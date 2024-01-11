Ukraine holds firm even though Russia’s ambitions extend beyond Kharkiv — Ground Forces spokesperson

Russia’s ambition is to occupy all of Ukraine, not just Kharkiv, but the situation is under control, according to a televised statement from Volodymyr Fityo, Ukraine’s Ground Forces Command spokesperson, on Jan. 11.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) currently has the situation well in hand and is maintaining control in Kharkiv Oblast, including in the Kupyansk sector.

“The enemy’s desires and their capabilities are two very different things,” Fityo said.

Read also: Russia unable to establish ‘buffer zone’ in Kharkiv Oblast to protect Belgorod — ISW

Ukrainian troops successfully repelled five Russian attacks in the past day near Synkivka, where fighting is ongoing.

“We are monitoring the situation and can already see that the Russians are attacking here in the usual way, using tanks, BMPs (infantry fighting vehicles), and infantry,” said Fityo.

“However, they are repeatedly destroyed. A ‘parking lot’ of burned Russian equipment is forming there.”

Read also: Former military commander on two scenarios Ukraine faces in the war – interview

Ukrainian troops will continue monitoring the situation and remain vigilant against potential Russian attacks, he added.

Ukraine is bracing for a renewed Russian offensive near Kharkiv as Moscow ramps up its bombardment of the northeastern city and the surrounding region. Targets have included both civilian buildings and military positions, in what is seen as a preparation for a large-scale offensive in the coming weeks, according to a Jan. 4 report published in the British newspaper The Telegraph, which cited a source close to AFU.

However, no Russian substantial troop concentrations have been detected elsewhere in Kharkiv Oblast, said governor, Oleh Synehubov, on Jan. 5.

Despite propaganda campaigns intended to spread unrest, Ukrainians should not succumb to panic, said Andriy Yusov, the HUR spokesperson.

Read also: Casualties climb to 13 in Russia’s attack on central Kharkiv hotel

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine