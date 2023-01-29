Ukraine hits concentration of Russian troops at railway station in occupied Ilovaysk

17
·1 min read
Ukraine hits concentration of Russian troops at railway station in occupied Ilovaysk when the occupiers were unloading personnel and equipment there
Ukraine hits concentration of Russian troops at railway station in occupied Ilovaysk when the occupiers were unloading personnel and equipment there

Local Telegram channels also published a video showing a strong explosion at the station.

Read also: Armed Forces repel enemy attacks near 15 settlements, hit 8 areas of troop concentration

The invaders’ authorities claimed the station was attacked with multiple rocket launchers by the Ukrainian side. They also confirmed that the railway infrastructure was damaged, but they gave no information about the number of casualties in the attack.

Ukrainian officer and blogger, Anatoliy Shtefan, shared on Telegram the Russian reports about the strike. In particular, they wrote that military equipment and personnel were being unloaded at the moment of attack.

Russian propaganda and local pro-Russian media also posted video showing the debris being cleaned at the railway station, but the scale of damage isn't clear on the video.

Read also: Humanitarian crisis unfolding in occupied Donetsk Oblast, reports National Resistance Center

Illovaysk was the site of a massacre of Ukrainian troops in August 2014, when Ukrainian forces, having become encircled in the town and attempting to withdraw, were attacked by Russian forces, who inflicted heavy casualties on the Ukrainians.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

