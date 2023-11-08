Ukraine’s HUR confirms death of notorious Luhansk collaborator Filiponenko in car bombing

The infamous collaborator and former "head of the people's militia" Mikhail Filiponenko has been killed in occupied Luhansk, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate or HUR confirmed on Nov. 8.

According to intelligence reports released on Telegram, at 8.40 a.m. on Nov. 8, Filiponenko’s car exploded, and he died at the scene.

Russian occupiers claimed that an explosive device detonated in Filiponenko's car.

The HUR said that the operation to eliminate the collaborator was a joint effort involving members of the resistance movement in Russian-occupied Luhansk.

The intelligence also revealed that Filiponenko was implicated in the organization of torture chambers within the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, where prisoners of war and civilian hostages endured inhumane torture. He also personally subjected individuals to brutal acts of torture, the HUR said.

Filiponenko had previously held the position of the so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs" within the terrorist formation "LNR." His last known address was in Luhansk at 48 Parashutna Street.

As reported by the Chesno movement, in 2012, Filiponenko made an unsuccessful bid for a seat in the Verkhovna Rada from the Nova Polityka party. During that time, he served as the director of the private company Elit-Stroy in Luhansk.

Since 2020, he had been a wanted fugitive, suspected of undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine. In 2023 Filiponenko ran in pseudo-elections representing the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia in Luhansk Oblast.

