Ukraine’s HUR discloses Syrian mercenaries in Russia’s ranks

Ukraine's HUR military intelligence service unveiled a roster of 141 Syrian mercenaries enlisted by Russia for the conflict in Ukraine, disclosed via Telegram on Feb. 14.

The list includes:

Ashafar Mazid, born in 1983; Samih Ziad, born in 2000; Amer Murshid Qasem, born in 1982; Alaa Al-Maflah Taama, born in 1983; Khaled Malik, born in 1992; Liman Murshid Hasan, born in 1989; Nasib Murshid Akram, born in 1986; Mustafa Sawah Abdulkadir, born in 1987; Taher Khalifa, born in 1977; Saleh Al-Darib Ali, born in 1994;

The full list is available on the HUR website.

Russians recruit Syrians for hostilities against Ukraine through travel agencies, with training occurring at a military base near the city of Aleppo and the Kuweires airfield.

Russian drone operators are being trained by Hezbollah in Syria to participate in a full-scale war against Ukraine, HUR reported on Feb. 12.

The training sessions are held at the Shayrat Airbase and are conducted by the Lebanese Hezbollah Police along with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Kamal Abu Sadiq, a Hezbollah commander known for his drone expertise, is leading the program.

