Ukraine hints at concessions to Russia as Scholz heads to region

Ukraine's ambassador to Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, arrives at the Ukraine embassy in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dmitry Antonov and Pavel Polityuk
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

By Dmitry Antonov and Pavel Polityuk

MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Monday backtracked on remarks suggesting that Kyiv would reconsider its attempt to join NATO as Russia masses a huge force within striking distance of its neighbour, but said other concessions could be on offer.

The Kremlin said that if Ukraine renounced its aspiration to join the U.S.-European military alliance, that would significantly help address Russia's concerns, and that President Vladimir Putin would meet his foreign and defence ministers on Monday.

A day after Washington said Russia could now invade Ukraine at any time on a surprise pretext, the Group of Seven large Western economies (G7) warned Russia of "massive" economic consequences if it did so, and promised Ukraine swift support.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz flew to Kyiv for talks, to be followed on Tuesday by a meeting with Putin in Moscow, but a German official said Berlin did not expect concrete results.

A senior Russian military officer was quoted by the news agency Interfax as saying Russia was ready to open fire on foreign vessels that entered its waters illegally, though such a decision would have to be approved at the "highest level".

Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine and has accused the West of hysteria, but has made clear that it sees Kyiv's quest for closer ties with the West, notably over NATO, as a threat.

Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko was initially quoted by the BBC as saying Ukraine might be "flexible" over this aim, "especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that."

Later, he said he had been misunderstood on NATO - although Ukraine was prepared to make other concessions.

'READY FOR CONCESSIONS'

"We are not a member of NATO right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in conversations with the Russians," Prystaiko told the BBC.

"It has nothing to do with NATO, which (membership application) is enshrined in the constitution."

The G7 finance ministers said that military aggression by Russia against Ukraine would trigger "economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy".

Oil prices climbed to fresh seven-year highs amid concerns that sanctions would disrupt exports from Russia, a major oil producer, in an already tight market. [O/R]

Russia's stock index slumped to its lowest level in almost three weeks, and the tension reverberated around major European markets, whose indices fell by between 1.6% and 3%. [MKTS/GLOB]

[EMRG/FRX] [RU/RUB]

The dollar hit a two-week high as investors sought a safe haven. Russian and Ukrainian bond pieces fell sharply.

Sanctions could rebound on Western powers, which rely heavily on Russia for energy supplies, notably gas, as well as other raw materials.

European banks in particular fear that Russia could be excluded from the SWIFT global payment system, which would prevent the repayment of Russian debts.

U.S. aircraft maker Boeing Co buys much of its titanium for airframes from Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA - but said it was confident that other suppliers would enable it to work through any supply chain disruption.

Scholz may receive a cool reception in Kyiv, which has long resented the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 project - a pipeline that will allow Russia to circumvent Ukraine for its gas exports to Germany - and has bristled at Germany's refusal to join other NATO partners in selling it weapons.

'ANY DAY NOW'

The Kremlin said it expected Putin's talks with Scholz on Tuesday to address Ukraine, security guarantees for Russia, and Nord Stream 2, which is awaiting European Union approval.

U.S. President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that an invasion could begin "any day now", but U.S. officials said they could not confirm reports that U.S. intelligence indicated it would start on Wednesday.

Sullivan said the United States would also "defend every inch of NATO territory ... and Russia, we think, fully understands that message". Biden told Putin in a phone call on Saturday that any attack would harm and isolate Moscow.

The Kremlin said Putin told Biden that Washington had failed to take Russia's main concerns into account, and that it had received no substantial answer on key elements of its security demands.

Washington regards many of the proposals as non-starters but has pushed the Kremlin to discuss them jointly with Washington and its European allies.

Washington and some European nations have been scaling back or evacuating embassy staff and urging citizens to leave Ukraine. Dutch airline KLM has suspended flights to Ukraine.

Ukraine on Sunday invoked a treaty to demand talks with Russia and members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe OSCE within 48 hours to discuss Russia's military build-up.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux worldwide; Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. fears China is watching Ukraine to see how to treat Taiwan

    The Biden administration believes Beijing is gauging the U.S. response to Russian threats to Ukraine as a proxy for how America would deal with more Chinese aggression against Taiwan, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: If Putin invades this week, as U.S. intelligence says could happen "any day now," the West would have new worries about the security of Taiwan, which is claimed by China. Beijing has increased military activity nearby in the past two years. Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

    Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine are going into a new round on Monday as Germany's chancellor heads for Kyiv. Over the weekend, some airlines canceled flights to the Ukrainian capital and troops there unloaded new shipments of weapons from NATO members Sunday, as its president sought to project confidence in the face of U.S. warnings of possible invasion within days. As political leaders look for a way to defuse spiraling tensions, Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain clarified comments appearing to suggest that his country could consider dropping its ambition to join NATO to avoid war with Russia.

  • Student Found Slain in Motel After Boyfriend Said He Would ‘Relieve Her From Suffering’

    GettyA 19-year-old student from China was killed in a Salt Lake City hotel room after a disturbing email was sent to a University of Utah staffer about her being injected with drugs.The student, who has not yet been identified, was found lifeless in a Quality Inn room on Friday. A man who described himself as her boyfriend emailed a university employee to say he had injected her with drugs to “relieve her from suffering.”Police officers pinged the victim’s cell phone location to track her down a

  • Texas’ New Voting Law Is an ‘Absolute Nightmare’

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyA rapid rise in rejected mail-in voting applications and ballots. Limited resources among election workers. Confusion galore, and a March 1 primary election quickly approaching.This is the reality in Texas as SB 1—a controversial voting bill signed into law last year—goes into effect. With primary voting already underway, election officials, advocates, and everyday voters are struggling to navigate the newly enacted rul

  • Monday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

    Boris Johnson has urged Vladimir Putin to “step back from the brink” as he insisted there was still a “window of opportunity” to avoid war in Ukraine.

  • Petrol and diesel prices reach new record high

    The price of fuel at the pump has risen with petrol at 148.02p a litre and diesel at 151.57p.

  • Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat

    Several thousand Ukrainians rallied in Kyiv on Saturday to show unity amid fears of a Russian invasion, as Ukraine's leader told people not to panic and pushed back against what he said was a glut of bleak war predictions being reported in the media. Tension has mounted as Russia has built up more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine and carried out large-scale exercises. Russia denies planning to invade.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Kremlin says Kyiv renouncing Nato membership would 'address' security concerns

    PM urges Russia to 'step back from the brink' Ukrainians shrug in face of 'apocalypse' EU offers Britain lead in new security council Poland braces for massive influx of refugees How big is the risk of invasion?

  • Team USA Shocked That Russia’ Kamila Valieva Can Skate on Despite Failed Drug Test

    Matthew StockmanThe young Russian figure skater at the center of an Olympic doping row was cleared today to carry on competing at the Beijing Olympics despite a failed drugs test. But she will not receive any medals she might win in China until her doping case is over—which could take months.The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) cited “exceptional circumstances” in ruling out a proposed ban on 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, saying that to bar her from competing in Beijing “would cause her irrepa

  • Afghanistan’s Karzai calls on Biden to reverse decision to unfreeze $3.5B for 9/11 victims

    Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, urged President Biden on Sunday to reverse his decision to unfreeze $3.5 billion in Aghan assets held in the U.S. for families of 9/11 victims.

  • Unwanted Valentine's Day flowers lead to criminal charge

    Judge rules on contempt charge against man who sent unwanted flowers at Valentine's Day

  • Why repaying $500 can be harder than repaying $1,000

    Any serious conversation about debt of any nature — consumer debt, corporate debt, government debt — should also address the capacity to finance that debt.

  • Nuclear talks 'not at a dead end', Iran foreign ministry spokesman says

    Talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal are not at a dead end but key outstanding issues require political decisions by the West, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday. Iran has already taken its political decision by staying in the deal after Washington abandoned it in 2018, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also told reporters in Tehran. Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States resumed last week after a 10-day break.

  • National Security Adviser Says Russia, Not U.S., Is ‘Source Of The Alarm’ In Ukraine

    The White House's Jake Sullivan spoke about what has become the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

  • Matthew Stafford wins Super Bowl 56: Detroit Lions fans, ex-teammates rejoice

    Detroit Lions fans and former teammates had a chance to live vicariously through Matthew Stafford after the Rams' Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

  • Truck driver found deceased in vehicle at Escambia County welcome center Saturday

    A 40-year-old male truck driver was found deceased Saturday afternoon at an Escambia County welcome center, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

  • WSJ Opinion: Biden Has No Answer for 7.5% Inflation

    Journal Editorial Report: Joe Biden is still pushing massive spending under Build Back Better. Images: Reuters/Bloomberg/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • HMRC seizes NFTs in £1.4m fraud case

    HMRC has seized three NFTs for the first time ever amid growing fears over online money fraud.

  • Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine

    Australia said on Sunday it was evacuating its embassy in Kyiv as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border deteriorated quickly, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain "chillingly silent" on the crisis. The United States and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, rejected a joint EU-NATO diplomatic response to its demands to reduce tensions as disrespectful. Australia's embassy staff in Kyiv was directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the border with Poland, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

  • Ukraine vows to keep airspace open despite tensions

    The country promises financial help for airlines amid fears more will follow KLM and avoid Ukraine.