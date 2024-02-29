Ukraine to hold front line until second half of 2024

Ukraine will try to hold the front line as much as possible until the second half of 2024, when it will receive F-16 fighter jets and Western ammunition production is supposed to increase.

Source: Bloomberg

Quote: "Ukraine’s strategy is to try to hold the front line as much as possible until the second half of the year, when it may get F-16 fighter jets and western ammunition production is due to ramp up.

That would allow Kyiv to plan for another possible counteroffensive in 2025."

Details: According to reports, Ukrainian officials are concerned that if Ukraine's allies do not increase ammunition supplies, the Russian offensive will gain significant momentum by the summer. This was stated by a source familiar with their analysis.

According to the publication's source, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not abandoned his original goal of capturing major cities such as Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Odesa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 25 February that a lack of ammunition was affecting the battlefield situation and warned that Russia was planning a new offensive in the spring or early summer months.

