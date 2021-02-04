Ukraine hospital fire kills 3 COVID-19 patients, doctor

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Three coronavirus patients and a doctor died in a fire at a hospital in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Shinkarenko, the head doctor at the hospital in Zaporizhzhia, was quoted by Ukrainian news media as saying Thursday that the fire broke out in medical equipment.

The patients were all on ventilators, but it wasn't clear if that was the equipment that caught on fire.

The patients' ages were 91, 76 and 64, and the doctor was 26. The cause of death for all is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Zaporizhzhia is about 450 kilometers (280 miles) southeast of the capital, Kyiv.

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Salmond brands Sturgeon's government 'a disgrace' over claims it hid evidence

    Alex Salmond has branded Nicola Sturgeon's government "a disgrace" and accused her officials of systematic dishonesty and obstruction during a probe into sexual misconduct claims against him. In written evidence to the Holyrood committee investigating the botched Scottish Government investigation into two complaints of sexual harassment, he also repeated his claim that Ms Sturgeon had offered to interfere in the probe on his behalf. If proven, the allegation would contradict Ms Sturgeon’s statements to Holyrood, in which she has repeatedly denied offering to meddle in the investigation to help her former mentor. Written evidence provided by Mr Salmond, in advance of his highly anticipated return to Holyrood as a witness next week, was published on Wednesday. Mr Salmond claims that compromising evidence was repeatedly withheld from his legal team as he sought to challenge the fairness and legality of the Scottish Government process in court. He also states it was a “fact” that the government only conceded the case after its external counsel threatened to resign if it did not do so. A senior Scottish Government source responded to the 21-page submission by accusing Mr Salmond of "contradictions and incoherence". Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 in legal costs after he won his judicial review against the civil service probe, and claimed more than £750,000 of taxpayers’ money in total was spent fighting his case. He was later cleared of all 13 sexual assault charges at a trial, following a separate criminal investigation.

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.

  • Newsmax anchor apologises to MyPillow CEO for storming out of interview

    Bob Sellers stormed out of the live show as MyPillow’s Mike Lindell continued to rant about unsubstantiated claims of rigged voting machines

  • Russia accuses West of Navalny hysteria

    Russia is accusing the West of descending into hysteria over the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The Kremlin also says police had been right to use force to break up protests over his imprisonment. On Tuesday a Moscow court sentenced the prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin to three and a half years for parole violations. Navalny says the charges are trumped up to sideline him. His supporters had tried to gather to show support during the ruling and then took to the streets afterwards to protest. Russian authorities shut down some central metro stations and detained more than 1,400 people. Meanwhile, the German government has said it was not ruling out further sanctions against Russia over the verdict. Chancellor Angela Merkel said the decision against Navalny is, quote, "far from any rule of law standards" and demanded an end to violence against peaceful protesters in Russia. This is her spokesman saying that further steps would be discussed with its European partners.

  • Greene was reportedly applauded by GOP lawmakers after apologizing for past inflammatory remarks

    During a GOP caucus meeting on Wednesday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received a round of applause after she apologized for putting her fellow Republicans in a difficult spot due to her past racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim remarks, The Washington Post reports. Prior to her election in 2020, Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy, questioned the 9/11 attacks, claimed school shootings were staged, said Jewish space lasers sparked a California wildfire, endorsed the execution of Democratic leaders, and made a variety of racist remarks during podcasts and livestreams. Several Republicans who attended Wednesday night's meeting said Greene offered an apology for some of those earlier comments. Before the meeting, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he spoke with Greene on Tuesday night, and made it clear that her remarks "do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference." More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • South Korea's Moon pledges to upgrade alliance with U.S. in call with Biden

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in pledged on Thursday to upgrade the country's alliance with the United States and prepare a comprehensive North Korea strategy in a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, Moon's office said. The call comes as Moon, who had offered to be a mediator between the United States and North Korea, faces the challenge of getting the stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang back on track.

  • 9 Floral Boutiques That Literally Deliver Romance on Valentine’s Day

    Don’t get up; these flowers will come directly to youOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine

    Iran on Thursday received its first batch of foreign-made coronavirus vaccines as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East. The shipment consists of 500,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines which arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeieni International Airport from Moscow, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. Also Iranian state TV quoted Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying that Iran has ordered 5 million doses from Russia.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger mocks GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after House GOP votes to keep Liz Cheney in leadership

    House Republicans voted by secret ballot Wednesday night to retain Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) as the No. 3 leader in their caucus, so it's impossible to know which 145 Republicans voted to keep Cheney in leadership and which 61 voted to oust her for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. But you'd be pretty safe betting that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) — who joined Cheney and eight other GOP colleagues to impeach Trump — voted for Cheney and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who traveled to Wyoming to attack Cheney, did not. No we voted. You were just wrong by like, a huuuuuge margin. https://t.co/2iwjlxpB3J — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 4, 2021 Gaetz had assured Stephen Bannon on his "War Room" podcast that their faction of the GOP had enough votes to remove Cheney, but also predicted that the "establishment" would find some way to "avoid a vote." Cheney reportedly insisted on a vote during the closed-door House GOP meeting, in which she also pointedly declined to apologize for voting to impeach Trump. More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • West concerned by closer Russia-China ties, top NATO general says

    The United States and its Western allies are increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in areas of common interest, NATO's top general said on Wednesday. The Pentagon has put countering China and Russia at the centre of its strategy since 2018, even though U.S. defence spending outstrips that of Moscow and Beijing. In 2018, China and Russia held their largest-ever joint military exercises, featuring 300,000 Russian troops.

  • Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears

    Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world. In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the U.S., officials also ordered all weddings and parties suspended.

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsJobless claims remain high but dip to lowest level since November

  • Britain urges flexibility ahead of U.N. Cyprus talks

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for flexibility and compromise ahead of a fresh bid by the United Nations to heal the decades-old division of Cyprus, a dispute harming ties between Turkey and Greece and energy projects in the eastern Mediterranean. Raab represents one of three guarantor countries under a convoluted treaty which granted Cyprus independence in 1960. He and the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey are expected to attend a three-day summit the United Nations will call in early March on the future of Cypriot reunification talks.

  • Biden, at prayer breakfast, calls out 'political extremism'

    President Joe Biden on Thursday called for a confrontation of the “political extremism” that inspired the U.S. Capitol riot and appealed for collective strength during such turbulent times in remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, a Washington tradition that asks political combatants to set aside their differences for one morning. The breakfast has sparked controversy in the past, particularly when President Donald Trump used last year's installment to slam his political opponents and question their faith.

  • Oklahoma mass shooting: Man charged for murder of his brother and five children

    Incident happened at around 1.30am on Tuesday

  • Leader says Serbia is proud to give citizens Chinese vaccine

    Serbia’s leader expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday for 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying he is proud Serbia became the first European country to give its population the shots made in China. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Belgrade that by receiving the Sinopharm vaccine, “the citizens of our country expressed deep trust in the Chinese vaccine and with that also in the Chinese state and Chinese experts.”

  • Prominent Hezbollah critic killed in Lebanon

    A prominent Lebanese Shi'ite publisher who criticised the armed Hezbollah movement was shot dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the first such killing of a high-profile activist in years. A judge following the case said the body of Lokman Slim had four bullets in the head and one in the back. Slim, who was in his late 50s, ran a research centre, made documentaries with his wife and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon's 1975-1990 sectarian civil war.

  • Can't Hug a Satellite: General Addresses Space Force's PR Problem

    The head of the U.S. Space Force said it hasn't been easy to get the public to understand what the newest branch does.

  • Crime, conflict, chaos crushing Afghan hopes for tomorrow

    Every morning when Khan Wali Kamran left for work, he was afraid his children might be killed in Kabul’s streets before he got home in the evening. Afghanistan is supposed to be moving toward peace after decades of war, but to the people of the capital Kabul, turmoil only seems to be getting worse. It’s not just dramatic attacks like one that killed dozens at a university last year.