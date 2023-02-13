Ukraine: hardship in Sviatohirsk in Donetsk region
Key developments on Feb.
The Russian occupiers allegedly engaged foreign mercenaries to organise Shahed drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine on 10 February. Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense Details: The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry has released an interception of conversations of the Russian occupiers during the mass attack on Ukrainian territory by Shahed kamikaze drones on 10 February.
Ever since the day of Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10 last July, Westminster watchers have been speculating about his return. It’s almost become a ritual parlour game among some Tory MPs. He nearly had a go at rising like a phoenix from his own political ashes when Liz Truss fell on her sword, but eventually realised that it was too soon. Three months on, the political landscape is changing. The parliamentary party – or at least parts of it – are becoming restless again.
UK Defence Intelligence believes that despite the current operational focus on central Donbas, maintaining defences in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is also critically important for the Russians. Source: European Pravda, referring to the UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence report Details: As the UK MoD noted, with reference to open source imagery, as of 7 February 2023, Russia had likely further bolstered defensive fortifications in central Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southern Ukraine, particularly near the to
Ukraine’s army has destroyed almost the whole of Russia’s elite 155th Naval Infantry Brigade near the town of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, U.S. political news outlet Politico reported on Feb. 12.
The video appears to show a Russian attack on the Zatoka bridge, which connects to Moldova and is a key supply route for Ukraine.
A border gate between long-feuding Turkey and Armenia has been opened for the first time in 35 years to allow aid for victims of the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey, state-owned Anadolu news agency and a diplomat said. Turkey's special envoy for Armenia, Serdar Kilic, tweeted photos of trucks passing through the Alican checkpoint at the Turkish side of the Aras river separating the two countries. "I will always remember the generous aid sent by the people of Armenia to help alleviate the sufferings of our people in the earthquake stricken region in Turkey," Kilic said, thanking Armenian officials.
Russians have sent 200 members of the National Guard of Russia to the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and restricted the movement of local residents. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "The enemy has sent about 200 soldiers from the Russian National Guard to the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast in order to strengthen counter-sabotage measures there.
A captured Russian mercenary soldier revealed to CBS News how he fought under the threat of death. Meanwhile, Ukraine is bracing for another Russian offensive. Deborah Patta reports
Russia is likely suffering its highest casualty rate since the first week of war in Ukraine, according to a new intelligence update from the British Defense Ministry. The average Russia casualties for the last week of warfare was 824 casualties each day, a figure U.K. Defense determined from daily statistics shared by Ukraine’s General Staff…
Russian forces shelled a dozen cities and villages in the Donetsk region in the last 24 hours including in Druzhkivka where a missile hit a hospital and in Pokrovsk where shelling damaged seven houses and a kindergarten.
A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.
Moldova's government collapsed Friday as pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned, adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukraine.
Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersDays after a Russian missile breached Moldovan airspace en route to a Ukraine target, the former Soviet country says it is in the Kremlin’s sights. President Maia Sandu confirmed reports by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia is working to undermine Moldova’s government, even as the U.S. State Department tamped down such threats. On Monday, Sandu called for new laws to help defend the country from what many see as an inevitable next step for Putin.Zelensky r
Russian troops keep storming the Vuhledar front but suffer heavy losses, particularly in armoured vehicles. The Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed 130 pieces of Russian vehicles last week alone. Source: Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the joint press office of the Defence Forces of the Tavria front, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Quote: "The Russian army lost quite a lot of armoured vehicles on the Vuhledar front within the two weeks of the so-called 'major offensive'.
