Ukraine hits Russian command post near Enerhodar, losses among occupiers General Staff

Ukrainian defenders have hit a Russian command post near the occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as the occupation headquarters in the village of Chervonyi Maiak in Kherson Oblast. The Russians have suffered losses.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00, Friday, 11 November

Quote: "As per clarified information, destruction of the enemy’s Mi-8 helicopter near the settlement of Dniprovka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been confirmed.

The enemy’s command post near the city of Enerhodar was damaged; more than 50 occupiers were killed and more than 40 were injured. Additionally, a Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed.

As a result of precise strikes by the defence forces on the headquarters of the Russian occupation forces in the settlement of Chervonyi Maiak in Kherson Oblast, more than 30 occupiers died, 2 tanks and 4 lorries were destroyed."

Details: Moreover, Ukrainian aircraft carried out five strikes on clusters of occupation manpower, weapons, and military equipment today.

Soldiers of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a command post, two clusters of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, two ammunition storage points, and three other crucial Russian military facilities today.

In turn, the Russian Federation carried out 3 missile strikes and 9 air strikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems more than 10 times.

Settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Vinnytsia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under occupation fire.

There are no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

The Russian Federation opened fire on other fronts:

On the Slobozhanshchyna front: from artillery of different types; on areas in and around the settlements of Anyskyne, Bolohivka, Vilkhuvatka, Ohirtseve, and Strilecha in Kharkiv Oblast;

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts : from tanks and artillery of various calibres, hitting the vicinities of settlements of Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, Miasozharivka, Novoselivske, Nevske, and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast;

On the Bakhmut front : from tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery, striking the settlements of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Mayorsk, Niu-York, and Yakovlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front: from tanks and all range of artillery; on areas in and around the settlements of Avdiivka, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast;

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts: from tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery, hitting more than 30 settlements, including Bohoyavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Huliaipole, Mali Shcherbaky, and Olhivske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This is the 261st day of Ukraine opposing the Russian full-scale invasion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!