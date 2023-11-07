Ukraine helps in evacuation of Moldovan citizens from Gaza

President of Moldova Maja Sandu said that 36 Moldovans were evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Moldova, and thanked Romania and Ukraine for their assistance.

Source: European Pravda, Sandu on Twitter (X), Newsmaker

Details: Sandu reported that 36 Moldovan citizens were evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.

At this time they are in Cairo, from where they will fly to Bucharest along with Romanian citizens on a special flight organised by the Romanian Foreign Ministry, after which they will arrive in Moldova by bus.

Quote: "I am deeply grateful to Presidents Klaus Iohannis and Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Romania’s and Ukraine’s support in our nearly month-long mission to evacuate Moldovan citizens from the Gaza Strip," the President of Moldova wrote.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in a comment to European Pravda noted that they cannot yet disclose details, since the process of evacuating citizens is still ongoing.

The United States recognised that as a result of hostilities between Hamas militans and Israel, "thousands" of people were killed and injured in the Gaza Strip in October.

