Ukraine hopes to be able afford 500,000-strong army in 10 years – minister

First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko

Rapid GDP growth would enable Ukraine to support a military force of 500,000 personnel while simultaneously investing in social infrastructure, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on June 22.

Ukraine aims to raise its GDP from the current $161 billion to $1 trillion in a decade. This economic growth is crucial to maintaining a sizable military force and modernizing social infrastructure, the educational system, and health care without overstraining the budget, explained Svyrydenko.

NATO's security assurances and institutional reforms achieved through cooperation with the EU will lay the groundwork for this ambitious plan, she noted.

“Economic rules allow to finance these sectors without putting critical pressure on the state budget,” the minister said.

Additionally, the country intends to cut fiscal GDP redistribution by 25%. Over the next 20 years, Ukraine's reconstruction needs are projected to exceed $500 billion, according to her.

"We are currently working on establishing a competitive tax system and developing the labor market to manage the challenges of Ukraine's post-war recovery," Svyrydenko highlighted.

She further added that Ukraine has the potential to replace Russian and Chinese exports to the EU, which would open a $200 billion market for the country.

As reported on June 19, global investment firm BlackRock and multinational financial services company JPMorgan Chase will assist Ukraine in creating a national reconstruction bank.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine