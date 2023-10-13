Ukraine hits Russian Buyan cruise missile carrier and Pavel Derzhavin vessel with drones

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Ukrainian Navy, has attacked the Buyan cruise missile carrier and the ship Pavel Derzhavin using experimental weapons on uncrewed surface vessels.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that the 13 October attack on the Russian Buyan missile carrier and the blowing up of the Pavel Derzhavin on 11 October were the work of the SSU in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy.

The Security Service has not disclosed any details yet but added that both vessels were hit by Sea Baby drones with experimental weapons.

Quote from one of the organisers of the special operation: "After the first explosion, Russian minesweepers and divers were unable to detect our know-how. Yesterday, the Alrosa submarine was lucky and managed to escape our inventions so far.

The Buyan cruise missile carrier was unable to repeat Alrosa's ‘heroic deed’ and was hit by experimental Sea Baby drone weapons at the Sevastopol raid today.

The SSU warns the Muscovites not to sail in Ukrainian waters if they want to preserve at least some remnants of their fleet."

Previously: As Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities) reported, a massive explosion occurred in the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea on 13 October, and it was heard even in remote parts of the city.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham "head" of Sevastopol, claimed that the explosions were supposedly related to Russian military exercises.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel initially reported an explosion on a Russian Buyan-M missile carrier and posted a video of the ship in smoke.

On 11 October, the Pavel Derzhavin, a patrol vessel from Russia's Black Sea Fleet was damaged in the Black Sea near occupied Sevastopol.

