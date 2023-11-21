Ukraine holds new positions on left bank of Kherson Oblast and strike Russians – General Staff

Ukraine's Defence Forces are holding new positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, repelling Russian attacks on a number of fronts in the east and south of the country.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 November

Quote: "A total of 70 combat clashes have taken place over the past 24 hours. The enemy launched 5 missile strikes and 10 airstrikes and conducted 20 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery operations and striking the Russian rear.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 attacks.

Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Lyman front.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks near Klishchiivka, Andriivka and east of Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast. Moreover, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russians and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Russian forces continue their attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defence, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Russian offensive operations to the east Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast were unsuccessful. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 10 attacks there.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Robotyne and to the north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting intense sabotage activities in order to prevent the redeployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened fronts.

Ukraine's Air Force launched two attacks on areas where Russian manpower was concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an ammunition storage point.

