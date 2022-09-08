Ukraine to Hold Rate at Highest Level Since 2015: Decision Guide

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Ukraine’s central bank is likely to keep borrowing costs unchanged for a second consecutive meeting as policy makers bet an out-sized increase in June will be enough to tame price growth.

The National Bank of Ukraine will leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 25% on Thursday, according to all six analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Officials lifted the policy rate by 15 percentage points to the highest level since September 2015 three months ago as Russia’s invasion’s helped propel annual inflation above 20%. But they unveiled plans to pause monetary tightening until at least the second quarter of 2024 as long as the impact of war on the economy didn’t deviate from their expectations.

The central bank, which in the summer shifted its focus toward the hryvnia exchange-rate and capital controls, also has to contend with the Finance Ministry’s reluctance to raise coupons significantly on bonds. That’s stymied attempts to arrest inflation and shield foreign-currency and gold reserves by redirecting excess hryvnia to purchases of government debt.

“The Finance Ministry doesn’t want to keep up with the central bank,” Konstantin Fastovets, an analyst at Kyiv-based investment firm Adamant Capital, said by phone. “There is no sense in lifting the rate, as the mechanism of monetary transmission doesn’t work in full force.”

The central bank expects inflation to surpass 30% by the end of this year. Consumer-price growth came in lower than forecast in July, with August data, which should reflect the bank’s devaluation of the hryvnia, expected to be published on Friday.

