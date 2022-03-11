Ukraine: Harris says high inflation, gas prices are ‘price to pay’ as US sanctions Russia

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday had a message for Americans worried about rising prices in the United States: “There is a price to pay for democracy.”

Harris’ comments came as President Joe Biden called for stripping Russia of its preferential trade status and impose a series of new economic penalties on Moscow for its ongoing assault on Ukraine. The White House and Congress have been ratcheting up pressure on Russia as Moscow’s attacks on civilians in Ukraine fuel international outrage.

“Gotta stand with your friends,” Harris said when asked how long Americans should brace for higher consumer prices. “And as everybody knows, even in your personal life, being loyal to those friendships, based on common principles and values, sometimes it's difficult.”

Harris’ comments came after she held a bilateral meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, during which the two discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the United States’ commitment to protecting NATO countries. The vice president's visit to Romania was part of a trip to NATO's eastern flank in a show of unity among members of the alliance.

Live updates: Russian airstrikes hit western Ukraine; Biden calls for removal of normal trade relations with Russia

Oil, gold, trade: Congress is looking for options to punish Russia for invading Ukraine

Biden’s latest proposal to remove normal trade relations with Russia, which would require congressional approval, would allow new tariffs on Russian imports, such as seafood, vodka and diamonds. There has been growing support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to impose harsher sanctions on Russia.

Earlier this week, Biden announced a ban on U.S. import of all Russian energy products. Biden said on Tuesday that while the ban would deal a "powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," Americans will likely see a new spike in gas prices.

Inflation had already been on a steep upward trajectory before Russia invaded Ukraine, a trend exacerbated by Putin's decision to launch a full-scale attack on neighboring Ukraine.

Gas prices have reached all-time highs, with the national average at $4.33 as of Friday, according to AAA. Inflation has also hit 40-year-highs for four straight months. The Labor Department on Thursday said the consumer price index jumped 7.9% annually, which is, the fastest pace since January 1982.

Tracking the latest: Mapping and tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Full coverage: Updates, analysis, commentary on Ukraine

During Harris' press conference on Friday, the vice president noted that the United States in recent weeks has sent a 1,000-member striker squadron “to stand in defense of our commitment to the NATO alliance and the eastern flank.”

Harris was also asked whether she believes that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, to which she responded: "I'll say it again, we are clear that any intentional attack or targeting of civilians is a war crime. Period."

Contributing: Courtney Subramanian, Maureen Groppe and Paul Davidson

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine: Harris says inflation, gas prices cost of Russia sanctions

