukrainian energy system will undergo a stress test of strength,” the agency wrote on its Telegram channel. “And every Ukrainian is capable of helping to pass it. For this, it is necessary to minimize the consumption of electricity.”

Meanwhile, Galushchenko said Ukraine would stop exporting electricity to elsewhere in Europe beginning on Tuesday, noting that Ukraine had continued to meet its export commitments despite previous attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and other parts of the grid.

“It was the export of electricity from Ukraine that helped Europe reduce the consumption of Russian energy resources. And that is why Russia is destroying our energy system, killing the very possibility of exporting electricity from Ukraine,” said Galushchenko.

European countries, which for years have relied in part on Russian energy exports, have grappled with their energy sourcing ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Leaders have looked to wane off Russian exports while keeping prices low amid high global inflation, a situation that has only become more precarious as the winter approaches and residents turn on their household heating systems.

European Union (EU) countries agreed on Wednesday to cap the price of Russian oil they transport by sea to other countries — a measure pushed by the G7 — but the specific price point remains unclear. An EU embargo on most Russian oil will take effect on Dec. 5.

EU leaders on Friday, however, could not bridge their differences over a natural gas price cap. Russia has already reduced or cut off natural gas supplies to many EU countries, sending prices soaring.

Efforts to reduce Russia’s ability to finance its war through energy exports took another blow last week when OPEC+, a global alliance of oil-exporting countries that includes Russia, announced it would cut daily production by 2 billion barrels to boost prices.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • US pledges 'unwavering' support for Ukraine after Russia unleashes deadly retaliation strikes: Live updates

    Ukraine's capital Kyiv was struck by missiles for the first time in months, and several cities took severe blows, 2 days after bridge blast. Updates.

  • IMF, World Bank leaders warn of growing risk of global recession

    The heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank on Monday warned of economic headwinds that are raising the risk of a global financial recession. “There’s the risk and the real danger of a world recession next year. The advanced economies are slowing in Europe and so we’ll see where it where…

  • Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

    (AP) — Russia has retaliated for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 11 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said 64 people were wounded across the country in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the early days of the war. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a central building of a university. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.

  • What we know about Putin’s mass strikes on Ukrainian cities

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to launch dozens of missiles at Ukrainian cities early Monday, an escalatory move that comes as Moscow increasingly accuses Ukrainians of terrorism and warns of Russia’s potential future response. The missiles killed at least 11 people as they struck regions across the country, including in areas that have…

  • Russia pounds Kyiv and other other Ukrainian cities with missiles

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes, which he said may cause an electricity shortage, "but not the shortage of our defiance."

  • Wildlife abandons 'Europe's Amazon' nature reserve

    Forest fires ignited by Russian shelling have devastated Ukraine's Drevlyansky reserve.

  • US Airport Websites Knocked Offline by Pro-Russia Hackers

    (Bloomberg) -- A pro-Russian group is claiming credit for a series of disruptions that temporarily knocked the websites of some US airports offline. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Big Banks to Lure Mega-Rich FamiliesThe group, called

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Threatens as Biden Condemns Latest Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin threatened more strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure after Russian missiles hit cities across Ukraine. President Joe Biden said the latest strikes, which Putin said were retaliation for an attack on a bridge link to Crimea, “only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.” European leaders said the attacks amounted to “war crimes.”Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housi

  • People in Kyiv describe how, in a barrage of missiles, Russia shattered the hope of life returning to normal

    Russian missiles hit Kyiv on Monday and killed multiple people, after months without such an attack in Ukraine's capital city.

  • Task force seeks lighter Javelin missiles, robot dogs for infantry

    The Close Combat Lethality Task Force serves as lead advocate for infantry, close-combat programs.

  • Xi Jinping: From Communist Party princeling to China's president

    China's president is set to become the country's uncontested leader at a crucial party congress.

  • Germany is pushing a $93 billion spending plan to ease consumer gas prices as Europe heads toward winter with no end to energy crunch in sight

    The spending plan would be paid for by a larger 200 billion euro package that was announced last month.

  • The Stock Market Fought the Fed—and Paid the Price

    A weaker economy and a slowing labor market could mean slower inflation and thus fewer rate hikes from the Fed. It was all downhill from there, though, as hawkish remarks from Fed officials, stronger services data, and Friday’s jobs report drove home the point that we’re still a ways away from an economy or labor market that justifies the end of tightening. “Investors are still underpricing policy tightening and labor softening needed to sustainably lower inflation.”

  • Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets

    Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags. Airbus SE said it had handed over 55 aircraft during the month, in line with a forecast published by Bloomberg News. Adjusting for the cancellation of two planes that Airbus reported delivered in 2021, but which remained in Toulouse only to be overtaken by sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Airbus has delivered 435 jets so far this year.

  • Germany opens investigation of Baltic gas pipeline blasts

    German prosecutors on Monday opened an investigation into the suspected sabotage of two gas pipelines built to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Undersea explosions late last month ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August was its main supply route to Germany. German federal prosecutors, who investigate national security cases, said they have opened an investigation against persons unknown on suspicion of deliberately causing an explosion and anticonstitutional sabotage.

  • Oil falls by nearly 2% as recession fears outweigh tight supply prospects

    Oil prices sank by nearly 2% on Monday, after five straight sessions of gains, as investors worried that economic storm clouds could foreshadow a global recession and erode fuel demand. Oil prices fell amid comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about rising interest rates and their effect on the economy. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said the economy is starting to feel more restrictive monetary policy, but the full brunt of the central bank's interest rate hikes will not be apparent for months.

  • The EU has been trying to cut back on Russian oil, but it's still buying more of it than anyone else

    The EU has imported $97 billion worth of Russian oil since the Ukraine war started, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

  • German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties￼

    BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its…

  • German IRIS-T air defense system will arrive in Ukraine in a few days

    Germany will supply Ukraine with an IRIS-T air defense system in the coming days, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht stated, according to a report by German newspaper Der Spiegel on Oct. 10.

  • India reintroduced 8 cheetahs after the big cats were wiped out 70 years ago — but some scientists say it's more of a PR stunt than a conservation effort

    Cheetahs have been reintroduced to India, but some scientists say the cheetahs won't have enough space, with one calling it more like a large "zoo."